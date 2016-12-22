Wau state authorities beef security ahead of Christmas

December 21, 2016 (WAU) - The Governor of South Sudan’s Wau state, Andrea Mayar Acho has assured citizens of peace, saying all security measures were in place to protect civilians and their properties ahead of the festive seasons.

Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

This was contained in the governor’s Christmas message, which was delivered to citizens in the state on Wednesday.

He said Special Forces had been deployed within the town and churches where the public will gather for mass prayers.

“In regard to the protection of the civilians during Christmas, we have already carried out our plans and we made an necessary measures and our organized forces are ready to protect all the churches within the state and hopefully the Christmas will be done without any problem,” assured Acho.

He added, “We are ready to provide all the places within Wau town with the protection innocent civilians need”.

Acho, however, urged the public to celebrate the day responsibly without causing havoc in their respective places.

Stressing the need for unity among all, he said “Let me tell you all, Muslims and Christians that let the coming year 2017 be a peaceful year in our state and South Sudan as whole.”

Acho also warned dissidents holding armed against South Sudan government particularly those around Wau state to accept all forms of peace dialogue and return home.

“Our president Salva Kiir and his deputy Taban Deng Gai are ready for peace implementation. My message to our sisters and brothers from this state who are holding guns is that let us accept the peace and listen to the orders from Juba about peace,” further said the governor.

He added, “Our president launched the national dialogue, so let’s accept one another for the sake of peace.”

(ST)