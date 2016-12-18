 
 
 
Dinka elders’ council deny reports of looming genocide in S. Sudan

December 17, 2016 (JUBA)-The Jieng (Dinka) Council of elders on Saturday denied reports claiming there was a possibility genocide could occur in South Sudan, equating such claims to another regime change strategy from "people with personal interests".

JPEG - 29.4 kb
President Salva Kiir Kiir with members of the Dinka (JIENG) Council of Elders. Its chair Ambrose Riny Thiik apprears to his right (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

Joshua Dau, a leading member of the group, claimed the whole thing about claims of looming genocide is another strategy for regime change.

“They have re-branded the strategy by resorting to the old game of pitting the same people against their own in order to achieve their own objective. They were talking about targeted killings and when it was proven that nothing of sort was taking place, they changed their strategy and are all over claiming a possibility of a potential genocide and ethnic cleansing, which is not true," Dau told Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

"All this is an attempt to find a way to implement their regime change agenda," he added.

He claimed there were some South Sudanese leaders were spearheading regime change agenda on behalf of people whose prime objective is to destabilise the young nation.

“There are people who have forgotten their responsibility under the constitution to protect the country. They are only looking after their own interests and they are willing to give away the country any at price, including the loss of sovereignty, loss of the lives and properties of their own people. They are the people you find day and night running their mouths about the efforts of the council to end this senseless war and reconcile the country”, he explained.

He claimed the group of South Sudanese leaders being used to advance foreign agenda to advance their own interest , primarily to extract natural resources like oil, gold, copper, tin, zinc, cobalt, uranium and arable fertile land which they have failed to get under the administration of president Salva Kiir.

“The people of South Sudan should appreciate the council and the president of the republic for remaining steady fast to protecting the rights and sovereign”, he stressed.

(ST)

  • 17 December 19:19, by Joyuma John

    There is no genocide in s.sudan but there is target killing carrying on by other on Jienge people
    This intentionally done by other tribes of s.sudan in which I believe if the pain reach it elastic point Dinka May revenge and it may lead to genocide.

    • 17 December 20:29, by choldit

      U fools are still talking about the possibility of deniability of what u did and still doing. What do u think u did to Nuer in 2013, and u are doing to south Sudanese now in Equatoria and other part of SS? What sovereignty to protect if it the Dinka own everything from cleaning of toilets to president of SS. U keep stealing money in the office of president like if it is a payam headquarter. U fai

    • 17 December 23:40, by Mr Point

      The African Union report shows Kiir’s government planned the 2013 massacre of Nuer civilians in Juba
      https://radiotamazuj.org/en/article/au-juba-mass-killings-were-state-policy-coordinated

    • 18 December 02:26, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      You simply need not to deny what your people in uniform are doing to South Sudanese. You are a disgrace to the country. You have brought shame on our people. Better if you shut up your rotten teeth less mouth.

      • 18 December 05:39, by jubaone

        This is a system of the jienge by the jienge for the jienge. Parliament has turned into a rubber stamp assemblage of "yes people" illiterate and useless. Mr. Dau and all jienges are paranoid, terrified and fearful. The fear regime change, even after free elections they may refuse. Jienge in his nature knows no democratic values, is a savage and understands only jungle rules.

  • 18 December 04:34, by Son of Nuer

    South Sudanese people have no problems, the problem come from a group called themselves Jieng Council of Elders, those people are the threat to nation let us think about them deeply

  • 18 December 05:07, by Tilo

    I really don’t understand the function of jieng council of elders, Are you there for country affairs or your for ethnic dinka. Please stay out of politics. Leave politics to politicians, and focus on the betterness of dinka community only, As long as Jieng council of elders continue to have influence in politics this country will never have peace.

    STAY OUT OF POLITICS SIMPLE.

    • 18 December 05:40, by Joyuma John

      Tito
      Let me tell you about some of JCE functions , they are like other communities council in the country. But u know why are they be come active than other councils, it is because you people have invested most of your precious time on them and the more you do that the better they gain their ground to appear higher. Because of you eying them every day, they open their all eyes to look at u too.

      • 18 December 12:21, by Tilo

        Joyuma,

        This is totally miss concept, South Sudan was doing well till when jieng started interfering in the politics and that is what trigger out the current senseless war. They advice Kiir that the entire cabinet is against him. Where in the world did you see government dissolve all the cabinet on the same day using decree.
        Ask jieng to stay out of politics & Advise kiir to unify the country.

  • 18 December 05:23, by Joyuma John

    Son of Nuer
    Do not let your endless thought about Jienge council of elders give you heart attack for nothing. You and your supporters tune all languages of understanding to them but you have failed so far, if I were you this time It is better you should try peace option which may be an end result of whatever means you try to oust them out from power before paying your dear life on endless mission.

    • 18 December 05:51, by Redeemer

      JCE are just like any community leaders in SS, only that people make big show of it. Over the past years, many elders from different communities have been visiting the President office or their state office, cool they are just normal beings

      • 18 December 12:40, by Tilo

        Redeemer

        No Jieng council of elder have more input and influence in the country affair.
        Yes jieng are there for the benefit of Dinka people but if they do decide on a country affairs, they think first for the good of dinka welfare and undermining other communities right in the country.
        They should advice dinka on how best they can live with the rest of the communities & stay away from politics

        • 18 December 16:32, by Chong Thow

          Mr president kir why do you allow Dinka elder at your administration system? What about others tribes elderly involving? Dinka elders involving is a destruction for this country. They are not thinking like elder. They do not care about granson or granduader future in this nation. If I were you Mt president Kir, I will get rid of them in my administration system.

    • 18 December 16:01, by Son of Nuer

      Joyuma John

      Let me tell you brother, you will knee down in front of IO movement, ask those of Wau what has happen to them yesterday , your Jieng council of elders will take you no where my dear brother believe me

  • 18 December 07:01, by Justice@junub

    It’s supposed to be denied by the central government not the Dinka elders. what the Dinka elders should do is to advice the jieng communities to continue living in harmony with all the other communities.. There should a differences between government and communities. VERY IMPORTANT POINT

  • 18 December 07:32, by mr.chris

    Justice@junub
    Pravo. You are perfect. Your point is commendable.

    • 18 December 13:47, by Redeemer

      Tilo
      Dinka as a community have no hand in the ongoing targeted killing because no ethnicity killing has been reported in Dinka territory before or during the recent selective killing by identifying one tribe as the most wanted and kill them out of many

      • 18 December 14:20, by Eastern

        Stupid. Dinkas musacared nuers in Juba; the killing by dinkas of other South Sudanese doesn’t have to take place in Rumbek, Aweil, Kuacjok, etc for fools like you to accept that dinkas are killers. Stupid!!!

      • 18 December 19:36, by Tilo

        Redeemer

        The targeted killing doesn’t have to necessarily be in dinka land to indicate that dinka are targeting other community, it is the action of some ethic dinka towards other community, Most of the powerful politicians are from dinka but once barbaric killing is taking place on other community the so called leaders of the country are just watching and doing nothing to prevent or condemns ...

        • 18 December 19:46, by Tilo

          ...>> condemn or prevent the act against other community. The issue is that Jieng council of elders are making all dinka look bad and spoiling the reputation of dinka in the entire country, other community are not going to trust dinka again should this continues. And most of Educated dinka are just seeing it as something simple, Dinka youth & young generation shall face the outcome of all this.

  • 18 December 14:56, by beny gaar

    there is no genocide in south Sudan.it is only target killing of jieng in major highways.
    but i do not concurred issue of protecting the sovereignty.this member of jieng council of elders is lying to us. which protection of sovereignty is he talking about when 90% of oil is being taken by Arabs in the north. which sovereignty is he talking about when it is UN feeding 70% of the population

