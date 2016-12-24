 
 
 
Ugandan leader calls for early elections in war-torn South Sudan

December 22, 2016 (JUBA) - Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has advised his South Sudanese counterpart, Salva Kiir to ensure early elections are held to give power to people in the war-torn nation.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (L) listens to SPLM-IO Chairman Riek Machar in a meeting held in Masindi town, on January 25, 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)

"I wish people of South Sudan total peace. That is what they fought for. They fought for total peace and self determination and I would appeal to the Transitional Government of National Unity heads by the President [Salva Kiir] and their stakeholders to stop all actions involving insecurity so that people focus on elections," said Museveni, who addressed reporters moments after Thursday’s close-door meeting with President Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader vowed to consider the advise from his Ugandan counterpart.

"We discussed bilateral issues and we listened to his [President Museveni’s] advise and we will do what he told us," Kiir told reporters in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

Museveni sent Ugandan People Defense Forces (UPDF) to fight armed opposition forces allied to former South Sudanese Vice President Riek Machar in 2014. The Ugandan army helped the disarrayed Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) to repel imminent attack on Juba by the strong rebels forces in January 2014.

The UPDF withdrew in 2015 following the signing peace agreement that now hang by thread after clashes resumed in July and forced Machar to flee the young nation.

During his an unannounced visit, Museveni held long discussions with Kiir on peace implementation and restoration of peace to the main Uganda export market.

Museveni said elections will give South Sudanese the chance to decide their future.

"Any other issue that need to be handled will be handled in order to allow elections should be done now," he said.

According to the peace deal that led to formation of transitional government in April this year, elections will be held in July 2018.

(ST)

  • 23 December 22:57, by Mayok

    M7, just deal with your own affair, let kiir cowboy, die hard faces this momentary struggle with your indirect support.

    repondre message

    • 24 December 12:36, by Chang Kuony

      Museveni of Uganda acts as dual President of two Countries Uganda and South Sudan. M7 treats his puppet President Salva Kiir Mayardit as his governor and son. It is a big embarrassment for Salva Kiir Kuethpiny and his Jaang Council of Evils to handed hard won independence South Sudan to outsiders. Where is the sovereignty and integrity of RSS? In hell right? Wow!! What a shame ya jama?

      repondre message

  • 23 December 23:20, by Fair Man

    My President Salva Kiir Mayardit, be careful with President Museveni. He may be plotting to assassinate you as a ploy by stupid Americans and British. When they failed to bring peace as they claimed, they use a third party to eliminate their target. Museveni did not tell South Sudanese what was planted in Chopper that Killed Dr. John Garang De Mabior in 2005. We are waiting answers from him upto n

    repondre message

    • 24 December 04:26, by dinkdong

      You don’t sound fair. You’re one sided. You should not support any of those fools if you are a "fair man."

      repondre message

  • 24 December 00:56, by dinkdong

    Early election so he can remain in power for 20+ years? Who the hell did he thinks he is?

    repondre message

  • 24 December 03:43, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Peace and round table conference on constitutionality of the nation must come first before elections. This is because South Sudanese badly need free, fair and democratic elections in a free atmosphere. Any thing short of this will simply mean legitimizing a rogue military regime on innocent people of South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 24 December 07:43, by Fair Man

    Dingdong, I can not be siding with the person who declared himself a rebel. Riek Machar and his groups had vowed to live as rebel and that is a business and good titles to them. I am for a man of peace. Think twice we took care of some of you. By giving you dual citizenship otherwise we ill amend National act to exclude your children from South Sudan nationality.Take care

    repondre message

  • 24 December 08:02, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That is correct mr.M7 need south sudan to be in total peace.

    repondre message

  • 24 December 08:06, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    President Kiir will be reelected once elections are conducted if TGNU accepted M7 request.

    repondre message

    • 24 December 11:31, by jubaone

      1.5m as refugees, 3.2m as IDPs, 80% of population food insecure and starving, everywhere war. Honestly M7 is either drunk, outright stupid or very smart. Any elections now can be done in govt.controlled towns: automatic rigging and voter fixing. M7 the "short-legged Bantu dictator" is showing his jienge protege Kiir lessons in dictatorship.

      repondre message

  • 24 December 08:48, by Mayom County Troops

    Yowerri Musseveni, please mind yourself ,or otherwise leave south Sudanese a lone.
    It is our own decision to have an election by coming year 2018.
    what mind you about our election ?

    repondre message

  • 24 December 09:41, by Wantedd Kidd

    M7
    mind your own business, South Sudan election would not be like Uganda election ......

    repondre message

  • 24 December 09:50, by Wantedd Kidd

    M7
    We knew you for a very long time, we re noting you step by step and we make sure that no south sudanese leader will die in your hand again like John Garang and Gorge Athor....

    repondre message

