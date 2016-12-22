December 22, 2016 (JUBA) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni held on Thursday held a closed door meeting with his South Sudanese counterpart, Salva Kiir, during which he called for inclusive dialogue to the over three year conflict in the young nation.

President Salva Kiir (L) shakes hands with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni (R) after signing a peace agreement on August 26, 2015 (Photo AFP /Charles Lomodong)

The Ugandan leader, whose visit to Juba was unannounced, did not speak to the media on arrival and no immediate release was made from the talks he had with president Kiir.

It was not immediately what the two presidents discussed during Thursday’s meeting.

The South Sudanese presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny said discussions involving two leaders focused on bilateral relations between the two nations as well as the upcoming United Nations Security Council vote on an arms embargo due on Friday.

Highly placed sources at the presidency told Sudan Tribune that the Ugandan leader informed president Kiir that the region wants him to implement key provisions in the peace agreement in order to resuscitate the agreement and move the country forward.

President Museveni, the source said, told president Kiir to extend dialogue to both the armed and non-armed opposition figures to make it a broad and inclusive dialogue.

“You know president Museveni is our strongest and longest ally in the region. He is more than just a brother and so he came to consult his brother and to provide some advises which I know will definitely be taken into consideration by our president".

Museveni reportedly emphasized the need for inclusive dialogue and asked Kiir to allow the church lead the process so that everybody feels included and have the opportunity to participate and be represented in the recent calls for national dialogue by President Like.

(ST)