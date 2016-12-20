South Sudan presidency denies reports of looming genocide

 
 
 
December 19, 2016 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese presidency has dismissed reports of a looming genocide in the country, saying it was simply a strategy to justify calls for imposition of targeted sanctions and an arms embargo.

South Sudanese Presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny addresses journalists following renewed fighting in Juba July 11, 2016 (Reuters Photo)

The spokesperson for the presidency, Ateny Wek Ateny described the reports as exceedingly utopia and an attempt to garner international sympathy to support imposition of targeted sanctions and arms embargo.

“The recently released Human Rights and UN agencies’ report of the so called looming genocide or ethnic cleansing in South Sudan is exceedingly utopian if not absolutely based on hypocrite ignorance of the real South Sudanese political situation," Ateny told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

"The report is a mere recipe for arms embargo against the government or a ploy of creating a situation that is fertile for fundraising spree in order to allow foreign jobseekers to eye jobs in South Sudan. Otherwise, since when did lack of firearms resulted into prevention of Genocide if at all there was planning to kill innocent people in mass”, he added.

The presidential aide said in a statement that the Rwanda’s Genocide was committed through the use of weapons other than firearms. He said the truth of the matter is that the looming genocide may be another George Clooney-JohnPendegrast-project.

“Which tribe does the government want to eliminate in order to get what? Are the tribes in South Sudan created after the creation of human rights organizations or the UN itself? Otherwise, the report itself is a cause of anguish amongst South Sudanese. The world should know that South Sudan is not Rwanda or Kosovo. Even, if we differ politically, we don’t get to the point of eliminating our entire tribes”, he stressed.

He downplayed likelihood of the occurrence of the genocide, claiming majority of the armed opposition forces (SPLM-IO) soldiers are disengaged from active combat against government forces because president Kiir and his controversially appointed first vice president, Taban Deng Gai, are allegedly well committed to implementing the peace Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan nevertheless.

"t might be true and witnessed in many cases that Dinka are being targeted by cowards masquerading as revolutionaries in Equatoria, but President Salva Kiir’s administration will never allow Dinka to avenge the killings of their loved ones. If that is the case the Dinka are having no plan to avenge”, he added

“Since there is no plan from the Dinka to avenge, where does the fear of the looming genocide emanate from? My advice in this is that, jobseekers or fundraisers are to blame in creating such utopian situation in an attempt to be believed”, he claimed.

While addressing a press conference in Juba last month, the U.N. special adviser on prevention of genocide Adama Dieng warned that South Sudan violence risks spiralling into genocide.

"Throughout the week, conversations with all actors have confirmed that what began as a political conflict has transformed into what could become an outright ethnic war," he said at the end of one week visit to South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 19 December 22:12, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Yea it is true genocide policies is being implemented by J1. People have been butchered and being killed on the basis of ethnicity and the number is huge. This government has never allowed truth to ooze out of the country. Journalists are intimidated or killed at times and their information is false and propaganda.

    • 20 December 02:49, by Joyuma John

      Jur
      Tell me the trues, you seem to be having good idea about a looming genocide, question to you, are those bandits who use to carrying out targeted killing on Juba- Yei road and Juba - Numile road members of gevernment recruited to carry out this mission? If not so who are they and if we know who they are after all, then we should be able to know who is causing genocide and to whom in s.sudan.

    • 20 December 04:23, by ngadodo

      In south Sudan Dinkaism government if announces Murle been slaughtered by Country enemies you don’t see in news or Sudan tribal because is part of making Murle people less important and even not belong to South Sudan Citizenship’s and Dinkaism making them second class citizen in eyes of Dinkaism Government even if big numbers of Murle have been killed, no one wants to acknowledge because no killer

      • 20 December 04:26, by ngadodo

        killers needed his enemies to be told how did and how important they are. So they don’t want do that because thinking Murle Stupid enough even they don’t know how to following to find the Justices to theirs Victims of Dinkaism tribalism killing.
        Okay but i need telling you this, in the end of days Murle people will go to rising up taking control of overall Republic of South Sudan and that is wher

        • 20 December 04:29, by ngadodo

          where every South Sudanese living in peace believing me will go to happen.

      • 20 December 09:57, by Gen.Quack

        why denying it Ateny, upto when shall dinka be killed without avenges, others thugs and traitors are now planning to eliminate Dinka for no reason, presidency must do something to ensure that Dinka are safe otherwise hunting for those killers is eminent

  • 20 December 02:48, by ngadodo

    yes, will be implements an arms embaro, your army doesn’t need to have that advanced weapon because yours gvt harming none Dinkas every days, your not met legitimacy of national Country.

  • 20 December 03:08, by ngadodo

    Your government need to stop putting covers up Dinka Bors Army outpost who slaughters Murle Travelers between Juba-Magiri road daily bases, otherwise we keep able to move this outpost by ourselves if you don’t listening to our warning you know that we will going to do it not propaganda.

    • 20 December 04:10, by Joyuma John

      Ngadodo
      Why do you make your ignorance about Dinka Bor drag you into something that you are not sure about.Murle bandits have recently killed thousands of innocent Dinka Bor civilians in Jalle this week and you shit your ass on them again.Are Murle also part of s.sudan political actors or mere cattle raiders, why do Murle to leave their welknown career and join career which shall not earn them ni

      • 20 December 04:54, by ngadodo

        Joyuma John that was responded to 12 innocence traders killed By Dinka Bors Covers up Outpost between Juba-Magiri road, to be honest with you if Dinka Bors using Pdt Salva Kiir Government to killing Murle, that is not good for Dinka and Murle. Yet wait responded with yesterday vehicles Killed if Dinka Bors not stopped going after Murle Business both will continually cry better stopped going after

        • 20 December 04:57, by ngadodo

          after Murle Business both will continually cry better stopped going after Murle. Dinka thinking they are wanted to bring Murle in theirs, my Dear Nevers going to happen.

          • 20 December 05:50, by ngadodo

            Dinka Bors allowance with President Salva Kiirs, helicopters Guns, Chemicals weapons and gas Dinka Bors, will get what theirs looking for from Murle innocence Civilians, Secondly if we were part of governments, would use helicopters Guns, Chemicals weapons and gas against which mean that people you put there justice staying us picture should been us advanced weaponaries without Murle in Government

            • 20 December 05:51, by ngadodo

              acknowledgement of used advanced weapons again Civilians.

  • 20 December 03:08, by ngadodo

    Your government need to stop putting covers up Dinka Bors Army outpost who slaughters Murle Travelers between Juba-Magiri road daily bases, otherwise we keep able to move this outpost by ourselves if you don’t listening to our warning you know that we will going to do it not propaganda.

    • 20 December 06:05, by ngadodo

      Joyuma John, Dinka Bors allow with President Salva Kiirs, helicopters Gunships, Chemicals weapons and gas Dinka Bors, will get what theirs looking for from Murle innocence Civilians, Secondly if we were part of governments, would use helicopters Guns, Chemicals weapons and gas against Murle Civilians, it’s telling us that, those people you put there justice staying as pictures don’t authorize to

      • 20 December 06:07, by ngadodo

        know what business gvrt is doing. If part gvrt should be used advanced weapons without Murle in Government acknowledgement of used of advanced weapons again Civilians.

  • 20 December 10:08, by Gen.Quack

    look at this murle, why generalizing Dinka when you know your niegbour, just kill your self because weapons are sent by your own sons in the defense ministry you have yauyau a murle and kuol manyang a dinka bor who do you want to blame again ya ita most murle have dominated national security and in the army such activities will actually cause genocide if you cannot tell truth

  • 20 December 10:16, by Sir King

    Why should Nyam-nyam worry. You kill people on the roads and now you start worrying for nothing. Then, you should stop targeting people from now onwards.

  • 20 December 14:52, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    It’s undoubted that the report of looming genocide is for projects lobbying by Job-seekers.I once asked a question if genocide could not be carried with machetes on the day the article pertaining fabrications about genocide was post here after having put someone killed with machete in Equatoria.Arms embargo can avert genocide if planned.The fact is that there is no such a plan and no one likes it.

