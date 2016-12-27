 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 27 December 2016

South Sudan’s Kiir vows to end war through dialogue

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 26, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir said the national dialogue he announced two weeks ago will end war in the world’s youngest nation.

JPEG - 15.2 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation from the State House on September 15, 2015, in Juba (Photo AFP/Charles Atiki Lomodong)

In a Christmas message to the nation, Kiir said anyone doubting his initiative would be surprised.

"Let the sceptics be reminded that the proclamation of South Sudan’s independence on July 9, 2011 was perceived as a mission impossible," said South Sudan’s leader.

He reminded the South Sudanese population about the unity demonstrated ahead of the July 2011 Independence Day, which saw peaceful celebrations and surprised the world.

"Therefore if you could accomplish such a feat, why would anyone question your ability to recover from the present predicament," he said.

Conflict erupted in December 2013 between President Kiir and Former Vice President Riek Machar’s forces, causing thousands of death, displacement of millions as well as some of the worst human right abuses in the country. A peace agreement signed in August 2015, collapsed in April when fighting resumed in Juba, forcing Machar to flee.

A unity government led by Kiir, however, remains in Juba and Machar loyalists have continued to engage government forces in Equatorial and other parts of the country.

Kiir announced a national dialogue on December 14 which he said will be bottom-top approach to address local grievances and political issues. He single-handedly formed a committee to lead the dialogue, a move his critics claim could derail the process.

"The National Dialogue we have initiated shall go down in the history books as that turning point where South Sudan shocked the world in achieving total peace and unity on its own. Peace and prosperity are within our reach and I challenge all of you to unite and work together to return the good days of South Sudan," he said.

He said "This country shall emerge stronger, united and prosperous and we shall be the envy of the world" after the national dialogue. A date to start the process has not been announced by the committee.

The president, in his Christmas message, reiterated his pledge for unity and forgiveness.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 December 06:14, by Joseph Canada

    hahaha. When did you ever say something and its done exactly the way you said it? You expect people to trust you? You Killier you.

    repondre message

  • 27 December 06:30, by dinkdong

    It was easy to say, now implement it.

    repondre message

  • 27 December 06:37, by Son of Nuer

    Am so tire of Kiir, every day say dialogue, dialogue, it was now two weeks and nothings show that Kiir called for dialogue ,said by words mouth and not implemented what the dialogue is this?

    repondre message

  • 27 December 06:42, by Nguetbuny de Luelpiny

    Big lies to uncle Kiir alway, it is impossible to without war, they works and to hands together.

    repondre message

  • 27 December 06:45, by Nguetbuny de Luelpiny

    Big lies to uncle Kiir alway, it is impossible to without war, they works and to hands together. Those Rebels need to be discipline and Goss need to do their works.

    Also term limit for Governors and President of the Country.
    election in 2018 can solve it and quit the leadership of south sudan after 2018.

    repondre message

  • 27 December 06:46, by Nguetbuny de Luelpiny

    Big lies to uncle Kiir alway, it is impossible to without war, they works and to hands together. Those Rebels need to be discipline and Goss need to do their works.

    Also term limit for Governors and President of the Country.
    election in 2018 can solve it and quit the leadership of south sudan after 2018.

    repondre message

  • 27 December 07:28, by Future1

    The political land escape in South Sudan always remain negative because don’t want to face realities. Those who oppose dialogue should know that it’s the process and always takes place between the individuals, groups or parties. So Kiir is calling you, me and body to talks and have fruitful solution to these problems. Come out and tell grievances if not, kiir remains in power with all elite.

    repondre message

    • 27 December 11:03, by Tilo

      Future1

      Kirr need to include all his enemies in this dialogue and the dialogue will never be successful in South Sudan because most of his opposition partner are not in the country and cannot go to S. Sudan. He should call for his enemies not friends and it should be hosted outside the country.
      He need to be flexible and compromise somewhere to reach agreement.
      He shouldn’t always be Mr. Wright

      repondre message

  • 27 December 08:09, by Wantedd Kidd

    You should be Mr.fool instead of being called Mr.president, How fool are you?
    dialogue dialogue dialogue without inclusive of people’s leader Dr.Machar
    do you thing your daytime dreams will come to root.
    believe me
    No Dr.Machar
    No total peace

    repondre message

  • 27 December 08:17, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Has he ever said anything truthfully? As usual he is telling us lies and misinformation while he is busy sending his tribesmen to butcher South Sudanese. Never believe what he says. He does not know why is in J1!!

    repondre message

  • 27 December 09:51, by Jieng Nephew

    Bullshit!
    I hate this man called Kiir like I hate his kind.and i hate whoever support his imperative messages on here!

    repondre message

  • 27 December 09:56, by Fair Man

    Revive the ACRSS 2015 fisrt and call for dialogue. You can not dialoque in vacuum. The agreemen has died in July. Unless it is a new agreement that seek to correct mistakes in implementation of ACRSS, it must fail and had already started by wrong appointment of committee

    repondre message

  • 27 December 09:59, by Raven

    Ethnic motivated killing and hate speeches has been a trade mark for too long in South Sudan. It has to stop now. And any civilian deserves respect and protection. Not leaders!

    repondre message

  • 27 December 11:08, by Philosopherking

    Now who let this idiot open his mouth? Grassroots dialogue without a framework is meaningless! The peace agreement is the best possible platform to launch such a dialogue and he has flashed it down the toilet, even after 2 years of negotiations. How does he think dialogue with his friends (talking the same bullshit) will achieve peace? We want peace without you, mr. Incompetence!

    repondre message

    • 27 December 11:12, by Philosopherking

      With over 10 years under your leadership, nothing has been achieved for the people of South Sudan. Nothing! Nothing! Nothing! Why on earth do you insist? Since you were given the opportunity to lead, there have been over 10 rebellions against your ’good for nothing’ government’ , this mr. President suggests, South Sudanese do not want anything to do with you!

      repondre message

      • 27 December 11:15, by Philosopherking

        Shame on you, and shame on those who benefit from your loot and those who keep supporting you knowing your have been a worse disaster for South Sudan than Omer al Bashir!

        repondre message

  • 27 December 11:35, by Eastern

    National dialogue with self won’t end the war; doing the same thing over and over expecting different results is insanity.....

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Will the Court of Appeal deliver justice to the 16 people sentenced to life imprisonment in South Sudan? 2016-12-26 06:28:14 By Kamis James Lotua The sovereignty of the people of South Sudan is “vested in the people and shall be exercised by the State through its democratic and representative institutions established (...)

Can Kiir’s call for national dialogue salvage South Sudan from total collapse? 2016-12-25 22:42:06 By Juma Mabor Marial Just like many other South Sudanese citizens who have been victims of bad governance and greedy politics in this country, I had given up every little hope that I had for (...)

Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)

Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.