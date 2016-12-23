By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

December 22, 2016 (ADDIS ABABA) - The United Nations Security council (UNSC) is divided on whether to slap sanctions as a way of resolving the South Sudanese conflict or not, a Japanese official said.

A UN Security Council session on New York (UN photo)

Okamura Yoshifumi, a special adviser to Japan’s prime minister, said as concerns swell over worsening situation in South Sudan, some member of the Council are pushing for an arms embargo against the country expected due to be tabled for vote soon.

He, however, said there are different opinions and tough debates going on among the UNSC member states on what measures should be taken against the young nation.

The Japanese official said the council is unified on the main objectives that peace and stability is restored, violence against civilians is avoided and those committing crimes face justice but there is division with regard to issues of sanction.

"The U.N. Security Council is unified on main objectives but is divided on approaches" he told reporters at a news conference held at the Japanese embassy in Addis Ababa.

The United States is reportedly pushing Japan and other member states to vote in favor of sanctions as a resolution to contain the political turmoil in the East African nation.

Yoshifumi, also Japan’s representative to the U.N said sanctions not only does undermine the ongoing regional peace efforts, but would not bring a permanent solution to Siouth Sudan.

Citing the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) peace efforts and recent commitments by President Salva Kiir to accept regional protection force as well as launch of national dialogue, the Japanese official stressed that regional solutions should be respected.

He added "Japan supports African solutions for African problems"

He said Japan supports actions on ground among others deployment of regional protection force, a clear cut order by Juba government to protect civilians and members of army are held accountable for their crimes.

"Japan supports actions and not sanctions" he said adding "It is not time for sanctions"

With regard to Japan’s position on proposed sanctions he said "Japan will take a responsible attitude and positioning for South Sudan to achieve lasting peace and stability"

(ST)