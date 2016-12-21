 
 
 
Police deploys in Yambio ahead of festive season

December 20, 2016 (YAMBIO) - The local government ministry in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s new states, has instructed organized forces to protect citizens and properties during the festive season.

JPEG - 62 kb
New police recruits during a parade in Yambio June 27, 2016 (ST)

Speaking to hundreds of the organised forces, Jackson Ezekiel, the minister of local government said overall security would be tightened during the celebrations to make sure there is peace in the state.

“In fact this morning, we had a parade, it was organized by all heads of the organized forces and we have gathered them in one place to give them a go ahead on how to protect the civilians and their properties during this Christmas and New Year,” he said.

“Criminals committing crimes will be dealt with according to orders to the police by the President of South Sudan and the state government doesn’t have prison to keep thieves and rebels,” he added.

Heavy deployment, the official told Sudan Tribune, will mainly be in Yambio town and its surrounding areas during the festive seasons.

He further cautioned those in possession of guns not to shoot in the air to celebrate Christmas and the New Year, while vowing to arrest and prosecute anyone who violates regulations set by authorities.

Police has also instructed the organized forces to restrict movement of commercial cyclists to between 8pm and 6 am, and any vehicle found to be moving in the night must be searched for weapons.

The state has, in recent, months faced security threats from armed elements operating in Yambio county and parts of Western Equatoria state.

(ST)

  • 21 December 08:57, by Deng Gatluak Riek

    even if you deploy them nothing will change SPLA IO

    repondre message

    • 21 December 09:08, by Ater

      SPLAIO-is dead,we do not have it anymore.what remain now is organized terror group causing insecurity to the citizens.

      repondre message

      • 21 December 19:53, by Deng Gatluak Riek

        fuckin dinkas you think that you will eliminate Nuer do you exactely know their military tactic, their population we have two country our strongest country Ethiopia fuck your dictator who kill our south sudanese Nuer brothers viva Dr Machar viva SPLA IO

        repondre message

  • 21 December 09:31, by Deng Gatluak Riek

    hahahah donot post white lies on the media SPLA IO is not dead who capture lasu,lobongo and who are in controlled of greater upper nile

    repondre message

Comment on this article



