President Salva Kiir tours Juba streets accompanied with SPLA chief of Staff Paul Malong, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth and his Spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny on 12 October 2016 (Photo Jok Solomun Anyang)
December 25, 2016 (JUBA) - Juba on Sunday regretted statements by a Kenyan Member of Parliament (MP) describing the government of President Salva Kiir as "illegitimate".

"That is not correct. The Transitional Government of National Unity is not illegitimate. Those calling it illegitimate government need to update themselves. It is the government mandated by the agreement in which the President of the Republic of Kenya was the rapporteur of the processes of the negotiation initiated by the region," said Tor Deng Mawien, Presidential Adviser on Decentralization Affairs and Intergovernmental Linkage

"This is also the government which was formed because by approved of the parliament, which is the house of representatives of the citizens of this country. The members agreed to renew its mandate,” Mawien further said in statements to Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

The presidential aid was reacting to a Kenyan lawmaker who called South Sudan’s government "illegitimate" and urged the United Nations to establish a trusteeship to restore peace and order to the troubled country.

"People are being killed without rhyme or reason; homes have been destroyed almost everywhere; gang raping of women by undisciplined soldiers goes on unabated; and hunger looms large in every village or in the forests where people are hiding,” says Anyang’ Nyong’o, a senator from Kenya’s Kisumu County.

“All this happens when there is a government in Juba claiming to be in charge and to rule the country legitimately. Nothing could be further from the truth,” he adds.

Senator Nyong’o’s remarks, published as a column in the weekend edition of The Star newspaper, also endorse the position of Professor Mahmood Mamdani of the African Union Commission of Inquiry that South Sudan be placed under an international caretaker government.

Mamdani has recommended that the African Union should lead this effort, whereas Senator Nyong’o today advised instead that the United Nations should lead the trusteeship.

Regional powers, the U.S. and the UK last year ignored Mamdani’s recommendation that President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar be excluded from post-war leadership. Instead, they backed an August 2015 deal that made them co-principals in a new power-sharing government.

The power-sharing deal broke down in July this year after clashes erupted in Juba, sending Machar running and leaving Kiir alone in power backed by only a rump faction of SPLA-IO rebels. In an attempt to consolidate his authority and secure more international legitimacy after the breakdown of the coalition government, Kiir recently called for a ‘National Dialogue’.

Senator Nyong’o criticized countries that have endorsed the new status quo instead of supporting the original power-sharing agreement, and he predicted that the National Dialogue is “unlikely to provide anything new.”

“The ill-fated decision by some [UN] member states to shelve the Arusha Accords and the Addis Ababa Agreement and seek to stabilize the current government in Juba in exclusion of Riek Machar will not lead to the peace and stability being sought.”

“It is not the person of Riek Machar which matters; it is the social forces and interests he represents, or such interests which see him as ‘their leader’. This may be unpalatable to some people inside and outside South Sudan, but ignoring it in working out a peace formula is an exercise in futility.”

Nyong’o further referred the proposal by Professor Mahmood Madani, who holds a political department at Uganda’s Makerere, who advocated for international trusteeship, as the viable alternative to the crisis.

“I support Mamdani one hundred and one percent. Many other South Sudanese intellectuals, including Dr. Lako Jada Kwajok, have called for trusteeship in South Sudan. This proposal has increasingly gained support the more the conflicting forces become intolerant and the more lives are lost.”

(ST)

  • 25 December 23:24, by Fair Man

    Prior referring to something or institution or country illegitimate, many factors must been taken into account. For South Sudan, killings, poor economy, breakdown of rule of law, lack of elections (mandate by people) by giving yourself power through amendment of constitution are the criteria used to measure your unconstitutionality. Stop and suffering of your people and regain your lost legitimacy

  • 25 December 23:30, by Fair Man

    As continue to value war over peace, the Kenyan MP’s comment is the beginnning of the next phase dealing bad governance. Soon, various countries will decognize your legitimacy in its entity, meaning you will not get recognition as diplomats during travel abroad. Some of Ambassadors can declared persona non grata sent by illegitimate entity and returned home. The last is dismissal from UN and AU/IG

  • 25 December 23:51, by Fair Man

    If you want to stay safely in the international community, follow the international standards Good Governance. Do not think that you will gain international sympathy, when you are preying on your very people to whom the power belongs. You failed to listen to listen to voices of reforms and call for peace. Reap what you have planted and wait your natural death at global scene due to your own faults

  • 25 December 23:53, by Biwaw

    The regime which working in Juba, failed to tell the truth about their weaknesses, if people failed to tell the truth, the more problems will continue, it’s seem that, they keep denying the real things of their failure.

  • 26 December 00:09, by Fair Man

    You had all opportunities from 2005 to 2011 to have organized the system of orderliness in the Country.We did not another peace agreement after CPA 2005 but you believed that if the system and Interim Constitution of South Sudan was to be in place, it will make the Country more democratic as opposed to your militarism. Where, in the world where the President does not the term limits in constitutio

  • 26 December 00:15, by Fair Man

    I laughed when John Luke called for democracy in later December, 2013. He was the author Article 101, the source of mess in the country that makes Salva Kiir the owner of South Sudan than a citizen at the service of the nation. John Luke Jok gave him sweeping powers to dismiss and appoint officials, whose records are dirty and should have not passed the test of elections.

    • 26 December 00:21, by Fair Man

      Being the Minister of Justice, he had all options of ensuring that good constitution is good for the new and prosperous country. After seeing the controversy in the draft, which we believed were tempered with by the Presidential Legislation office, he should have protested by giving an opinion, binding on the governmnet but he felt asleep. Only to be detained later as a coup plotter.

