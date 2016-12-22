Former Sudanese military intelligence officer joins South Sudanese rebel faction

 
 
 
December 20, 2016 (JUBA) – A former military intelligence officer, who served in the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has defected to the South Sudan’s armed opposition faction.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

Rebel sources told Sudan Tribune that Lt. Colonel Simon Diet Gai declared allegiance to the group led by South Sudan’s rebel leader, Riek Machar.

Gai had previously served at the rank of a Major in Sudanese national army.

However, together with several other military officials, Gai retired from SAF in 2012 and joined South Sudan army (SPLA).

The armed opposition spokesperson, Col. William Gatjiath Deng said the former Sudanese militarily intelligence made the right decision to abandon President Salva Kiir’s regime.

He reportedly accused the South Sudanese government of entrusting the country under the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE).

The rebel official further faulted the regime for what he described as “bias” recruitment of soldiers from one tribe, warning of the likely consequences in human rights aspects.

“I personally call upon the entire people of South Sudan to unanimously think critically to push out this rotten government. The ethnic cleansing is widely practiced by Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) by recruiting their militiamen being given rough training to target those personalities from different tribes of South Sudan,” he told Sudan Tribune.

Meanwhile, the former military officer in the Sudanese army vowed to stand with the people of South Sudanese to fight what he described as “wrong” leadership in the country.

“We must fight this regime to death for the well-being of the innocent people. No peace at all shall prevail in the young nation if Kiir and Taban Deng still stand tall on the chair. Comrades, I have today joined you in the movement with full heart and I need your comradeship support,” he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 December 06:42, by Son of Nuer

    welcome Lt.col Simon Diet Gai to movement my dear brother

    repondre message

  • 22 December 06:46, by Eastern

    "My hands are clean", Dr Machar seems to say in this picture. I love it!

    repondre message

    • 22 December 07:29, by Khent

      Eastern

      ..except that his hands are not "clean". That death-deserving traitor murdered tens of thousands of civilians all over Greater Upper Nile in the 90s and was instrumental in Khartoum’s ability to take and hold the oilfields... which enabled his masters to murder hundreds of thousands of our people. Praise him all you want, but he will NEVER be President.

      repondre message

      • 22 December 07:33, by Khent

        How is this even news? A traitor joins hands with another traitor and this is supposed to be significant!? Salva Kiir and his corrupt ’government’ are an absolute disgrace but traitors will not be replacing them.

        repondre message

        • 22 December 07:59, by Eastern

          Khent,

          Lol. Welcome back to the forum....

          repondre message

      • 22 December 08:04, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Khent,

        Well come back. Brother it is good that Jallaba took hold of petroleum resources during the war (1983 - 2005) otherwise non-dinka in the country would have been in deep shit with all the brutality dinka have against non dinka. This resource would have got them many artillery pieces, tanks and war planes. Just imagine how would that have been?

        repondre message

        • 22 December 09:22, by Khent

          Jur_likang

          The vast majority of your people worked with Khartoum and made it strong enough to wage a horrendous war that significantly consumed more lives than this current war, so don’t even start. When will you condemn your Nuer people for brutalizing the Anyuak? You even murdered their Paramount Chief...

          repondre message

          • 22 December 09:30, by Khent

            ..You have stolen an entire County (Akobo) from the Anyuak... a county larger than Lebanon. You have also stolen another similar sized county (Longechuk) from the Burun as well as lands from the Shilluk ("new Fangak"). You have stolen far more lands than the Dinka that you so hypocritically condemn.

            repondre message

  • 22 December 07:55, by Jieng Nephew

    KHEN,
    Are you back? Am your nephew but i had been following you since the birth of Juba’s bloodshed.please educate the rest of my uncle to stop suporting this rotten govt ..am most of them are going to be victims.oxox

    repondre message

  • 22 December 08:17, by Deng Gatluak Riek

    well wise man this rotten jienge regime want to eliminate all south sudanese tribe and take their resource wellcom let,s change it militarily VIVA DR MACHAR VIVA SPLA IO AND ENTIRE SOUTH SUDANESE

    repondre message

  • 22 December 08:31, by BORCHAR LN

    welcome Lt con Gai to join the choice of moment, these tribal dictatorship ruling JCE will come to an end and God will finish them one by one.

    repondre message

  • 22 December 08:51, by Ater

    Traitor joining another traitor-Nuer joining his fellow nuer is obvious.not big deal.we even want all of them to go and leave us with our bad goverment.

    repondre message

  • 22 December 09:03, by Mayom County Troops

    how long my fellows Nuer men ,will stop declaring them selves for joining rebellions ,while other tribes men are busy running other activities in the country South Sudan ?

    repondre message

    • 22 December 13:26, by Jongo

      Mayom
      You’r absolutely correct really I loved this The Nueir are like a barking dogs while the camel is marching Stupid open your eyes & look with it Juba is very aggressive

      repondre message

  • 22 December 09:13, by Nuer Ka Nguan

    Dear Former MI,
    U ’re absolutely welcome to the freedom and Civilian Party SPLA/IO with all our thought and Heart.

    repondre message

  • 22 December 10:29, by Deng Gatluak Riek

    khent who start the liberation struggles before John Garang you forgot Both Diu,Samuel Gai Tut and other like Joseph Lagu don,t fuck yourselves that you are the liberators of this country we are the first liberators and be sure that juba will fall to the freedom fighter this month SPLA IO VIVA DR MACHAR VIVA BIEH STATE VIVA

    repondre message

  • 22 December 11:28, by Geu Kuol Aguto

    Let us go if peace is not best for you IO of South Sudan, we already be come Somalia two in Africa or DRC two.

    repondre message

  • 22 December 15:08, by Ram Mi Ran

    Welcome Lt.Colonel Simon Gatdiet Gai to people’s moment.
    You deserve to depend your people south Sudanese on Jieng Council of evil that has destroyed South Sudan for 11 years under so called Nyakiir Mayardit.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



