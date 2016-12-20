 
 
 
Tuesday 20 December 2016

S. Sudan president reverses detention of Azande paramount chief

December 19, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has ended the more than two months of detention of the Azande paramount chief and directed government operatives to facilitate his return to the area.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

“Oh yeah, the Azande chief has Wilson Peni Rikito, has been released from detention on the directives of the president. He is now preparing to return to Yambio”, a security officer with the direct knowledge of the arrest and who influenced the action of the government operatives told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

He confirmed that Rikito, who was arrested a month ago and detained without charge, was released on Saturday on the orders of the President of the Republic.

“So his detention has been terminated. The president also asked that his return to the state be facilitated and be given freedom to move and continue to discharge his duties as the chief of his people”, a member of parliament representing Yambio at the national legislative assembly told Sudan Tribune in a separate interview.

The legislator claimed certain politicians from the area were behind the detention of the chief whom they believe was not loyal to them and continued to support publicly activities of the former western Equatoria governor, Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro, who was axed from power by a presidential order in 2015.

(ST))

  • 20 December 11:40, by Dengda

    He must be compensate by government, if he was wrongly detained and yet no charge laid against him.

  • 20 December 11:46, by ngadodo

    President Salva Kiir, you lough empty peace promises which is propaganda that you needed to show World that your man of peace which including Vice Prdt Taban Deng, will not going to works. what we know in your leadership is Jieng Elders of Councils they one who leading South Sudan if this peace come from them No peace.

    • 20 December 13:52, by Redeemer

      Ngadodo
      You will be ashamed just like your leader and many fellows, stop singing war which you have no idea about it but think of joining peace

