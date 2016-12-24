 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 24 December 2016

South Sudanese foreign affairs ministry official suspended

December 23, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s foreign affairs minister, Deng Alor Kuol has suspended the ministry’s undersecretary for "ignorance" and "failure to obey orders".

JPEG - 14.7 kb
South Sudan’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Mawien Makol (Photo: Citizen News)

In a December 20 letter, a copy of which Sudan Tribune obtained, Kuol accused Joseph Ayok Anei for being disrespectful to the office of the minister.

"I do here issue this suspension order for the suspension of Ambassador Reverend Joseph Ayok Anei (...) for disregard of my orders on a number of occasions and refusal, ignorance and failure to obey and comply with the laws governing ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation," partly reads the minister’s letter.

Anei was appointed undersecretary weeks before Alor took over the ministry, in what analyts described as an attempt to place those loyal to the president at the ministry.

The spokesperson for the foreign ministry was unavailable for a comment.

(ST)

  • 23 December 23:43, by Fair Man

    Well done Alor Kuol. Discipline has been the main problem making some drivers behave more senior than their bosses they drive. Deal with them accordingly and I pray that you will continue disciplining them. However, I am afraid that a Republican Decree will see you soon dismissed from your portolia begin sweating again. Goodluck.Wait for repercussions.

    • 24 December 08:43, by Mayom County Troops

      Deng Alor Kuol was suspend or not suspended ,is upto him , who care about all these , we just need peace to prevail in the country , but politicians have their own games to be play by them selves

  • 24 December 00:42, by Dinka-Defender-General

    That’s the law. No one is above the law and he doesn’t comply with the law, he must be suspect. Therefore, you have right to suspect him Mr. Kuol. Let him learn and comply with the law.

  • 24 December 07:11, by Future1

    The FDs should know that they should not put their political miscalculations and frustrations on subordinates like Ayok. I hope Ayok is more understandable/qualified more then Deng does. Sorry for President who scarifies Ayok. Leave this minster to them/Abyei to mess it up like IOs/Nuer ones. They are doing one thing. No shame!!!!!!!

  • 24 December 07:54, by Fair Man

    Future 1
    Do not judge Alor on basis of his being FD or Abyei. Don’t know even the crisis we have in the country is due to absence of rule of law. There are those who don’t even respect the orders of the President, yet he was the one who appointed. His Execellency means everything must right, anything wrong not TOLERABLE. Alor resprents H.E Kiir and so he rightly dismissed stubborn Ayok to be inv.

    • 24 December 12:57, by Future1

      Thanks FAIR MAN, I thought These guys would come with positive changes not rotten degrees/orders/suspensions. Now what is the different between his and unstoppable degrees that brought us to stupidity and madness. They are not even for interest of South Sudanese. Only themselves since 2005. Ayok is the new guy and victim of this rotten system. Not respect always they should understand subordinate

