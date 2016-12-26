South Sudan minister calls for peace and forgiveness

December 25, 2016 (BOR) - Peace and forgiveness in war-torn South Sudan through national dialogue remains government’s top priority, the country’s information and broadcasting minister said.

South Sudan’s information minister Michael Makuei Lueth speaks to reporters in Bor, December 25, 2016 (ST)

Addressing reporters in Bor, the Jonglei state capital, Michael Makuei Lueth, said the national dialogue proposed by president Salva Kiir will pave way for South Sudanese to resolve their issues by forgiving one another so that the country returns to normalcy in the coming year.

Personalities from various religious groups and parties tasked to work for peace and forgiveness constitute the dialogue membership.

“The message of the church and the government is one and the same, and that is peaceful co-existence and forgiveness, this is the message of the year and we are optimistic that South Sudan will be back again to its normalcy,” Lueth said on Sunday.

The minister said he was optimistic the coming year would be a colorful one, despite the current crisis in the world youngest nation.

“We hope that 2017 will be a year of peace; it will be a year of forgiveness so that our people understand themselves. I call upon all the people of South Sudan to rally behind the president to support the national dialogue and talk and come up with the way forward on best, should we, as people of South Sudan life together and govern our country”, stressed Lueth.

The Bishop of Bor diocese, Ruben Akurdit Ngong praised the state security organ for ensuring that the state residents celebrated freely.

“We were not certain on how to celebrate because of this insecurity in South Sudan, we thank God that is has gone smoothly. We hope things will be better next year”, said Akurdit.

Thousands of people celebrated Christmas in Bor, an indication that many families have returned homes from displaced camps, after the massive displacement of civilians during the crisis in December 2013.

(ST)