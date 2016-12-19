Saudi High-level delegation concludes Ethiopia’s visit

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

December 18, 2016 (ADDIS ABABA) –A Saudi High-level delegation Saturday concluded visit in Ethiopia where it held talks with the premier and other ministers on a range of bilateral issues.

The Saudi high level delegation led by Ahmed Alkhateeb, the senior advisor at the Royal court of the royal kingdom of Saudi Arabia and board chairman of the Saudi development fund paid visit in the horn of Africa’s nation from December 14-16, 2016

The delegation’s visit comes weeks after Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, paid visit to the Saudi Kingdom.

During his visit last month, Hailemariam had called on Saudi investors and business people to invest in Ethiopia.

Following discussions between the two sides last month, king of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz vow to send delegation of business and investors.

Both countries then have also agreed to boost their cooperation in trade and investment and to further work jointly on peace and security in East Africa and the Middle East

Here in the capital, Addis Ababa, the Saudi high-level Saudi delegation met Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn and foreign minister Workenh Gebwyehu and five other ministers.

According to the Ethiopian ministry of foreign affairs, the purpose of the visit is to explore investment opportunities.

It further intends to eye the potentials of Ethiopia in the energy sector and to discuss on how to cooperate on the development of renewable energy.

The delegation expressed the interest of the government of Saudi Arabia to develop and import energy from Ethiopia.

Ethiopian minister of Livestock and fisheries, Prof Fekadu Beyene, during his discussion with the delegation called on Saudi investors to engage in livestock investment, according to Gashaw Debela, senior public relation at the ministry.

“Ethiopia has the largest livestock population in Africa and Saudi investors could therefore be benefited more if they invest in this sector,” said Fekadu.

Ahmed Alkhateeb to his side vow that Riyadh would provide necessary support for its citizens who would invest in Ethiopia.

A Source from foreign minister on Sunday told Sudan Tribune the latest visit aimed at enhancing political, social economic ties of the two countries.

I said dozens of Saudi investors and business men have pledged to invest in Ethiopia.

Last week a Saudi delegation has requested 100,000 hectares to invest in Alfalfa plant (livestock food) integrated project and in livestock processing.

The delegation has also paid visit to the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam and discussed with project manager Engineer Simegnew Bekele on the status of the construction.

The Saudi high level delegation dispatched by the Saudi king was drawn from various sectors among others from energy, finance and industry.

