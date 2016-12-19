 
 
 
Monday 19 December 2016

South Sudan opposition doubts success of national dialogue

December 18, 2018 (JUBA)- Several political leaders in South Sudan have expressed a profound fear questioning the likelihood of the success of the national dialogue President Salva Kiir has announced last week, throwing into doubt the viability of the process without participation of the key and influential political leaders.

JPEG - 14.7 kb
Rebel General Peter Gatdet Yaka gestures as he speaks to South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar (not seen) in a rebel controlled territory in Jonglei February 1, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

Speaking in an interview with Sudan Tribune on Sunday, General Peter Gadet, one of the holdout armed opposition groups said the dialogue would not succeed because of President Kiir being the patron in addition to the venue of the dialogue.

“That dialogue is already died. Why, because the person who is part of the conflict cannot be the same person to lead such a process. President Salva is the part of the conflict and he cannot be the patron. Also the venue of the national dialogue cannot be held inside South Sudan," Gadet told Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

"A real national dialogue needs to be held outside the country if all other political and military leaders are to participate in the process of the national dialogue,” he further stressed.

Last Wednesday, Kiir launched a call for national dialogue to consolidate peace in the country, as he said.

He said the dialogue process, which will be guided by "eminent personalities and people of consensus" will involve "all the people of South Sudan".

The former Western Equatoria governor also said the national dialogue has no value because fighting is still continuing in different parts of South Sudan.

Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro said in a separate interview that guns must go silence first if the dialogue is to be conducted. He also emphasized for inclusivity, stressing that successful dialogue would include participation of other political and military leaders in and outside the country.

Also, Lam Akol, chairman of the National Democratic Movement for inclusive dialogue, stressing that embarking on a new inclusive political process outside South Sudan that will provide a forum for all to thrash out the root causes of the conflict and agree on the future of the country.

“Dialogue, according to Akol, would offer a better chance for a genuine peace to be attained in South Sudan. Peace that will pave the way for reconciliation and healing and provide a conducive atmosphere for enacting a permanent constitution for the country.

Following a special meeting on South Sudan on Wednesday, the UN Human Rights Council condemned the violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in the country and called on the government to put an end to widespread atrocities and bring the perpetrators of past violations to justice.

Also, the Government of South Sudan was urged to appoint a Special Representative on sexual and gender-based violence.

The head of the UN’s human rights commission for South Sudan, Yasmin Sooka, also reiterated that the country risked plunging into a crisis similar to the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda.

"South Sudan stands on the brink of an all-out ethnic civil war, which could destabilize the entire region," she said.

(ST)

  • 18 December 20:34, by barbayo

    those who are in bushes are criminals , no dialogue with criminals let them test it bitter of war

    • 19 December 05:50, by jubaone

      Barbayo/barbarian,
      No opposition called for national dialogue except your jienge Kiir. Now he is pinned down in Juba and can’t go out. He is losing grip and control everywhere and knows he must save himself. Go back to ARCISS 2015 or shoot yourself. You jienges don’t hold to rules and have chosen war, we all go for it. No dialogue with MTNs.

    • 19 December 09:04, by hamil

      Barbayo,

      The SPLA was once in the bush not because they were criminals but because they fought for a just cause and that just cause was narrowed to a dialogue (CPA) which is why we have this country now. If South Sudan was to be liberated by GUN Bashir could still be killing the people of South Sudan that war could not have been won. Your Government is the number one criminal.

  • 18 December 20:38, by Mayok

    Yes you are right General, kiir kill dialogue in August last year, and continued dialogue while he is doing killing right now in equatoira region and elsewhere in South Sudan. Why? Let him kill those innocent people and he will followed them with no surprise. A man have no clue about leadership he always fooling by his hyena tribe men Junk criminals of evil to destroy the interests of SS people.

  • 18 December 20:54, by Mayok

    Kiir started the war, and thinking its would be easy, but he was definitely deceiving himself with his tribe men because they pain will reach every corner in South Sudan. He didn’t understand even Dinkas civilian are suffering more than ever like those he targeted.

    • 19 December 10:17, by Gen.Quack

      illiterate are confusing the country how did kiir start the war, you need to be train on how to analyze political and military stand points, don,t just be driven by zeal....
      most of you are after my father, uncle and brother to be minister without calculating the cost

  • 18 December 22:08, by Raven

    Inside the country is the rightful place for National Dialogue. The problem though is there’re already agreements which say that those who may have some committed some abuses should face justice. This is a big obstacle to both armensty and reconciliation.

  • 19 December 03:24, by ngadodo

    Diseases in the Republic of South Sudan are PDT Salva Kiir, Kuol Manyang, Paul Maluang, Jieng Elders of Councils and others they want to building censure to Dinkaism.
    There is no peace if this people stills parts of leaderships in the Country, theirs want to continuously chases others out of leadership in orders to building Dinka needed e.g. grapes land to Dinkaism from others Tribes and reducing

  • 19 December 03:26, by ngadodo

    theirs no by killing them using dangerous helicopters gunships, chemicals weapons, gases chambers, illegals detentions and disappears of people, genocide killing and Sexual rapes etc.

  • 19 December 05:29, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The national dialogue should excluding rebels field commanders.
    Because rebels field commanders are to be question on criminal act against civilian around the country.
    National dialogue is including political parties respectively.

  • 19 December 05:40, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    There are rebels commanders need to be brought to book for Criminal act are as follows:
    > Riek Machar, leader
    > Lt Gen. Gatwich Dual.
    > Maj. Gen. James Koang Chuol
    > Maj. Peter Gatdet Dak Yak and
    > Johnson Uliny

    • 19 December 06:54, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Ayuiu,

      You should note that this country is not your property. Every South Sudanese has a right to discuss the future of the country incuding Riek Machar , Lam Akol, Peter Gatdet and Gatwich Dual. If you want dialogue amongst Dinka and your puppets then go ahead while South Sudanese embark to rid of our country.

  • 19 December 06:19, by Son of Nuer

    The fearless Gen.Peter Gatdet Yak is 100% right because Kiir can not be leading of dialogue and also the place supposed to take to other country not Juba

  • 19 December 07:55, by Angelo Achuil

    Our country is being destroyed and millions subjected to suffering daily just because of two people and their friends who say they are Jesus’ followers? When are they going to read Exodus 10:7 that South like Egypt is falling apart but cannot admit it???

  • 19 December 08:09, by Splm-iG

    Riek Machar is not including in the process of of national dialogue,
    He is a really wanted person for genocide he committed in the country.

    • 19 December 08:37, by Redeemer

      The dialogue should happen within the country because what we want as the outcome is the understanding of the people of SS. Those leaders who are calling for the dialogue to take place outside the country are trying to hijack the dialogue to mean understanding among themselves once again

      • 19 December 08:45, by Redeemer

        our reconciliation we civilians is first and will be followed by political reconciliation, whether you agree or not it will not be our problem but guess what, Riek will remain in exile and will take Kiir to his home in Akon and that will be the end of the story.

  • 19 December 12:34, by du-guecdit

    Lam Akol, Peter Gadet and Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro, you are a disgraced, outcast, and chronic disease to the people of South Sudan shut up and never put your filthy mouths to the Affairs of a country you wanted to be destroyed to zero.

