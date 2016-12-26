Sudan frees 20 opponents, SCoP leader remains in jail

December 25, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese security apparatus Sunday released 20 opposition leading members ater nearly two months of detention, but still keeps the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) leader and his deputy in jail.

SCoP leader Omer al-Digair (ST Photo)

Following the increase of fuel and electricity prices at the beginning of November 2016, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) arrested SCoP leader Omer al-Digair, and other leading figures including its former chairman Ibrahim al-Sheikh.

Also several members of the opposition umbrella Future Forces For Changes (FFC) of Ghanzi Salah al-Din Attabani were arrested.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mohamed Hassan Arabi, SCoP spokesperson, said the NISS freed 16 members including its former leader Ibrahim al-Sheikh, secretary general Mastoor Ahmed, political secretary Abu Bakr Youssef, chairman of the Central Council Abdel-Qayoum Awad el-Sid, and deputy Information Secretary Abdalla Shams al-Koun.

Arabi further underscored that al-Digair and his deputy Khaled Omer Youssef are not among the released leading members.

In a related development, the FFC issued a statement announcing the release of four of its members who had been arrested in al-Haj Youssef suburb outside the capital Khartoum on 8 November.

On 3 November, the government in a bid to stop the surge of inflation and to control the fall of the Sudanese pound scrapped fuel subsidies and increase electricity price.

Opposition groups denounced the measure saying the government has to reduce its security and military expenditures instead of cutting subsidies of basic commodities, a policy that Khartoum has been implementing since 2012.

Two weeks after the announcement of the economic measures, Sudanese activists launched an electronic campaign for civilian disobedience on 27 November and 19 December.

SCoP spokesperson vowed that his party would continue its peaceful struggle for peace and democratic reforms.

