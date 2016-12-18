 
 
 
S. Sudan cautiously welcomes extension of UNMISS mandate

December 17, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan has cautiously welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s decision extending the mandate of its mission in the country (UNMISS) until 15 December 2017.

JPEG - 41.7 kb
Daniel Awet Akot (ST)

The new mandate will increase number of its troops from the existing 13,500 to 17,000 including the 4,000 regional intervention forces.

The core elements of the mission include “protection of civilians, monitoring and investigating human rights, creating the conditions conducive to the delivery of humanitarian assistance”, and “supporting the implementation of the agreement”.

It also authorized the Regional Protection Force to “protect routes in and out of Juba, take over the Juba International Airport and key infrastructures around Juba and fight any party that attacks or is ready to attack the UN, non-governmental organisations, their staffs and civilians, but it did not include arms embargo and targeted sanctions.

It remains unclear whether the government would accept to handover key infrastructure and installations to be under the control of the regional protection force as most officials initially expressed deep concern at the security situation in South Sudan and the possibility of an outright ethnic war.

Speaking during an interview on Saturday, the presidential advisor on military affairs said the government has not yet received any official briefing from the United Nations about the new mandate

“I have heard from the media yesterday of the renewal of the mandate of UNMISS (United Nations Mission in South Sudan) but we have not yet received an official briefing from the leadership of UNMISS here. May be this would be the work of the coming week”, Daniel Awet Akot told Sudan Tribune.

He expressed disappointment at the Council for what he described as the continued unilateral action on issues of peace and security without adequate consultations with the government and the African union.

“Issues about peace are supposed to be coordinated since the objective one. They are not supposed to be unilateral. The council should indeed work with the government to implement the peace agreement rather than using threats of sanctions and punishment. What is needed now is a positive and constructive agenda that included the return of security and stability”, he explained.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 December 18:16, by William Atak Garang.

    The UN power of protection the routes in and out of Juba plus Airport and to fight any party threaten UN is a clear elimination of power from Government! Is that what was need in our Country ?

    repondre message

    • 18 December 06:00, by Redeemer

      What is happening at the airport that needs to be protected, the innocent civilians are not dying at airport, why focus is on those installations leaving where there is problem?. I see, UN want to control it to ensure save passage of their loot, no surprise

      repondre message

      • 18 December 06:21, by Aka morobo son

        am very happy that UN has extended the mandate again.it is do and do country .the planes of slave salve kirr and molong to kill Equtoriains CITIZEN has failed NOW WHAT NEXT to THIS FAKE GOVERNMENT OF Aweil and gogrial it time for dinka leaders to lunch a general contributions to collect their food seekers on streets of juba and take them home.and leave the educated and civilized Eqatorians.

        repondre message

  • 18 December 12:11, by Eastern

    South Sudan must not be left in the hands of the minority Dinka peoplle, Equatoris and Western Bahr and Ghazal are more then the "majority Dinka" who are feeding school aged children into Kiir-Machar war......

    repondre message

  • 18 December 12:13, by Eastern

    Dinkas alone can’t shape a stable South Sudan.....

    repondre message

