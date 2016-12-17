

December 16, 2016 (JUBA) - Holocaust and genocide memorials across the world Thursday called on the international community to prevent "what could become the 21st century first major genocide".

In a joint statement to mark the on the third anniversary of South Sudan’s war, seven genocide museums and memorials for genocide of Armenian and holocaust of Jewish in Armenia, Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, Germany and South Africa joined calls by UN officials on the need to stop violence on ethnic basis in the troubled country.

The statement pointed to the UN reports speaking about attacks on atrocities and war crimes committed in South Sudan, saying "the signs are already there".

"The government and military of South Sudan is already dominated by the Dinka ethnicity, stoking tension and grievances among other ethnic groups. Polarizing propaganda is being used to stoke the fires of hatred on social media. Killings are happening ever more frequently along ethnic lines and no one is being held accountable," said the statement mentioning statements by UN officials.

The signatories who described themselves as "the custodians of humanity’s darkest memories" further called on South Sudanese and East Africa leaders to work with a "determined resolve" to end the conflict stressing "genocide is never inevitable".

"And we will need leaders in the broader international community to use every means of political leverage they have – stopping the flow of weapons, holding perpetrators of violence accountable – to avert yet another genocide from happening on our watch".

Last November in a press conference held in Juba, U.N. special adviser on prevention of genocide Adama Dieng warned that South Sudan violence risks spiralling into genocide.

"Throughout the week, conversations with all actors have confirmed that what began as a political conflict has transformed into what could become an outright ethnic war," he said at the end of one week visit to South Sudan.

