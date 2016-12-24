 
 
 
Six killed, eight injured by gunmen in West Darfur

UNHCR convoy passes Sudanese man riding on a camel, Um Shalaya refugee camp south of the Darfur town of Al-Geneina,on April 25, 2007 (AP Photo)
December 23, 2106 (EL-GENEINA) - Six people were killed and eight others injured Thursday by two gunmen in Fur Baranga area, some 183 kilometers south of West Darfur capital, El-Geneina.

A security source told Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity that two armed men from Fur Baranga have attacked Al-Wihda neighborhood at sunset on Thursday, killing 6 people and injuring 8 others including one of the attackers.

He said the wounded have been transferred to Fur Baranga hospital, pointing the attack “might have been driven by tribal retaliations”.

The same source added that the victims are residents of Fur Baranga area and they belong to different tribes.

It is noteworthy that the killing incident coincides with the visit of the Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman to West Darfur State.

On Tuesday, Hassabo said they are determined to impose the authority of the state and the rule of law, stressing they wouldn’t tolerate any threats to people’s lives and property.

Last November, 20 people were killed and dozens injured in clashes between gunmen and cattle herders in Mara area, 60 km. north of El-Geneina on the Chadian border.

Also, 8 people were killed and four others injured in May in a retaliatory attack by unidentified gunmen on a mosque in a village located 10 km. east of El-Geneina.
In September, West Darfur state governor Fadl al-Mula al-Haga issued a number of local emergency orders aimed to maintain security and save lives.

The first order banned riding of motorcycles within the state’s geographical territory without exception besides banning wearing the Kadamool (turban which covers the face).

The second order banned holding weapons and wearing military uniforms in public places with the exception of the regular forces while carrying out their tasks.

He also ordered the judiciary to set up a special tribunal to look into charges pertaining to the emergency orders, instructing the regular forces to take the necessary measure to implement the orders.

Arms proliferation has become a major cause of instability in Darfur’s five regions as it feeds tribal conflicts and banditry.

Last April, Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir announced the formation of a national body for the collection of illegal arms in Darfur region.

(ST)

