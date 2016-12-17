 
 
 
Saturday 17 December 2016

South Sudanese leaders betrayed citizens, says UN chief

December 16, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese leaders bear the primary responsibility of betraying the people’s trust and bringing the country to ruins and more misery, Ban Ki Moon, the outgoing United Nations Secretary General said on Friday.

Ban Ki-moon (Photo UN)

“President Salva Kiir has pursued an ethnically-based strategy to suppress dissent, muzzle the media, exclude significant South Sudanese actors in the peace process and unilaterally implement an agreement to reach elections,” Ki moon wrote in an op-ed article.

He added, “Fighting has now spread across the country”.

Ki moon said actions by South Sudanese leaders, including rebel leader Riek Machar and other armed opposition actors were intensifying the conflict and manipulating ethnicity for political gain.

Since the conflict broke out in December 2013, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced in the country’s worst-ever outbreak of violence since its independence.

“The social fabric of South Sudan has been shattered. The economy is in ruins. Millions have been displaced from their homes. Hunger and poverty are rampant,” said the outgoing UN Secretary General.

“Today, more than 6 million people in South Sudan require life-saving aid. As the conflict intensifies, that number is rapidly growing,” he added.

He decried what he described as the restrictions imposed by the Government of South Sudan on the U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and humanitarian organizations continue to tighten.

He said risks of mass atrocities, which include recurring episodes of ethnic cleansing, escalating into possible genocide is all too real.

“Yet while the people of South Sudan suffer, the Security Council and the region stand divided. This has merely allowed time to mobilize resources to continue the slaughter,” he further stressed.

The outgoing Secretary General urged the Security Council to impose an arms embargo and targeted sanctions to change the calculations of the parties and convince them to choose the path of peace.

“In addition, accountability is crucial so that those responsible for these despicable crimes face justice—from the highest levels to the foot soldiers following orders,” said Ki moon.

“Time is running out as the warring parties ready themselves for another vicious cycle of violence after the end of the rainy season. The responsibility for restoring an inclusive dialogue is squarely on all the leaders of the country,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the outgoing United States president, Barrack Obama said he felt responsible when millions of people had been displaced. I feel responsible for murder and slaughter that’s taken place in South Sudan that’s not being reported on partly because there’s not as much social media being generated from there.

“There are places around the world where horrible things are happening, and because of my office, because I’m President of the United States, I feel responsible. I ask myself every single day, is there something I could do that would save lives and make a difference and spare some child who doesn’t deserve to suffer,” said Obama.

(ST)

  • 17 December 09:25, by Frak Cho

    Mr. Moon, you are the worth UN secretary General, the world ever had. What good records do you have? Almost all are bad records at your watch. Look at CAR, Iraq, Libya, Syria with ISIS, South Sudan, Haiti etc

    • 17 December 11:19, by Mr Point

      Kiir started civil war in 2013 to avoid political dialogue with SPLM leaders. The FD leaders were falsely accused of planning a coup. Now, What has Kiir done for South Sudan?
      50% of civilians suffer hunger
      20% of civilians are homeless
      Inflation is 700%. Workers don’t get paid. Food is short
      But Kiir family lives well.

    • 17 December 14:52, by Midit Mitot

      Banki moon,
      You are the business minded Un secretary, talking blindly kiir had done his part already while you had react positively

    • 18 December 15:02, by ngadodo

      What this?
      Look madness of Pdt Salva Kiir, Paul malaung and Kuol Manyang Juuk, they used dangerous helicopter gunships to against Murle Civilians on last Wednesday Thursday, and Friday. I called upon UN to checks chemicals weapons possessing to oppressing and destroying none Dinka, in the world newly Republic of South Sudan.
      If World not paying attention to this three (3) devils I Mention above

      • 18 December 15:05, by ngadodo

        sooner not later.
        War broke out on Wednesdays between Dinka Bors and Murle Civilians in Border of those Civilians since then defense Minister Koul Manyang made respondents by Militers to Support Dinka Bors but and saw little Army could did more than that, after that conducted connection with Chef of staff malaung and President Salva Kiir, and Authored Air forces to this wars.

        • 18 December 15:07, by ngadodo

          When we listen for that Murle Civilians who was travelers by Vehicle got attack, in ambush along Juba-Magiri road which claimed four lives of Murle travelers and wounded about nine otherses. This incident took place at kuburi mandesin at about 6:00 pm local time and less than five kilometres from the SPLA outpost. Though nobody came forth to claim the responsibility for this barbaric attack of our

          • 18 December 15:10, by ngadodo

            citizens but the fact remains that this cowardice acts happened to government control road. What this is UN needed to open your eyes in this counter attack of the Civilian using tribes’ line.

  • 17 December 09:45, by Eastern

    ....the outgoing US president Obama needs not apologise; he’s done nothing on the conflict in South Sudan. Gordon Buay et al did their jobs right by misleading Obama on the situation in South Sudan saving the butts of Kiir. Now let South Sudanese know that Kiir is their main problem.

  • 17 December 10:18, by Big Sam

    Mr or Mrs Obama is hypocrite & betrayal for his hidden business in South Sudan and he claimed as if he didn,t what took place in South Sudan yet he is spearheading the genocide mission done Kiir.
    He is qualify to be taken to ICC to answer the crime he did for people of Nuer, Equotaria and Shilluk.

    He is nonsense president and worse ever president in US I ever seen in my life who lack wisdom

  • 17 December 10:20, by Big Sam

    Mr or Mrs Obama is hypocrite & betrayal for his hidden business in South Sudan and he claimed as if he didn,t what took place in South Sudan yet he is spearheading the genocide mission done by Kiir.
    He is qualify to be taken to ICC to answer the crime he did for people of Nuer, Equotaria and Shilluk.

    He is nonsense president and worse ever president in US I ever seen in my life who lack wisdom

  • 17 December 10:27, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    There is nothing more truthful than what Ban Ki Moon has pronounced. He is truly a human passionate leader the universe has ever had. If United Nations was a super government institution with strong defense facilities, I have no doubt Ban would have deployed boots in South Sudan to implant sense into South Sudanese leaders’ scarred skulls.

    • 17 December 13:08, by Akook

      South Sudan is one of the biggest US foreign policy failures. A small country backed by the US to gain independent in 2011 and quickly turn away from it and allow it under US watch to plunge into genocides!

      Ki Moon did everything he could, but with lack of tangible support from the US, he could not do more!

  • 17 December 17:08, by Tilo

    I think the world has come to know and understand what is happening in South Sudan.
    Better late than NEVER, The world need to look in to South Sudan closely and monitor the situation. How can the atrocities be reported when journalist are been "either" intimidated, Killed or repatriated.

    The only solution left now is intervention of international community for rescue and foreign protection force.

