

December 24, 2016 (NYALA) - At least twelve people were killed and ten injured Friday in fierce clashes between farmers and camel herders in the locality of Rihaid Al-Birdi, some 159 kilometers south west of Nyala, South Darfur capital.

An official source told Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity Saturday that clashes originated when a group of camel herders from Awlad Rashid, a clan of Ta’aisha tribe, attacked farmers from Barno tribe three days ago leading to wounding three of them.

He added that the security organs have apprehended the attackers and brought criminal charges against them, pointing that another group from Awlad Rashid carried out a second attack against the farmers on Friday.

The same source pointed that the second attack escalated into fierce clashes between the two sides, saying 7 farmers from Barno tribe were killed immediately and at least 9 others injured while 5 camel herders were killed and one injured.

He said that South Darfur’s security committee has deployed large military reinforcements to the area to control the situation, adding the native administration leaders from both sides have exerted large efforts to prevent further escalation.

He called on South Darfur government to take the necessary security measures immediately, describing the situation as “extremely dangerous”.

Clashes between farmers and pastoralists in the past led to furious tribal clashes and dozens of people were killed and massive displacement occurred after burning down villages.

These clasjes are usually triggered by land disputes, pasture rights and fighting over water resources. More than 7,000 people were killed in those clashes since 2007.

In November, 10 people were killed and 15 others injured in a retaliatory attack by armed cattle herders in Goghana area at the locality of Graida, 86 km. south of Nyala.

