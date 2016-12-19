 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 19 December 2016

S. Sudan rebel leader says Kiir’s call for national dialogue “bogus”

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 18, 2016 (PRETORIA/NAIROBI)- South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar has rejected President Salva Kiir’s call for national dialogue in the war-torn nation, describing the move as “bogus”.

JPEG - 27.9 kb
First Vice-President Riek Machar (L) and President Salva Kiir (R) listen to the national anthem following a ceremony during which Machar was sworn in on April 26, 2016. (Phot AFP/Samir Bol)

In an interview with the Associated Press (AP) from South Africa, Machar said there must be peace talks to end the civil war before any such dialogue, as announced by the president, takes place.

Last week, President Kiir announced an inclusive dialogue which he says will be led by “eminent personalities” accepted as credible, genuine and trusted by all rival parties in the young nation.

Addressing members of South Sudan’s Parliament in the capital, Juba Wednesday, President Kiir asked for forgiveness for all the wrongs he could have committed.

"National dialogue in my view is both a forum and process through which the people of South Sudan can gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, and sense of belonging," said the South Sudan leader.

"In the light of national endeavor, I am calling upon all of you to forgive one another, enter dialogue with one another in your personal capacities, embrace yourself," he added.

However, although the South Sudanese leader did not mention Machar’s name in the speech, he insisted that armed groups opposed to his government will be represented at grassroots level.

Tens of thousands have been killed in South Sudan’s civil war, and more than a million refugees have fled the country. The United Nations recently warned that South Sudan is at risk of genocide as fighting escalates in the southern Equatoria region of the country.

DIALOGUE WELCOMED

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s former political detainees have welcomed President Kiir’s “belated” call for a national dialogue.

“We are happy that he has finally listened to the yearning of the people of South Sudan for dialogue and broader engagement to resolve the current conflict, heal and reconcile our nation,” Kosti Manibe, a member of the ex-detainees, said in a release.

He said meaningful dialogue will be possible if, and only if, certain principles are adhered to as has been suggested by many experts and those concerned South Sudan’s current situation, citing transparency and public participation; credibility of the convener (preferably an institution with political and moral clout); the agenda to address the root causes of the conflict; clear mandate that appropriately tackles structure, rules and procedures; and agreed objectives and outcome of the dialogue.

“We encourage all the political actors and stakeholders to come up with their view on the dialogue being proposed,” said Kosti.

“In the end, our objective is to pull our country out of the present quagmire and put it back on the track of state and nation building on new basis,” he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 December 06:10, by jubaone

    Changing positions and statements of an irrational man. Dialogue on what, where, when and with whom? You can’t dialogue if people even can’t freely talk, media censorship. Kiir can talk to Taban, Wani Igga, Martin Lomuro and all his friends what more does he need?If Kiir can’t hold onto agreed peace deal, so this national dialogue is just a "political masturbation" stupid and jienge crap.

    repondre message

    • 19 December 08:06, by Chang Kuony

      Comrades,I think Salva Kiir el awiir mean "Salaam el Dakal" within his genocidal regime.It is deplorable and madness indeed for same government to make national dialogue by herself without participation of others political forces in the country. Taban Deng Gai had already surrendered himself to Salva Kiir dead regime. No SPLM IO in Juba but bunch of jobseekers and betrayers.

      repondre message

      • 19 December 09:49, by Dengda

        @ Chang
        There are SPLM-IO in don’t make don’t make a mistake, only Taban Deng is not an IO member or represent IO at all. Those who were caught up in middle of July 2106 were given no option atall, but forced to work under that pretext or they have been stay under house arrest of TGNoU. Taban sold them and their lives is at risk, no freedom movement, even inches only to their homes and offices.

        repondre message

    • 19 December 11:46, by Raven

      Insult is inappropriate and is not allowed.
      Please, reread the forum rules.

      repondre message

  • 19 December 07:08, by real Dinka

    Jubaone!!

    Your godly father is on run and under detention abroad and you are now here fucking others’ heads with full lies.

    When and where will you people learn how to accept the truth, you will end up lying and hopeless.

    Peace must prevail

    repondre message

    • 19 December 07:18, by Eastern

      Which peace must prevail?......

      repondre message

  • 19 December 07:52, by Lumaria

    The living ’ll not forgive you except the death go and stand in front of their gravest they’re still bleeding and crying because your militants estimated their time. Mr president sound like a guttership when he declaim hatespeech

    repondre message

  • 19 December 08:03, by Splm-iG

    Those who interviewed Riek Machar, are first to be charged as a terrorist in the country more than Riek Machar.

    repondre message

    • 19 December 17:52, by jubaone

      Splm-ig,
      Since when did jienges start to call others terrorists? First learn why, how and when someone is or becomes a terrorist. Once actions like those of Buku Haram or Alshabab start blasting off jienge a***s, then you know it’s time. This is simply flushing out rapists, luak thugs and chicken thieves from Gogrial and Aweil nothing more.

      repondre message

  • 19 December 08:06, by Splm-iG

    Riek Machar, is not including in the process
    He is a really wanted person for genocide he committed in the country

    repondre message

    • 19 December 08:15, by Chang Kuony

      SPLMIG,stop praproganda and concocted lies against our populist,visionary,competent,democratic n reformist leader Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon. Dr Machar had never committed war crimes and atrocities against humanity as your Dinka tribal regime had inflicted to non Dinkas tribes in South Sudan history. Salva Kiir Kuethpiny must shoulder and hold accountable for all atrocities and genocide he

      repondre message

      • 19 December 08:26, by Chang Kuony

        and his Jaang Council of Evils ( JCE ) did to entire South Sudanese minus Salva Kiir’s corruption beneficiaries or profiteers.Mathiang Anyor militias are doing the following war crimes and crimes against humanity :
        1 Castrating young boys n men
        2 gang rap young girls n women afterwards burn them alive
        3 beheaded victims or cut their heads off and abuse their dead bodies later
        4 burning South Sudan

        repondre message

        • 19 December 08:33, by Chang Kuony

          Towns and villages to grounds which never happened during our war with North Sudan
          5 hanging on the trees elderly people, women and kids

          6 bisecting babies from their mothers’ wombs before killing the victims brutally.

          All above are terrorist stylesof killings their opponents. Dinka Haram terrorist known as Jaang Council of Evils and their tribal President Salva Kiir will go to ICC soon.

          repondre message

      • 19 December 08:27, by Redeemer

        Riek called for war and Kiir called for peace but if it doesn’t work out no problem kiir will go for the war you are calling for but you cry to UN for help

        repondre message

        • 19 December 08:44, by Chang Kuony

          Redeemer,you Dinka thugs should refrain from fight us behind others and later claim false victory.if this war is between two warring tribes Nuer v Jaang it would had ended since January 2014 but you imported mercenaries to fight us and later you dance randomly. Stop such womanizering behavior be men if it will help you. UPDF,Rwanda troops, M23 of Congolese rebels, 4 rebel groups of Sudan like JEM,

          repondre message

  • 19 December 08:25, by Splm-iG

    Chuol, you are a popit people
    You will see with your friend Riek Machar
    Shit

    repondre message

  • 19 December 09:07, by Nibs

    Ladies and gentleman, another nonsense from ST (Riek Machar’s mouthpiece). There is no actual quote from so called interview with associated press(AP).

    repondre message

  • 19 December 10:27, by Binen

    Jaang must face the consequence of killing the innocence people though their tribal president wants to divert it through illegal dialogue with an intention to repeat what he did to Riak on 8. July and because of fear after doing what he did not calculated properly that he will be involved he did not fulfill it but it will not be repeated.

    repondre message

  • 19 December 11:32, by du-guecdit

    Machar said there must be peace talks to end the civil war before any such dialogue.

    What Peace Talks again is he talking about? He refused to implement the one he signed and yet there he is, talking about another peace talks. Thousand numbers of peace talks without implementation will not bring peace to S. Sudan. Please acknowledge that.

    repondre message

  • 19 December 21:48, by Raven

    Mr. Machar should have welcome the national dialogue as Mr. Maniba did. Because, after all the aim of fighting is to force other party to talk peace. The country needs peace more than ever.

    repondre message

    • 20 December 02:51, by Akook

      Whenever Dr Machar opens mouth to talk, he put it on logic and sensible path! Juba will remain deluded forever and their every attempt to hide in the face of truth!

      Right, you need peace first as Machar put it, before you talk of national dialogue unless it is a monolgue by one faction which will make no different anyway

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.