 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 22 December 2016

Sudan and South Sudan extend oil agreement for three additional years

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 21, 2016 (JUBA) – Sudan and South Sudan oil ministers have agreed to extend the 2012 Cooperation Agreement on payments from oil revenues for three years.

JPEG - 10.1 kb
A pipeline that transports crude oil from the south to Port Sudan (Reuters)

The South Sudanese Petroleum and Mining Minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth said Wednesday that the new deal gives the two neighbouring Nations “breathing space.”

“We have reached an agreement to extend the cooperation agreement in the petroleum industry for three years," Gatkouth told reporters on arrival from the Sudanese capital.

Under the terms of the Cooperation Agreement signed between Juba and Khartoum in 2012, South Sudan pays Sudan an overall $24 as transit fees charge per barrel of crude as well as transitional financial agreement amounting to $3 billion for a period of three years. The fall in the global oil prices, however, means South Sudan, which relies on oil for more than 98% for the national budget, struggled to pay government employees.

It, however, remains unclear of the price per barrel of crude oil would also be reduced.

“The two countries restricted the agreement to create breathing space. The agreement is an agreement we cannot change anything about it. It is restructuring so that we can pay less that what we used to pay,” stressed Gatkouth.

Both Khartoum and Juba, the South Sudanese Petroleum minister further disclosed, will also cooperate on providing security in the oil-producing areas along the 200km border.

“Business will start now, the talking will stop and we will now translate these things to implementation,” he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 December 19:47, by Son of Nuer

    Mr. money lover Hon.Lol Gatkuoth get your share before the February 2017 to go to exile or huge yourself before Almighty freedom fighters clear the town in January no three deal this time around , oil will be shut down as soon as possible by Lt.Gen Johnson Olony in upper Nile

    repondre message

    • 22 December 20:07, by barbayo

      you leave the fire on hands of Equatorians criminals gang now they got too hot and still hot should forget them wherever the are .

      repondre message

    • 22 December 20:14, by barbayo

      see your friend Agel Machar he came back by his own loan ticket with other group and they request government to pay their tickets. this time no forgiveness for gang criminals still in bushes.

      repondre message

    • 22 December 20:27, by barbayo

      Agel Machar welcome back by your incurred of hotel payment good enough all Kenya hotels managers refused for any criminals rebels from South Sudan should not stay in hotels by loan. the deputy minister of Labour ,Public Service and Human Resource Development she now in the house of Peter Adwuk Nyaba, yesterday she went to hospital get medicine of HIV/AID annual use.

      repondre message

    • 22 December 21:28, by jubaone

      Barbayo,
      How low must the jienge bow to his jellaba master? Millions killed with weapons bought with oil money, paid with blood for SS freedom and independence. Now you must even compensate the oppressor with $3b which you desperately need for development, what a human waste. Juba trying to appease Khartoum: Machar and SPLM-N?

      repondre message

      • 22 December 21:56, by barbayo

        Jubaone
        you are rebel ,you done have right to our resources of South Sudan weather we give them free is our right , gang on roads

        repondre message

        • 22 December 22:55, by jubaone

          Barbayo,
          If denoucing such a "sellout" means being a rebel, then I am proud of that. You are paying the jellaba $3b for separating? He killed, maimed, raped and humiliated you and you still beggingly go back to him? You are so cheap like a dog that returns voluntarily to his master. That is the typical jienge mindset, the obedient and submissive slave. Nothing less.

          repondre message

  • 22 December 20:03, by barbayo

    Son of Nuer
    you back to Johson Olony ,nothing called freedom fighter all are criminals your Boss is now South Africa

    repondre message

    • 22 December 21:02, by Son of Nuer

      Mr.Barbayo , for your information if you have relative in Juba city let the going to nearest UN camp before it was not too late for them to escape , Juba will be on fire as soon as possible and you will appreciate me aftermath your government of killer Kiir will end soon believe

      repondre message

      • 22 December 21:51, by barbayo

        Son of Nuer
        stay well in camp ,who will come to Juba? , Raik machar on run in Juba July 2016, so we wait that one you may see and hear it , for your information we will and bring you very soon in Juba like James Dak am sure

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.