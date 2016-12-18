 
 
 
South Sudan rebels deny receiving UN-procured weapons

December 17, 2016 (JUBA)- A South Sudanese rebel commander has dismissed as untrue allegations that they received guns from the United Nation Mission in South Sudan in the oil-rich Unity state, prior to the mid-December 2013 outbreak of civil war.

Arms and light weapons have been used by both warring parties in South Sudan to commit abuses (Photo courtesy of SSANSA)

In an interview with Sudan Tribune on Saturday, Gen. James Koang Chuol, denied any knowledge about alleged delivery of UN weapons to the opposition forces.

The said report, Choul stressed, also failed to mention how the guns were sent to the armed opposition territories, as it was earlier alleged.

The rebel official strongly denied allegations that their forces targeted and raped civilians in the Unity state capital, Bentiu after they recaptured the town from pro-government troops in April 2014.

“I would like to clarify that this report is not true. We haven’t killed any civilians, not even a single civilian in Bentiu town. This is not true, it is a real fabrication of lies from those who have reported it”, he said.

Choul said when the fighting started in the heart of Juba on 15 December, 2013, he was at the time in charge of the fourth division headquarters in Unity state and that he protected all civilians.

The killing of civilians in the oil-rich Unity state, he further said, were carried out by the Justice for Equality Movement (JEM), a Sudanese rebel group operating in Sudan’s western region of Darfur.

Sudan Tribune was unable to independently verify the rebel official’s claims.

A senior United Nations official recently warned of possible genocide in the young nation, should the international community fail to address the ongoing conflict between South Sudan’s warring factions.

(ST)

  • 18 December 10:28, by Mr Point

    The same unsupported rumours about the UN as before. No credible evidence has ever been mproduced that arms have moved from UN to any party. It is just another attempt to undermine the only agency providing protection to South Sudan citizens.

    Who can provide a reference to any credible support for this rumour?

    • 18 December 12:48, by South South

      Washington Post yesterday confirmed that UN hand overed weapons to Riek Machar’s army twice in Bentiu. James Koang received 80 AK and other weapons. Hilde Johnson received the report but hid it from President Kiir. Small Arms Institute supports that. It is very clear

      • 18 December 13:03, by South South

        Here is the link from Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/africa/report-un-gave-arms-to-south-sudan-rebels-later-implicated-in-massacre/2016/12/15/d6910498-c23c-11e6-92e8-c07f4f671da4_story.html?utm_term=.2e506c8d86c3

        The Small Arms Survey, a Geneva based research groups found that in December 2013.

        It is very obvious UN is not clean in our conflict.

        • 18 December 15:07, by Chang Kuony

          Juba must refrain from fabrication baseless allegations,rumors,hearsay and political gimmick.In Bentiu, no weapons received from UNMISS nor civilians were targeted by our gallantry SPLA IO unlike Mathiang Anyoor which targeted civilians base on tribes.In Bentiu,they did more atrocities and war crimes like sexual slavery young girls n women,castration boys n men ,beheaded victims,burned civilians

          • 18 December 15:14, by Chang Kuony

            Alive mercilessly,blazed homesteads and urban centers to ashes,gang rapings young girls n women,castrated young boys and men to death which were not done by Arabs in Sudan before.Dinka led government had failed South Sudan to maximum beyond refair and made it failed state globally.Shame ya jama

            • 19 December 13:55, by Lango2010

              stop your cheat please we are no longer interested on those lies whether the weapon are given by UNMISS or not is not helpful now. what we need is real and lasting peace. TO save our population

