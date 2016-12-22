South Sudan army chief of staff still "critically" ill: relatives

December 21, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan army chief of staff, currently in a Kenyan-based hospital, is "critically unstable" and "unconscious", close relatives and multiple military sources told Sudan Tribune in series of interviews on Wednesday.

Northern Bahr el Ghazal governor Paul Malong Awan (paulmalongforgovernor)

A family member said Gen. Paul Malong Awan’s health condition has not changed over the past two days, but has been “restful" and "his vital signs are currently stable".

“Not much has changed. He remains critically unstable but he is restful. The doctors are giving maximum attention and the care his current situation requires”, he said.

One of Awan’s wives, however, said her husband’s condition was gradually improving.

“There should be no cause for public anxiety. We know the people of South Sudan loves General Paul Malong and I appreciate them for demonstrating this during this difficult time. As the family, we pray and ask almighty God the father to stand with us so that he recovers and returns home because this is a critical time in the history of our country where his service as chief of general is critical”, she told Sudan Tribune.

The wife, one of those seen closed to the senior army official, expressed her gratitude to the people of South Sudan, some of whom attributed quotes in which she claimed to have said “not many people have done so much for the country as her husband did, added that "Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

A number of government officials and South Sudanese in Kenya reportedly paid courtesy visits to Awan in hospital and pledged their solidarity and support with him.

“On behalf of the family, I am thankful for the many friends and South Sudanese people who have been quietly supporting us. Some people have been calling and others with attachment to the family have come and visited him at the hospital, which is humbling and for which I and the family are grateful”, said Awan’s wife.

The South Sudanese army chief of staff was rushed to a military presidential medical unit on Sunday, after he was found lying unconscious in his room.

It was not immediately clear what exactly happened to the senior military official and official statement was released from the army’s general command or the office of the general, explaining the circumstances under which he lost control of his sense.

Several family members , however, told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that Awan had earlier been treated for malaria and there was no need for concern.

