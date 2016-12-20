 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 20 December 2016

S. Sudan “squandered opportunities” to end war in 2016, peace monitors say

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 19, 2016 (JUBA) – The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) decried opportunities missed to end war in South Sudan in 2016 and called for new commitment from warring parties.

PNG - 222.2 kb
JMEC Chairman, Festus Mogae, briefs the UN Security Council, on the implementation of the peace agreement on 31 March 2016 (ST Photo)

The chairperson of JMEC, Festus Mogae, told representatives of the Transitional Government of National Unity and other peace partners over the weekend that they warmly welcome the national dialogue President Salva Kiir announced last week.

“We all know very well that our modest accomplishments [for the implementation of the peace agreement] have been outweighed by a number of squandered opportunities,” Mogae, also former Botswana president, said on Tuesday.

“Suffice to say, however, that, if it weren’t for the unfortunate events [clashes in Juba] of July, we may very well have achieved something more substantial,” he said.

Fighting between President Kiir and ex-First Vice-President Riek Machar’s forces in July threatened the peace agreement signed in August 2015 to end the conflict that started in December 2013. Machar fled Juba and has been replaced by relatively unpopular SPLM in Opposition leader Taban Deng Gai and fighting has expanded to Equatoria region for the first time.

The United Nations and United States have expressed concerns over the escalation of violence, warning of genocide and ethnic cleansing. Mogae said the parties to the conflict must approach the implementation of the agreement differently in 2017.

“The message is one of ‘peace and goodwill to all people’ and that must be central in our message to all the people of South Sudan. We must all commit here and now to making 2017 a year of peaceful progress,” he said.

He also reiterated JMEC’s support for the national dialogue announced by President Kiir.

“The President has seized a critical opportunity for national reconciliation; he has appealed for a spirit of forgiveness and togetherness; and he has set in motion a campaign to address the concerns and grievances of the South Sudanese people,” he said.

During Saturday closed door meeting, JMEC received reports from the coalition government, Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM), Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC), Joint Integrated Police (JIP) and Strategic Defence and Security Review Board (SDSRB).

However, despite the challenges that resulted from the resumption of conflict, Mogae said JMEC made progress by keeping the 2015 peace accord alive

“I invite us all to reflect on this past year – the achievements, the progress and also the many missed opportunities that have cost us dearly as we search for a durable peace in this country,” he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 December 06:36, by Son of Nuer

    Mr.Festus Mogae you failed to achieve any single role in the peace process because you are after money and you don’t want to take action , if I were you I suppose to resign from that post because government are pressure you not to implemented any single points

    repondre message

  • 20 December 07:07, by Eastern

    Festus Mogae acknowledges that South Sudan (which he clearly refers to Kiir) squandered opportunities, yet this squandering of opportunities happened at his watch. Mr Mogae rushes ahead to embrace Kiir’s call for dialogue without looking into the details of the arrangements of the same....

    repondre message

    • 20 December 12:35, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      Festus and JMEC are a dismal failure and ARCISS 2025 is dead. Kiir desperately is trying another "national dialogue " which is good as hopeless cos war has not stopped yet. Kiir can’t win cos he relies on the advice of "old and degenerated men" who messed up the SS. Soon, these old men will die one after the other and will leave a hopeless and divided SS behind. Who cares?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.