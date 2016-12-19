 
 
 
Monday 19 December 2016

South Sudan’s army commander says all citizens equal

December 18, 2016 (JUBA)- The South Sudanese army (SPLA) chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan has downplayed fears of impending genocide, describing it a work of anti-peace elements.

JPEG - 24.5 kb
President Salva Kiir, (L), accompanied by army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, (R), waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, on July 9, 2015 (Photo AP)

He said this on Friday during a military function where several military officers, who underwent training, were passed at the general headquarters in Juba.

“We are all Equal people in South Sudan, and there is nobody who is superior to others in South Sudan, we should not do things based on tribal basis, because anybody can be a leader of this country”, he said, adding that the country belongs to all the 64 tribes of South Sudan.

He cited General Joseph Lagu and Genral Gismalla Abdalla Rasas as some of the leaders who served because of the leadership abilities, but not their tribal affiliations.

The general also stressed the need to respect rules and laws of the country.

“We as South Sudanese should respect the rule of law and work for the future generation; our times have or will soon come for us to leave the power to you. You the graduates of today will be the leaders of tomorrow, so you must show good example to the people of South Sudan by doing the right things all the time regardless of where you are coming from”, he explained.

Last month, the United Nations special advisor on genocide, Adama Dieng warned that the South Sudan violence risks spiraling into genocide, urging the world body and the international community investigate grave human rights abuses in the nation.

South Sudan has been riven by ethnic violence since the eruption of armed conflict between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and forces supporting Riek Machar in December 2013 .

A peace agreement was signed in August 2015, but violence has resumed in different parts of the country since July 2016. Tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced.

(ST)

  • 19 December 06:17, by Eastern

    Nope! Under the current regime led by Kiir, dinkas are more equal than other South Sudanese....

    repondre message

    • 19 December 21:35, by Mr Point

      “We are all Equal people in South Sudan, and there is nobody who is superior to others in South Sudan, we should not do things based on tribal basis, because anybody can be a leader of this country”,

      Where is James Hoth to comment on this?

      repondre message

  • 19 December 06:35, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    As it stands today Dinka Tribesmen are supreme citizens of the country. They are first class citizens and the rest lagging behind them. The country is owned by them and they have preferential treatment in all institutions of the government of South Sudan. School scholarship, promotions in all institutions, senior government positions are all theirs, Then how can we share with them this country?

    repondre message

    • 19 December 07:13, by Sir King

      You, EQUATORIANS, you are just fighting with JEALOUSY and you will die of blood pressure or trauma. What is wrong with you. Take for example, when Joseph Lagu was a leader, you did not see any Dinka disturbing him. Why do you have such rotten jealousy in YOU?

      repondre message

      • 19 December 21:23, by Eastern

        You claim that Dinka didn’t "disturb" Joseph Lagu because as is typical of any Dinka, Abel Alier colluded with the jalaba to ruine the outcome of 1972 Addis Ababa peace agreement by filling up almost all key positions in the regional government with dinkas. Opposition to this action of Abel Alier led to the now infamous Kokora. We have gone full circle to opposing this Dinka behaviour....

        repondre message

  • 19 December 07:58, by real Dinka

    Dear Equartorian and Nuer

    You people are fighting with jealous really because how do you compared your useless self to the mighty Dinka who liberate you from being slave to freedom of expression yet again you never praise us.

    Think big before web loss our temper

    repondre message

    • 19 December 19:35, by jubaone

      Real jienge,
      When Equatorian Corps in 1955 in Torit started war against your jellaba masters, some of you were running naked after your cows or working as house slaves. In 1972, the jellaba sent their jienge slave Abel Alier to talk with Joseph Lagu. You jienges just have to follow. Now you have put shit into the plate and see what you have made of SS.

      repondre message

    • 19 December 19:45, by Mayok

      Real dogs shit
      Thank God to be alive and thank him to be out of South Sudan, and there is nothing compared to you, but anti- virus. The way you talk, makes you less than animals, but warm because animals are bigger than warm. Dinkas civilian are dying daily like mosquitoes, child abduction rise to maximum and yet another retarded like you still praising malong to continue war crimes. What will yo

      repondre message

      • 19 December 20:02, by Mayok

        Continue;
        Yo gain after all ? Nothing but tears. There is more than 200, 000, refugees in darfur today where they came from, Dinkas land? Why’s because of insecurity, and hunger. I warn you to stopped your dirty games and focus on country Welfare and build South Sudan to equal way.

        repondre message

  • 19 December 08:47, by Darel

    2013 December 15, he ordered the killing of Nuer tribewomen, children from zero age and above, patients in the hospital who were unable to woke up.2012 December he ordered the killing of Murle community, 2014 he ordered the killing of Ferrite, 2015 he ordered the killing of Shilluk community and this year 2016 after July assassination plot attempt, he finally ordered the clearance of non Dinka co

    repondre message

  • 19 December 09:16, by Lumaria

    There’s no equality even the blinds know you rambunctious the entire government systems to favor your wrong deeds, you created Unknown gunmen to eliminate any individual who work to intensify justice.Secondly we’re have Jiengs Councils worked as Government diplomats.
    Where’s councils Nuer? Where’s Equatoria Councils? Where’s Shilluk/Chollo Councils? I truly believe illiteracy is a powerful machini

    repondre message

  • 19 December 09:20, by Lumaria

    I truly believe illiteracy is a powerful machinism that drag leaders from state level to the village level.

    repondre message

  • 19 December 13:23, by Son of Nuer

    Paul Malong Awan said those words because he was in bad condition since yesterday and this morning he transfer to Nairobi for medical check up

    repondre message

Comment on this article



