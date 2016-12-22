 
 
 
Thursday 22 December 2016

Fresh ambush on Juba-Nimule road claims lives

December 21, 2016 (JUBA)- At least one person has been confirmed dead and several others sustained injuries when a passenger vehicle travelling from Juba to Labonok on Juba-Nimule road came under attack by unknown gunmen on Wednesday.

JPEG - 77.8 kb
General view of Juba Nimule road leading to Nimule Park and neighbouring Uganda (Pinterest photo)

Several eyewitnesses and local administrative officers told Sudan Tribune that the incident on Wednesday morning took place between Kuriti and Kit. The passenger vehicle was travelling to Labonok area, home village of Vice-President James Wani.

The identity of the attackers remains unclear and no group has come out to claim the responsibility, though authorities are keen to point an accusing finger to the armed youth allied to the former First Vice President turned rebel leader, Riek Machar.

The attack comes after the United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Monday warned during a briefing to the UN Security Council that a genocide was about to start in South Sudan unless immediate action is taken. He reiterated his call for the Security Council to impose an arms embargo.

“If we fail to act, South Sudan will be on a trajectory towards mass atrocities. The Security Council must take steps to stem the flow of arms to South Sudan,” Ban told the 15-member body.

Ban said reports foreseen President Salva Kiir and his supporters are planning a new military offensive in the coming days against opposition troops allied to armed opposition leader Riek Machar in the country. There are clear indications Machar and other opposition groups are also pursuing a military escalation.

The top UN official noted that his special adviser on the prevention of genocide, Adama Dieng, has described genocide as a process in South Sudan but said he was “ afraid that process is about to begin unless immediate action is taken.”

Dieng told the council last month that he had seen all the signs that ethnic hatred and targeting of civilians could evolve into genocide in South Sudan, where forces allied to the former first vice president and government troops predominantly members of ethnic Dinka of president Salva Kiir, have been engaged in an on and off battle, despite repeated declaration of ceasefire and several amnesties.

(ST)

  • 22 December 00:21, by lino

    South Sudanese have been searching for problems,and yet they have got it.
    May God bless the people!!!

    repondre message

  • 22 December 08:11, by Gatnyai

    They coward are always killing people in hiding and the brave people face their rival in a day light, R.I.P innocent people...To end the conflict join me in prayers so that all greedy people will not see next year..

    repondre message

    • 22 December 13:45, by barbayo

      Gatnyai
      they are not coward ,you are one coward because all over the country Equartorians are there just you ambush them and kill them its eye by eye why people complain 10,000 are working non-organization in greater upper Nile and 12540 are greater Bhare el gazal some coming days you will hear news happen them those who are working non-organizations .

      repondre message

      • 22 December 13:51, by barbayo

        who are working non-organizations are funding criminals in bushes they their money through KCB banks in South Sudan

        repondre message

  • 22 December 08:21, by Deng Gatluak Riek

    sorry for juba regime to kill innocent civilian along the road while claiming itself government what kind of gov,t act like terrorist ambushing her citizen damn stupid salva kiir,SPLA IO WILL HELP AND RESCUE THESE INNOCENT SOON

    repondre message

  • 22 December 08:23, by Deng Gatluak Riek

    sorry for juba regime to kill innocent civilian along the road while claiming itself government what kind of gov,t act like terrorist ambushing her citizen damn stupid salva kiir,SPLA IO WILL HELP AND RESCUE THESE INNOCENT SOON

    repondre message

    • 22 December 09:20, by Mayom County Troops

      who are those people laying ambush on South Sudanese roads ?
      I do not blame govt because many rebels are creating more insecurity with in the country ,that will not lead our country to go forward intern of development,unless we change our minds to commit ourselves to peace ,so this where we achieve peace in the country

      repondre message

  • 22 December 10:07, by Unionist Agent

    Killing of innocent civilians on daily basis and on ethnic or tribal line will do nothing but more harm to our beloved country. let us think before we act.

    repondre message

  • 22 December 10:08, by Unionist Agent

    Killing of innocent civilians on daily basis and on ethnic or tribal line will do nothing but more harm to our beloved country. let us think before we act.

    repondre message

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
