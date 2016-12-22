Sudan’s spy-chief threatens crackdown on Sudanese Communist Party



December 21, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Director of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Mohamed Atta al-Mawla Wednesday has threatened to put more restrictions on the activities of the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) for rejecting national dialogue.

The spy chief, who addressed NISS’s annual military parade on Wednesday, blasted the SCP, saying it is an undemocratic party that neither “believes in the peaceful transfer of power nor respects the creed of the Sudanese people”.

According to the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC), Al-Mawla’s harsh criticism indicates involvement of the SCP in the recent civil disobedience action.

Activists and opposition forces, including the SCP, urged Sudanese to stay at home on December 19th as part of a civil disobedience action, the second such initiative after a similar strike from 27 to 29 November.

Al-Mawla pointed that the SCP rejects any moves to achieve national consensus, saying the “history of the SCP and its present are full of shameful practices”.

“Nevertheless, the SCP enjoys freedom of activity and this situation won’t last long,” he added alluding to a possible ban of the formerly influential party.

It is noteworthy that the SCP refused to participate in the government-led national dialogue, saying the process is controlled by the ruling party and wouldn’t resolve the country’s crisis.

The spy chief renewed NISS’s support for President Omer al-Bashir, stressing the security situation is stable and under full control.

He pointed the security services is fully committed to al-Bashir’s declaration of cessation of hostilities in war zones, saying NISS is capable of facing the multiple threats and challenges against the country.

Al-Mawla further expressed NISS’s readiness to install the foundations of security and peace in all parts of the country, vowing to defeat those who seek to undermine the security of the nation.

(ST)