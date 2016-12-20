 
 
 
S. Sudan President institutes national dialogue committee

December 20, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir appointed more than 30 eminent persons as members to the National Dialogue that will mend communities ties in war ravage country.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

Retired Catholic Emeritus Bishop Paride Taban and former Sudanese Second Vice President Prof. Moses Machar Kachuol were appointed as co-chairpersons to the committee.

In the same decree, announced on state-own South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) Monday, President Kiir, who declared himself as patron to the dialogue committee, appointed Abel Alier-wal Kwai, Joseph Lagu, Bona Malual Madut and Francis Mading Deng as his advisors. Alier and Lagu were presidents in 1970s for Juba-based semi-autonomous the Higher Executive Council for Southern Sudan.

Malual is a controversial politician and memer of tribal group that informally advice President Kiir, the Jieng (Dinka) Council of Elders (JCE).

Other members of the committee includes former speaker Manasseh Magok Rundial, former governor of Upper Nile state Simon Kun Puoch and Member of Council of States representing Pibor County, Sultan Ismail Konyi.

The list does not have members loyal to the main rival in South Sudan conflict, the SPLM in Opposition led by former First Vice President Riek Machar or the faction led by Machar’s successor, First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

President Kiir said in the order that the committee shall develop agenda for the dialogue, steer “up the process of National Dialogue,” work closely with experts and resource persons to help in facilitation of the process.

“[The Committee will] issue out a schedule/timetable for the national dialogue process,” Kiir said in the order number 27/2016 AD.

There has been no official reaction to the formation of the committee from other South Sudan parties to the conflict, although some citizens have been critical on social media about the decision to unilaterally forming a committee without consultations.

MACHAR REJECT DIALOGUE

Meanwhile, South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar has rejected President Kiir’s call for national dialogue in the war-torn nation, describing the move as a “bogus” one.

In an interview with the Associated Press (AP) from South Africa, Machar said there must be peace talks to end the civil war before any such dialogue, as announced by the president, takes place.

Last week, President Kiir announced an inclusive dialogue which he says will be led by “eminent personalities” accepted as credible, genuine and trusted by all rival parties in the young nation.

Addressing members of South Sudan’s Parliament in the capital, Juba Wednesday, President Kiir asked for forgiveness for all the wrongs he could have committed.

"National dialogue in my view is both a forum and process through which the people of South Sudan can gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, and sense of belonging," said the South Sudan leader.

"In the light of national endeavor, I am calling upon all of you to forgive one another, enter dialogue with one another in your personal capacities, embrace yourself," he added.

However, although the South Sudanese leader did not mention Machar’s name in the speech, he insisted that armed groups opposed to his government will be represented at grassroots level.

Tens of thousands have been killed in South Sudan’s civil war, and more than a million refugees have fled the country. The United Nations recently warned that South Sudan is at risk of genocide as fighting escalates in the southern Equatoria region of the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 December 08:10, by Dengda

    The agenda of national dialogue was well received, the problem with Kiir he can make good decision and matter of minute distort it. When it came of the agenda of federalism, he decreed out controversial 28 state. When said nation will come from grassroots, meaning more holistic approach and consultation he went decreed out unilaterally forming committee. Bwana Malual, shouldn’t be in that committe

    repondre message

  • 20 December 08:15, by Dengda

    The agenda of national dialogue was well received, the problem with Kiir he can make good decision and matter of minute distort it. When it came of the agenda of federalism, he decreed out controversial 28 state. When said nation will come from grassroots, meaning more holistic approach and consultation he went decreed out unilaterally forming committee. Bwana Malual, shouldn’t be in that committe

    repondre message

    • 20 December 14:52, by ngadodo

      Prdt Slava Kiir, you lough empty Peace just as propaganda peace that you needed to show World that you’re a Man of peace disputed this where others parties you should make peace with. We want to know that. What we knew is Country decision holding by Jieng Elders of Councils if was one said that we would look closely, will be right because there’s one leading South Sudan. all decision coming from

      repondre message

      • 20 December 14:55, by ngadodo

        them not you, secondly peace with Taban Deng gai included not going to produce any fruits just you buy time.

        repondre message

  • 20 December 08:33, by Son of Nuer

    committee for one side what about SPLM/A IO under Dr.Riek Machar, FD under Pagan Amum, SPLM Crown Hotel under Taban Deng Gai and others political and stakeholders but it seem like good decree but Kiir not consulting other political parties

    repondre message

  • 20 December 08:39, by Son of Nuer

    committee for one side, what about SPLM/A IO under H.E Dr.Riek Machar, FD under Pagan Amum, SPLM Crown Hotel under Taban Deng Gai and other political parties and stakeholder it seem like good decree but Kiir didn’t consulting others parties

    repondre message

    • 20 December 09:31, by Gen.Quack

      Riak machar, majaak, pagan and likes are outdated elements from nuer, shilluk and dinka respectively because they are traitors who serves only their stomachs at the expense of the nation....... so forget about them ya nyigaaaaaat

      repondre message

      • 20 December 09:59, by choldit

        What do u think u will seen like yaa Dinka tribal general? This is for sure is another project to wait tax payer money on project that meant to help JCE achieve the 200 year Dinka stay on president seat in SS. If at all it is genuine what shld prevent the inclusion of other parties, even those of Taban Deng , their golden boy.

        repondre message

  • 20 December 09:36, by Mayom County Troops

    I DO NOT SEE THIS AS SIDE EFFECT TO PEOPLE OF republic OF South Sudan GENERALLY ,

    repondre message

  • 20 December 09:53, by Binen

    Kir is asking forgiveness for the crimes he committed and instead to wait if the people forgive him he is committing another crime. Those ideas coming from bar and tribal line cannot safe South Sudan in this critical time.

    repondre message

  • 20 December 10:56, by Awet Awet

    The anything salva are doing is just fake,Abel,mona are member of jieng council who confuse kiir ,they will do nothing

    repondre message

  • 20 December 11:56, by jubaone

    Most of these are old, degenerated and have no more vision for a youthful and cyber-oriented generation. This is a old mens club and should be dumped in history books. They spread nonsense and the hopeless youth pick the guns. This is a rotten group and must be rejected outright. No national dialogue but a "old mens talking shop" . No women, no youth, no handicap, no Riak’s group. Nonsense.

    repondre message

    • 20 December 14:11, by Redeemer

      The problem is that Riek has affected the nation with his impatient habits. R.Bishop Parade is a man of God not from fucking SPLM or Kiir group as you guys are saying, Abel, Lagu, Francis and Bona are retired politicians and IOs are under consultations for their members

      repondre message

      • 20 December 14:33, by Redeemer

        National Dialogue (ND) was part of peace agreement signed in Adis, so the call for ND by the President is a commitment from his part to implementing the peace with IO, so those who defected from IO like Dr Riek should think of making U-turn before a complete block out

        repondre message

      • 20 December 21:46, by Eastern

        Redeemer,
        You are idiot indeed! SPLM/A-IO "condulting for their members" when Kiir has 100% excluded Dr Machar; do you think we the Internet champions will agree?

        repondre message

  • 20 December 23:32, by Jieng Nephew

    Hello everyone, allow me to slightly introduce myself as patriotic South Sudanese who is/was in this miserable suffering of my fellow citizens .I want to say that the suffering of South Sudanese has been since the colonial rule but we thank God for his merciful hands to set us free from the buffoon s and today we called ourselves South Sudanese .

    Let’s be honest, I am one of those who doesn’t acc

    repondre message

    • 20 December 23:45, by Jieng Nephew

      Continue:- accept intimidations, arrogant and people with rigid attitude. My mom is beautiful lady from Yirol and married to a hard working family .she learned to live with required amount of understanding to alleviate her family and the people around her.

      Just not to make the statements longer, I have read most of comment on here, there are those with positive argument and also those with

      repondre message

  • 20 December 23:59, by Jieng Nephew

    Confined understanding regarding the political atrocity committed by some other old folks. For example someone like PAUL ONGEE who learnt his small politic thro watching over Kiir during the struggle now wants to yap yap and critic of truth. As I comment here today , I want to alert all the viewers that Ongee won’t even reach "Pajok" his home village in Magwi county or even go pass Ayaci county

    repondre message

  • 21 December 00:10, by Jieng Nephew

    Kiir’s forceful country onto the Acholi (Luo) people, definitely regret for his big mouth and his celebration for the support of his master kiir.

    Also I want to acknowledge these few members for ther truthful attributes on this website, the like of Jurlikang, mountain, Eastern, hilmail and many others that i have not mentioned
    trust must be told.we are in the struggle.I know all the Mountains.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



