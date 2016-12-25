South Sudan presidency says Awan is in good health

December 24, 2016 (JUBA)- The South Sudanese presidency Saturday has downplayed the severity of the health condition of the SPLA’s chief of general staff, saying he is in good health.
Presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny said he visited the chief of General Staff Paul Malong Awan at the hospital in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on 20 December 2016 and found him looks quite healthy.
“I am tempted to write this piece of information to assure the well-wishers as well as evil wishers that the Army Chief of General Staff, General Paul Malong Awan is in fact hospitalized in Nairobi Hospital but in a very stable condition and have now fully recovered,” said Ateny
He added that he visited him personally before to return to Juba, stressing that Awan "was not in a bad situation as it was wished by wishful thinkers".
The State owned South Sudan broadcasting corporation on Friday evening broadcast footage in which General, who appeared looking weak and unclear with what he wanted to say, attempted to assure the general public of his health condition, saying he was well.
The top military officer said he was diagnosed with malaria and high blood pressure.
Also, the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Samoei Ruto visited the General Awan in Nairobi Hospital on Friday, December 23, and 24 December respectively and wished him a quick recovery.
"Malong is needed by South Sudanese now more than any other time. So, it is incumbent upon all of good hearted South Sudanese to just pray for his quick recovery," he added.
(ST)
