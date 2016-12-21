 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 21 December 2016

21 killed, 5 children abducted in Jonglei state: officials

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 20, 2016 (JUBA) - Authorities in South Sudan’s Jonglei state say 21 people have been killed and five children abducted since a peace deal was signed with neighboring Boma state, this month.

JPEG - 13.4 kb
The map of Jonglei state in red

Jonglei and Boma states signed a peace agreement on 5 December on prevention of cattle raiding and child abduction.

The Murle and Dinka Bor communities trade accusation of cattle theft, with Murle being accused by all neighbors of stealing children.

"Despite the peace agreement signed between the two states early this month, Jonglei State experienced a surprised attack by Anti peace elements/ criminals who mounted a deadly attacked last week resulting into cattle raiding and child abduction," Akec Dengdit, Jonglei’s state minister information said in a statement.

There have been series of attacks on communities in Bor recently and the Murle are blamed for planning most of these attacks.

Both traditional authorities in Jonglei state and Boma state committed themselves for a comprehensive approach to the resolution of insecurity in a bid to curb prevalence of child abduction and cattle raiding. The two states on conference agreed on the opening up of supply routes in a bid to promote trade along their borders.

The conference also agreed on states peace zones in between Boma, Jonglei and Bieh states.

"For the implementation of these phases of agreement, two states signed the formation of a joint integrated police of 1,500 policemen to be recruited from Jonglei, Boma and Bieh states," said Dengdit.

He however said there are efforts to implement the police and army deployment between the communities, but did not specify when.

According to Jonglei state authorities, criminal from Boma state attacked Jalle on 2nd of December, 2016 resulting into killing of two women and abduction of a child. Similar incidence happened on the 5 December, 2016 where two women were killed and one child abducted in Kongor area of Twic North county.

"Continuous wave of violation of the peace agreement signed, similar attack occurred on 13th December, 2016 where heavy attack on civilian dominated area was repulsed in Wangulei [Twic Central county] and thank God no cow was taken,” said Dengdit.

"A huge number of armed criminals carried out an attack on a civilians’ neighborhood in Jalle payam, the headquarter of Bor [North county] resulting into raiding of 12,000 head of cattle and killing of 17 people majorly comprising of both children and women additional to three children which were abducted," he added.

On 15 December 2016, another raid reportedly took place in Poktap [Duk Payuel county] where 1,200 head of cattle were taken but were later returned back. On Saturday, the 17 December, the attackers reportedly attacked Bangachrot in Bor South county and the following day, yesterday, the 18 December 2016, another raid occurred in Panaru [Duk Padiet county] where cattle rustling occurred which were later recovered by youths of the area.

Despite the violations, Jonglei authorities said the peace deal holds.

"The two governments are still committed to the implementation of peace agreement and the punishment of violators. On a similar note, we the government of this state welcomed the assurance of the Boma state governor, Baba Medan to our governor, Philip Aguer Panyang of peaceful return of the raided cattle and the Abducted innocent children and urge him to keeps his words and also make sure that the perpetrators are brought to book," reads the statement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 December 08:54, by Ater

    I have never heard Dinka which is coward like Dinka Bor in South Sudan.Dinka Bor youth are most ueseless.why do you allow your women,old men and children be killed by neighbours? in 2013 patients were killed in hospital by nuer militia in bor town.This cannot happen where i come from.

    repondre message

    • 21 December 09:05, by Malakal county Simon

      They are indeed the most found coward people’s in South Sudan, and that’s why they always hide behind the foolish majority of Bar-El-ghazel hahah!!!!!!

      repondre message

  • 21 December 09:39, by Deng Gatluak Riek

    hahahah you are right my brother MALAKAL this stupid coward hidess themselves behind the bahr el ghalia D3 TERRITORY CONGRATULATED MURLE FOR KILLING THIS COWARD AND CONCUBINE OF bahr el ghazalian

    repondre message

  • 21 December 10:05, by Dengda

    @ Ater you are brave that why you are killing yourself.
    Simon makal you misplace your comment by congratulate the killing of innocent civilian, fact to the matter is not about coward as you guys claim, but even the most brave like Lou Nuer sometime are attack by murlei. Murlei youth, their school, job and social activities is stealing, it a norm. But we are not in stone age guys, this is acrime

    repondre message

    • 21 December 10:12, by Dengda

      Look at Kormajong of Uganda and Turkana of Kenya, they are brave and look at their living condition. In case of Bor Dinka, the issue of 1991-2013 hit hard which urbanised the youth, not cowardly as you guy thought. Second to, Cobra of Yau Yau is not integrated nor disarmed but Bor was brutally disarmed in 2012 disbarment exercise. Also don’t take out of the equation that, it was Butrus forces.

      repondre message

      • 21 December 13:04, by Wantedd Kidd

        Denga

        ur just talking shit there don’t defense and don’t pretend.
        which urbaniz are you talking about, it’s obvious that Dinka Bor youth are the must cowardice and uncivilized youth in South Sudan.

        repondre message

      • 21 December 14:05, by ngadodo

        Dengda, you may be thinking Murle is not knowing the medal in their Business but you don’t know that Murle respecting your state as neighbors and you running behind them in terms of Government of South Sudan. You use in everyone stages of activity Government doing we know understood that. You took advantages of Murle every daily basis, to be honest with you Murle didn’t have any problem with Bar-

        repondre message

        • 21 December 14:08, by ngadodo

          El-ghazel in terms of neighborhood we not have any border with them and we are not fearing them. If Murle had wars against Bar-El-ghazel because of just generals policy of Country even they know that.

          repondre message

      • 21 December 14:56, by ngadodo

        Wait second guys, Dinka Bors put covers up output in the root of Juba-Magiri road. the Murle travellers on since then they’re already killed almost 700 innocence’s Murle women, children’s and young’s men which theirs did Business and keep continuously doing it now by hiding behind Bar-El-ghazel of Mr President Salva kiir government in orders to killing Murle. They are thinking this only way

        repondre message

        • 21 December 14:58, by ngadodo

          of bringing Murle in their knees and forgetting that if keep doing that Murle will return Jonglei State town in to rivers.

          repondre message

          • 21 December 15:03, by ngadodo

            of bringing Murle in their knees and forgetting that if keep doing that Murle will turn Jonglei State town in to rivers.

            repondre message

  • 21 December 18:35, by Biwaw

    What was the recent peace that was signed between two communities? no state in South Sudan is peacefull. I dot this current regime will provide security in the country.Murle they are very anger with current government,that is the only reason they attacked those who claimed they are better than other.

    repondre message

  • 22 December 14:59, by Ram Mi Ran

    Dinka Bor Know only how to hide themselves and how to kill innocent people like what happened in Bor Unmiss last year.
    They are the most coward people on earth not only South Sudan alone.They are also expert on how to steal money in banks.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.