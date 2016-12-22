Former Sudanese military intelligence officer joins South Sudanese rebel faction

December 20, 2016 (JUBA) – A former military intelligence officer, who served in the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has defected to the South Sudan’s armed opposition faction.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

Rebel sources told Sudan Tribune that Lt. Colonel Simon Diet Gai declared allegiance to the group led by South Sudan’s rebel leader, Riek Machar.

Gai had previously served at the rank of a Major in Sudanese national army.

However, together with several other military officials, Gai retired from SAF in 2012 and joined South Sudan army (SPLA).

The armed opposition spokesperson, Col. William Gatjiath Deng said the former Sudanese militarily intelligence made the right decision to abandon President Salva Kiir’s regime.

He reportedly accused the South Sudanese government of entrusting the country under the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE).

The rebel official further faulted the regime for what he described as “bias” recruitment of soldiers from one tribe, warning of the likely consequences in human rights aspects.

“I personally call upon the entire people of South Sudan to unanimously think critically to push out this rotten government. The ethnic cleansing is widely practiced by Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) by recruiting their militiamen being given rough training to target those personalities from different tribes of South Sudan,” he told Sudan Tribune.

Meanwhile, the former military officer in the Sudanese army vowed to stand with the people of South Sudanese to fight what he described as “wrong” leadership in the country.

“We must fight this regime to death for the well-being of the innocent people. No peace at all shall prevail in the young nation if Kiir and Taban Deng still stand tall on the chair. Comrades, I have today joined you in the movement with full heart and I need your comradeship support,” he said.

