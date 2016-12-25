Sudanese security seizes Al-Tayyar newspaper for the fifth time

December 25, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Sunday has seized copies of the independent daily Al-Tayyar for the fifth time within a month without giving reasons.
NISS has recently intensified crackdown on newspapers for publishing news reports and articles on the recent nationwide civil disobedience actions. During the last month, it seized copies of various dailies 29 times.
Chief-Editor of Al-Tayyar Osman Merghani Sunday told Sudan Tribune that the NISS notified him of some reservations on the Op-eds published by his newspaper recently without mentioning specific names.
He pointed that Al-Tayyar was confiscated five times since the first civil disobedience call late in November, saying financial losses incurred are estimated at 500,000 pounds (SDG) (about $30,000).
Sudanese newspapers complain of the far reaching powers of the NISS which routinely punishes dailies through confiscation or suspension.
Following the lift of pre-publication censorship, the NISS started punishing newspapers retroactively by seizing copies of newspapers that breach unwritten red lines inflicting financial and moral losses on these media houses.
In February 2015, it seized copies of 14 newspapers from printing press without giving reasons.
Journalists say that NISS uses seizures of print copies of newspapers, not only to censor the media but also to weaken them economically.
Last July, Al-Taghyeer newspaper decided to suspend publishing and laid off its staff following large financial loss incurred due to repeated confiscations.
Latest Comments & Analysis
Can Kiir’s call for national dialogue salvage South Sudan from total collapse? 2016-12-25 22:42:06 By Juma Mabor Marial Just like many other South Sudanese citizens who have been victims of bad governance and greedy politics in this country, I had given up every little hope that I had for (...)
Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)
Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)
MORE