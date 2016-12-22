 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 22 December 2016

South Sudan army chief of staff still "critically" ill: relatives

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 21, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan army chief of staff, currently in a Kenyan-based hospital, is "critically unstable" and "unconscious", close relatives and multiple military sources told Sudan Tribune in series of interviews on Wednesday.

JPEG - 35.8 kb
Northern Bahr el Ghazal governor Paul Malong Awan (paulmalongforgovernor)

A family member said Gen. Paul Malong Awan’s health condition has not changed over the past two days, but has been “restful" and "his vital signs are currently stable".

“Not much has changed. He remains critically unstable but he is restful. The doctors are giving maximum attention and the care his current situation requires”, he said.

One of Awan’s wives, however, said her husband’s condition was gradually improving.

“There should be no cause for public anxiety. We know the people of South Sudan loves General Paul Malong and I appreciate them for demonstrating this during this difficult time. As the family, we pray and ask almighty God the father to stand with us so that he recovers and returns home because this is a critical time in the history of our country where his service as chief of general is critical”, she told Sudan Tribune.

The wife, one of those seen closed to the senior army official, expressed her gratitude to the people of South Sudan, some of whom attributed quotes in which she claimed to have said “not many people have done so much for the country as her husband did, added that "Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

A number of government officials and South Sudanese in Kenya reportedly paid courtesy visits to Awan in hospital and pledged their solidarity and support with him.

“On behalf of the family, I am thankful for the many friends and South Sudanese people who have been quietly supporting us. Some people have been calling and others with attachment to the family have come and visited him at the hospital, which is humbling and for which I and the family are grateful”, said Awan’s wife.

The South Sudanese army chief of staff was rushed to a military presidential medical unit on Sunday, after he was found lying unconscious in his room.

It was not immediately clear what exactly happened to the senior military official and official statement was released from the army’s general command or the office of the general, explaining the circumstances under which he lost control of his sense.

Several family members , however, told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that Awan had earlier been treated for malaria and there was no need for concern.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 December 06:29, by Binen

    Wish him a violent death more than he had been doing to South Sudanese citizens.

    repondre message

    • 22 December 07:53, by Resolution

      The illness of Awan should not be the matter be the matter to discuss only those those whose lives perished during during when Malong become general general chief of staff will judge him either to go or to come back and serve

      repondre message

  • 22 December 06:32, by Matueny JALAP

    May you bounce back to your usual self soon General! medicines will only cure your body but our lord will heal your soul for you are precious and we can not see you like this as 2017 is a year of hope for peace that needs your input.I wish you a speedy and quick recovery.
    ...Merry X mas to all South Sudanese...

    repondre message

    • 22 December 07:34, by Mayok

      Paul Malong kill more than enough innocent people life and now, their blood poured over incompetent general and he can’t not escape death as well. I don’t wish you death General but you don’t deserve life either when you forget your leadership and become murder but God stands size by size with those helpless people.

      repondre message

  • 22 December 07:29, by Ajongtar

    Your Coffin is ready Gen. Paul Malong Awan and its made from Yei Mohagoni.

    Your Grave will be at MAHATA YEI.

    Our Ngun kata is negotiating your faith.

    repondre message

  • 22 December 08:02, by Jieng Nephew

    Obituary! The scriptures say everything happens for good for those who don’t know the meaning! Talk to south Sudanese when you get up from your sleeping coffin! RIP

    repondre message

  • 22 December 08:15, by Chang Kuony

    BREAKING NEWS

    The killer Paul Malong Awan had died few hours in Nairobi a reliable source say. Malong his arrogance and lack of acceptance had flaked the country into bloodily wars. He engineered Nuer genocide of 2013 which claimed 20,000 lives and doggy war at J1 which killed more bodyguards of Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon and Salva Kiir Mayardit. RIP to hell( janum) ya illeterate GCS

    repondre message

  • 22 December 08:27, by Gatnyai

    Nguti ya Ajongtar, wish yrself death, you don’t know who will die first between u and Malong....

    repondre message

    • 22 December 10:07, by Ajongtar

      Nyaimur ya Gatnyai,

      IS MALONG AWAN STILL BREATHING?

      QTN?

      repondre message

  • 22 December 08:34, by Deng Gatluak Riek

    good news the man that murder thosand dies few hours ago source from nairobi hosiptal say let pay condolences to family of awan who murder and slaughtered thosand of his citizen while forget his duty as army chief rise in curse

    repondre message

    • 22 December 09:10, by Mayom County Troops

      Dear readers ,let this news not surprising you where you
      any body who has receive this information may know life have difficulties
      Am sure most of us are aware about ill
      Paul Malong Awane will recovered like usual ,this is how life it is

      repondre message

  • 22 December 09:09, by BORCHAR LN

    haha you are going to lost your husband so my prayer goes to our heavenly father to take the life of destructive S Sudan peace agreement in hell.
    No.....No....more cure on his illness the blood of innocent cry on him

    repondre message

  • 22 December 09:25, by Nuer Ka Nguan

    Dear Reader & Listener
    If your Daddy is Sick and Died, while u are the Elder Son in the family, what would u done to act as responsible while u already know that your Daddy is Murder of the Innocent Civilian in the Community, I hope u can just run to the other Neighboring Country likewise your Daddy has been Hospitalized in the Neighboring Country not in the City.

    repondre message

  • 22 December 11:55, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Let us be in peace, in South Sudan instead to war
    Once you wish someone to dy,you will be first to the way of death.

    repondre message

  • 22 December 12:39, by Deng Gatluak Riek

    who will die first rather than salva kiir as Malong pass today please blood sucker becareful you will die soon like evile eye Malong Akoor

    repondre message

    • 22 December 13:01, by Nuer Ka Nguan

      Dear Deng Gatluak Riek
      Am very excited to met u on the Sudan Tribune Comments today bro,but I need to advice u about displaying your Real Name on the comment bro!
      if possible u can Rename it again for another name rather than your Real Name!!!!!!!!!!!

      Cheers
      Nuer Ka Nguan

      repondre message

  • 22 December 12:43, by Ram Mi Ran

    May Paul Malong rest in peace.He has killed many south Sudanese. So that blood of those people whom he killed turn against him. May God prove his death.

    repondre message

  • 22 December 13:45, by Unionist Agent

    I don’t see any reason why some ungrateful folks go about celebrating and wishing the army chief dead. This attitude is un-South Sudanese. All I know is that Paul Malong was and has been executing his constitutional mandate, how is that hard to understand. I think some South Sudanese are overwhelmingly traumatized and confused and need some serious counseling for them to be able to see the truth.

    repondre message

  • 22 December 13:58, by Binen

    It will actually be a very sad news if Malong can revive again. Kir has never has problem with his citizens since from the time of struggle but since this blood thirsty man came up, South Sudan has fallen into this critical time. Wish him a violent death though his wife is crying no way for his recovery just say sorry for him.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.