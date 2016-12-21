 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 21 December 2016

South Sudan army commander hospitalised in Kenya

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 20, 2016 (JUBA)- The chief of Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA), is in a hospital in Kenya after he collapsed on Sunday, dispelling rumours that he had died.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

General Paul Malong Awan was rushed to a military presidential medical unit after he was found lying unconscious in his room.

It was not immediately clear what exactly happened to the army chief of general staff.

No official statement has been released from his office or from the general command explaining the circumstances under which he lost control of his sense. Several family members told Sudan Tribune Tuesday that he had been treated for malaria and there was no need for concern.

In another attempt to diffuse tension and anxiety, Awan reportedly spoke to his family members on Tuesday by phone from Nairobi, assuring them he was in good health.

“My father spoke today. He told us that he is okay and that there is nothing to worry about him. This is quiet assuring and this is what I can tell you about the current status of my father”, one of general Awan’s sons told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

He quoted him as saying: “I am feeling much better and have been told I have high levels of fatigue and should take some rest," Awan while speaking to his family members.

“I want to reassure everyone about my state of health after this incident committed by error,” Awan said from his bed. “Thanks to God, I am doing well.”

Rumours that he was ill had circulated widely before his fell sick, but were always denied by the government. A presidential source said doctors at the military hospital had conducted comprehensive medical checks and said Awan’s results were good.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 December 21:05, by Ssam

    Guess he was drinking too much of that cheap home made stuff. Or maybe Russia sent him radioactive plutonium?

    repondre message

    • 21 December 16:49, by Joyuma John

      General malong is fine, if people celebrate the dearth of others then let those people seek elsewhere on some thing to celebrate. Remember, as saying goes the devil you know is worth than angel you do not know. Malong death can not and will never making Nuer IOS put any one of their choice to be the Chief of SPLA forces. If IO fear with the name Malong, there are thousands of other malong in SPLA.

      repondre message

  • 20 December 21:32, by Eastern

    Paul !slong has been a sick man for a long time; just look at his physic. He’s a walking coffin. The same with his foot soldiers that continue to rape women regardless of their health status. Truth must be told......!

    repondre message

  • 20 December 21:34, by Binen

    He has no sickness as is stated only blood of the people he had been spilling away yet though he may revive from this strong drinking he must die as result of that blood shed.

    repondre message

  • 20 December 22:19, by Dinka-Defender-General

    General is fine. Therefore, nothing to worry about.

    repondre message

    • 21 December 05:19, by choldit

      Yeah he will be ok even in coffin. This is culture of SS not to tell truth even for public figure like Paul Malong Awan who caused two wars with his buddies kiir and the rest of JCE. He left the whole Dinka tribe in shit while on his way to evil home.

      repondre message

      • 21 December 08:09, by Jongo

        Choldit
        You’r 100% right Malong on his way to the devil house where the funeral he left all the Jenge in a deep shit I tell you what now Jenge go back to luack Nueir go back to Pangak & Kakua go back to Yei Justice in cheating is equality

        repondre message

  • 21 December 05:11, by Gabriel KK

    To death lovers,
    There is nothing special to celebrate. There are thousand generals in SPLA who are capable of doing exactly what Paul is doing. Just give him time to rest and he will be fine.

    repondre message

    • 21 December 08:24, by Chang Kuony

      We entire South Sudanese wid
      Wish him dead minus Salva Kiir’s corruption profiteers or beneficiaries and their tribal families. The dictator and illiterate Gen Paul Malong has caused bloodily war of 2013 which claimed 20,000 Nuer nation and J1 bloodily war which claimed 350 bodyguards of Salva Kiir and Dr Machar. He doesn’t deserve to live. Death to him thief engineer.

      repondre message

  • 21 December 09:12, by Deng Gatluak Riek

    hahahaha let the dog dies for the blood it suck three years ago look pleas stupid nuer wew our true God beat that dog fuck you dinkas Viva SPLA IO C-in-C Dr Machar and his Army chief Simon Gatwech Dual

    repondre message

    • 21 December 09:22, by Malakal county Simon

      We shall have a celebrations and genuine peace soon, if God decides to take him because this illiterate old guy is the real one who is obstacles to peace than any one in this great nation of South Sudan...... Good luck to him!!!!

      repondre message

  • 21 December 09:22, by Duol Ngony Minyjang

    God will finish you for the killing of olders and children women. so your problem, will no end with your sultan salva kiir. your days are numbered.

    repondre message

  • 21 December 11:08, by place of justice fangak

    thank God for beating this old stupid guy who is obstacle for peace in country let him pass and sit on the left side of you

    repondre message

    • 21 December 12:49, by Wantedd Kidd

      He is now finally to Hell..

      repondre message

  • 21 December 18:41, by Biwaw

    The whole World not happy about Gen. Paul Making keeping war going in South Sudan, civilians are those who suffering a lot all over south Sudan not even Paul family.

    repondre message

  • 22 December 12:44, by Nuer is the Same Like Isreal People to God.

    Our Commander in Chief of the SPLA. Paul Malong Swan is already passway and don’t engnoring this happened to our Chief.

    repondre message

    • 22 December 13:14, by Redeemer

      Dear IOs
      even if he dies no point for to celebrate because it is not you who killed him and not you who will determine his going to hell but remember when you failed to score in the match make sure there will be a goal against you in few minutes time

      repondre message

  • 22 December 13:56, by NAATH 1

    foolish south Sudanese! God will strikes on you at noon

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.