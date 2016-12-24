South Sudanese foreign affairs ministry official suspended

December 23, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s foreign affairs minister, Deng Alor Kuol has suspended the ministry’s undersecretary for "ignorance" and "failure to obey orders".

South Sudan’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Mawien Makol (Photo: Citizen News)

In a December 20 letter, a copy of which Sudan Tribune obtained, Kuol accused Joseph Ayok Anei for being disrespectful to the office of the minister.

"I do here issue this suspension order for the suspension of Ambassador Reverend Joseph Ayok Anei (...) for disregard of my orders on a number of occasions and refusal, ignorance and failure to obey and comply with the laws governing ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation," partly reads the minister’s letter.

Anei was appointed undersecretary weeks before Alor took over the ministry, in what analyts described as an attempt to place those loyal to the president at the ministry.

The spokesperson for the foreign ministry was unavailable for a comment.

(ST)