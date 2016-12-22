 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 22 December 2016

Ugandan leader calls for inclusive dialogue in S. Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 22, 2016 (JUBA) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni held on Thursday held a closed door meeting with his South Sudanese counterpart, Salva Kiir, during which he called for inclusive dialogue to the over three year conflict in the young nation.

JPEG - 23.1 kb
President Salva Kiir (L) shakes hands with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni (R) after signing a peace agreement on August 26, 2015 (Photo AFP /Charles Lomodong)

The Ugandan leader, whose visit to Juba was unannounced, did not speak to the media on arrival and no immediate release was made from the talks he had with president Kiir.

It was not immediately what the two presidents discussed during Thursday’s meeting.

The South Sudanese presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny said discussions involving two leaders focused on bilateral relations between the two nations as well as the upcoming United Nations Security Council vote on an arms embargo due on Friday.

Highly placed sources at the presidency told Sudan Tribune that the Ugandan leader informed president Kiir that the region wants him to implement key provisions in the peace agreement in order to resuscitate the agreement and move the country forward.

President Museveni, the source said, told president Kiir to extend dialogue to both the armed and non-armed opposition figures to make it a broad and inclusive dialogue.

“You know president Museveni is our strongest and longest ally in the region. He is more than just a brother and so he came to consult his brother and to provide some advises which I know will definitely be taken into consideration by our president".

Museveni reportedly emphasized the need for inclusive dialogue and asked Kiir to allow the church lead the process so that everybody feels included and have the opportunity to participate and be represented in the recent calls for national dialogue by President Like.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 December 22:14, by Native Boy

    Mr. Museven, be fair this time and balanced.
    We know, you are covering a very dangerous secret of the black-box of your doomed helicopter to assassinate the vision bearer of this fragmented so called SPLM/A. You bear the greatest responsibility for this crisis in this country.
    You fooled Kiir with your dum advice thinking we are like your matooke eating people who value money to humans beings.

    repondre message

    • 22 December 22:24, by Native Boy

      First of all, the most delicate decree made on July 2013, you deployed your NMA prior to the exercise (without study),Dec 14-15, 2013, you deployed army, all this time you fought alongside Kiir as you champion in IGAD and IGAD+. Now you dressed your NRA (notably nothern Ugandans for their black skin)is SPLA uniform and continue civilian massacre. What is your legitimacy in this country, refuge hos

      repondre message

      • 22 December 22:34, by Native Boy

        This war is btn brothers of the same father but diff mothers. Soon or later after shorting out their differences, they will come to round table to agree and harmonize their traditional differences. You don’t need to come as a neighbor and starts shooting the family of the other just to defend your interest which constitute crime against you and later you will regret. Better distant & speak truth.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.