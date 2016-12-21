Conditions are met for change in Sudan: Arman

December 20, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Secretary General of the Sudan People’s liberation Movement- North (SPLM-N), said that the o conditions have been met to overthrow the ruling regime and to achieve democratic change in Sudan. he further called on the international community to take this development into account and change its policies toward the government of President Omar al-Bashir.

Yasir Arman, SPLM-N Secretary General (AFP file Photo)

On 19 December, Sudanese youth activists called for a civil disobedience, the second of its kind since November, to protest the increase of fuel and electricity prices. Armed and political opposition groups and civil society groups supported the move and called their membership and supporters to participate in the strike.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune following the second protest Yasir Arman said that a new opposition alliance has emerged, adding it “constitutes a qualitative leap in the struggle against the regime in 27 years”.

“There are three major forces today including the various opposition alliances, the professional bodies such as the lawyers, doctors, teachers, university professors and the pharmacists besides the youth, women and students groups which called for the civil disobedience,” he said

He said the three forces are not competing but complement each other, underlining the youth who lifted the pace of struggle against the regime "grew up during the years of the regime and are looking for a new future and a new life”.

The SPLM-N secretary general stressed the victory of the revolution is contingent on establishing a close alliance among the three components saying “the conditions for change have been met”.

“We will very soon establish a joint leadership body [among the three forces] to lead the battle … the battle will be long and complex, but victory will be ours,” he said.

He added that the ongoing political escalation “would encourage the national elements within the Sudanese army to join the forces of change which established a broad coalition among the old and new forces and the centre and the peripheries”.

Last Sunday, SPLM-N leader Malik Agar called on the Sudanese army to stand by the people and to join the civil disobedience.

Do not reward Bashir

Arman called on the African and international community to reconsider its policies toward Sudan especially as “things have changed and we are sure that our people have acquired a new weapon”.

He was alluding to the new generation of youth activists who launched wide media campaigns to engage the Sudanese in two civil disobedience actions during the last three weeks.

On Monday Arman had urged the American administration to not lift economic sanctions imposed on Sudan since 1997.

"Bashir should not be rewarded. He is a guy who committed genocide for 27 years against everybody, from South Sudan to Darfur, to Nuba Mountains, to Blue Nile to everywhere in Sudan," Arman said during a conference call with a group of American Congressmen and activists.

"Then again, even when it comes to the cooperation against terrorism, al-Bashir is part of the terror network. How could he possibly get information about terrorism all these years and share them with others if he is not part of the network,". he wondered.

There were recent reports that the American administration intends to lift Sudan’s sanctions before President Barack Obama leaves office.

Also, Washington recently hailed Khartoum’s cooperation in the war against terrorism and acknowledged pressures from Saudi Arabia and Israel to lift the sanctions imposed on Sudan after the latter joined the alliance against Iran.

