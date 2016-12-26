 
 
 
South Sudan minister calls for peace and forgiveness

December 25, 2016 (BOR) - Peace and forgiveness in war-torn South Sudan through national dialogue remains government’s top priority, the country’s information and broadcasting minister said.

South Sudan’s information minister Michael Makuei Lueth speaks to reporters in Bor, December 25, 2016 (ST)

Addressing reporters in Bor, the Jonglei state capital, Michael Makuei Lueth, said the national dialogue proposed by president Salva Kiir will pave way for South Sudanese to resolve their issues by forgiving one another so that the country returns to normalcy in the coming year.

Personalities from various religious groups and parties tasked to work for peace and forgiveness constitute the dialogue membership.

“The message of the church and the government is one and the same, and that is peaceful co-existence and forgiveness, this is the message of the year and we are optimistic that South Sudan will be back again to its normalcy,” Lueth said on Sunday.

The minister said he was optimistic the coming year would be a colorful one, despite the current crisis in the world youngest nation.

“We hope that 2017 will be a year of peace; it will be a year of forgiveness so that our people understand themselves. I call upon all the people of South Sudan to rally behind the president to support the national dialogue and talk and come up with the way forward on best, should we, as people of South Sudan life together and govern our country”, stressed Lueth.

The Bishop of Bor diocese, Ruben Akurdit Ngong praised the state security organ for ensuring that the state residents celebrated freely.

“We were not certain on how to celebrate because of this insecurity in South Sudan, we thank God that is has gone smoothly. We hope things will be better next year”, said Akurdit.

Thousands of people celebrated Christmas in Bor, an indication that many families have returned homes from displaced camps, after the massive displacement of civilians during the crisis in December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 December 08:39, by dinkdong

    There will NEVER be peace in South Sudan as long as Kiir and Riek roam the earth.

  • 26 December 10:16, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Before South Sudanese become optimistic about a peaceful 2017. I think they must ask themselves what caused the war in the first place? How can reconciliation be achieved under the monsters who instigated the rape, loot and murder innocent South Sudanese? How about the subject of corruption, tribalism, nepotism and development under this rogue regime? Sorry South Sudan needs new stewardship!!

  • 26 December 10:16, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    We need new wine in new wine skins!!

  • 26 December 11:04, by Son of Nuer

    I don’t see any forgiveness and dialogues ,in this country under President Salva Kiir, Michael Kuei Lueth and JCE , nothing saw that President call for dialogue while thousand of people are still in jail across the nation special in Juba , no one release

    • 26 December 11:37, by Fair Man

      Makuei Lueth
      Start by setting free those held hostage in detention by your spying organs, MI and NSS who blieved that they are judges, police, prosecutors and spies as well. People get detained for no reason but simply malicious suspicion. You are innocent liar, speaking lies on behalf your bosses. We know what you speak out isn’t your own but for survival. Partly you are forgiven and let us work

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

