 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 24 December 2016

Four stores burgled in South Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A crowed gathered outside a pharmacy in Nyala Market after an attack on its staff on June 21, 2016 (ST Photo)
December 24, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - A criminal gang on Friday night has burgled four commercial shops at the grand market in South Darfur’s capital, Nyala and stole large sums of money.

An owner of one of the shops told Sudan Tribune Saturday that an unknown criminal gang managed to break into the four stores after they cut holes in the roofs, saying they stole 68,000 pounds (SDG) (about $4250).

He added that the gang used iron cutting machines to sneak into the stores, saying the police and security patrols haven’t heard the sounds of the machines.

For his part, an official source told Sudan Tribune that the security services have developed a plan to protect the markets and arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, a group of four gunmen on a vehicle carrying unlicensed plates has attacked a merchant in Al-Naseem neighborhood in down town Nyala at 7:00 am (local time) on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that the gunmen stole 53,000 pounds (SDG) (about $3300) after severely beating the merchant saying the security organs didn’t capture the culprits.

According to them, the merchant was transferred to Nyala Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Several merchants have expressed fear over renewed looting attacks in Nyala, saying such incidents usually end up with filing charges against unknown persons.

They demanded South Darfur government to provide security and protect their property against the criminal gangs.

Nyala residents have recently expressed concern over the return of the lawlessness situation which prevailed in the city before imposing the emergency situation.

Following several looting and killing incidents last June, South Darfur state deployed large military reinforcements to enhance security and curb looting crimes in Nyala.

Since July 2014, the governor of South Darfur Adam Mahmoud Jar al-Nabi, declared an indefinite emergency situation in the state, including a curfew from 07:00 pm to 07:00 am (local time) in Nyala.

The decision also banned riding of motorcycles by more than one person, holding weapons while wearing civilian clothes, vehicles driving around without license plates, and wearing of Kadamool (a turban which covers the face).

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)

Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.