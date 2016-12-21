 
 
 
Act now to prevent genocide in South Sudan, says Ki-moon

December 20, 2016 (JUBA)- The United Nations Security Council should impose an arms embargo on South Sudan to prevent the likely occurrence of a genocide in the world’s youngest nation, the outgoing United Nations secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon said.

JPEG - 49.5 kb
The United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki Moon handshake with the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir at Presidential Palace, J1 in Juba capital on February 25, 2016 (UNMISS photo)

“If we fail to act, South Sudan will be on a trajectory towards mass atrocities,” he told the 15-member Security Council in New York on Monday.

The UN secretary General’s plea comes weeks after the world body’s special adviser on prevention of genocide, Adama Dieng, expressed fears of genocide occurring, following a tour of the young nation.

“I am afraid that process is about to begin unless immediate action is taken,” said the outgoing secretary general, adding, “The security council must take steps to stem the flow of arms to South Sudan.”

However, South Sudan’s ambassador to the UN, denied reports claiming genocide was in the process of occurring in the country.

South Sudan, the world’s newest nation, descended into violence in December 2013, when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir clashed with those allied to his former Vice-President, Riek Machar in the capital, Juba, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

In August last year, the two rival factions signed a shaky peace deal mediated by regional leaders, which has not halted the civil war.

According to Ki-moon, there are reports to the effect that President Kiir and his loyalists are “contemplating a new military offensive in the coming days against the armed opposition forces led by Machar.

“Moreover, there are clear indications that Riek Machar and other opposition groups are pursuing a military escalation,” he stressed.

In the past, both the UN and United States have called for an arms embargo on the oil-producing nation, despite opposition from Russia and China, two of the Security Council members with veto powers.

Currently, there is a 12,000-strong UN peacekeeping force deployed in South Sudan, with a renewed mandate to prevent occurrence of sexual violence as well as protect the civilians in the country.

A UN-mandated regional protection force is yet to deploy in the young nation.

(ST)

  • 21 December 08:29, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Let UN security cancelled advise Riek Machar, and his group to stop war against South Sudanese.
    The problem is not a president who destabilize the country, he is a Riek Machar with his group definitely.

    repondre message

    • 21 December 13:06, by Jongo

      Ayuiu
      Pathetic look @ you guys you already confused you don’t know who destabilize the country you stupid even donkeys are getting education this days SS must be govern by the equatorians the best quality of peoples ever created try them & see you fool

      repondre message

  • 21 December 08:45, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    There’s no likelihood to occurrence of genocide in this country as of the evil-wishers.Secondly imposition of arms embargo is not an aversive decision to genocide if there was going to be genocide.UNSC should devise any other mechanism in assisting people and gov’t of ROSS in search for peace, respect their sovereignty and integrity.People ’re interacting and sharing their normal activities.

    repondre message

    • 21 December 09:17, by Malakal county Simon

      The UN double standards on South Sudan conflict will never bring peace...... They must burry their heads and directly blames Kiir for violating the signed peace in a assassinations attempt against well wanted leader Dr Machar...... May God bless Dr Machar to lead South Sudan soon!!!!!!

      repondre message

      • 21 December 15:20, by ngadodo

        That right, Pdt Salva Kiir, making criminal his the Masterminds of crimes, he turns the South Sudan into violence’s in order to buildings to Dinkaism Centuries and keep himself into power. Everybody knew that what you want to denied about its.

        repondre message

  • 21 December 09:34, by Deng Gatluak Riek

    ya vampire,idioltary dinkas donot deny this genocide you are taking look your stupid Malong is dying now

    repondre message

    • 22 December 06:12, by Gatluak jal

      Hello Deng Gatluak, let us respect the country if we don’t respect yourself. We as Nuer needs to know one-thing. if we don’t like Dinka, as I can see in your statement, where can we put them? if you don’t have an answer, than Can anyone tell me?
      I don’t what happens to this generation because we Nuer people know for peace. second, death of Malong will not solve the problem of SS.
      Thanks you.

      repondre message

  • 21 December 16:01, by Jieng Nephew

    TRUE DOG
    Do you know why your arguments don’t make sense? Is boc 1/your reasoning understanding wont match the current ego.2/you are eiof thr one of those who live life of backwardness 3/ you re a typical Luak "aryian jieng" that encaurges distractions in ss.rem you are my uncle.
    Stop stupidity!

    repondre message

  • 21 December 19:28, by Deng Gatluak Riek

    Lul Ruach and Malong Afuck are hosiptalized in kenya but i heard from my friend that Malong is died and Lul donot talk to his colleague due heart failure

    repondre message

    • 22 December 05:42, by Gatluak jal

      General Lul Ruach is, in headquarter today and he left this afternoon to Ethiopia for mission.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



