South Sudan rebel leader makes major reshuffles

December 23, 2016 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese rebel leader, Riek Machar has issued decrees removing and appointing senior opposition officials in the faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) under his command and leadership.

South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

Machar, who currently stays in South Africa, made changes announced on 20 December.

He, in a series of decrees, removed several officials from their posts and appointed new ones, either to the same position in elevated positions or gives them different assignments.

The orders extended to Sudan Tribune appointed Agok Makur Kur, as chairperson of mobilization and organization committee, Dak Duop Bichok as chairperson of energy and mining committee, Peter Marcello Nasir as new chairperson of public service and human resource development committee, Aggrey Izboni Idri as new chairperson of humanitarian affairs committee and Goi Joyul Yol as new chairperson of education, science and technology committee.

Other officials appointed to junior level posts include Petro Juoi Machar as new deputy chairperson of the SPLM-IO committee for health, Sebit John Magok as new deputy chairperson of transports system, Oryema James Emmanuel as SPLM-IO representative to Kenya and Ambrose Lomin as new SPLM-IO representative to Uganda.

Majid Babiker has been named deputy chairperson for constitutional affairs, justice and human rights committee, Moses Gatkuoth Lony as new deputy chairperson of humanitarian affairs committee, Justin Joseph Marona as new deputy chairperson of finance and resource mobilization committee and also appointed Pasquale Clement Batali as new deputy chairperson of the SPLM-IO committee for foreign relations.

The officials, who have affected by the changes, include Dhieu Charou from his position as deputy chairperson of the SPLM-IO committee for mobilization and organization, deputy chairperson of health committee Kuong Dak, chairperson of governance affairs committee Ramadan Hassan Laku and deputy head of the SPLM-IO office in Kenya Adel Sandrai.

Machar also removed Sebit John Magok from his position as deputy head of the SPLA-IO committee for governance affairs, Aggrey Izboni Idri as deputy chairperson for finance and resource mobilization committee, Dong Samuel as deputy chairperson of constitutional affairs committee and Goi Joyul Yol as SPLM-IO representative to Ethiopia.

