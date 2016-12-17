 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 17 December 2016

S. Sudan’s Kiir says war not substitute to political dialogue

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 16, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan president Salva Kiir said Friday he hopes the 2017 would be a year of peace, reconciliation and forgiveness, declaring his willingness to extend amnesty to armed opposition to participation in his recently announced national dialogue to end more than two years conflict in the young nation.

JPEG - 18.1 kb
President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

"I hope the coming year would be a year of peace, reconciliation, unity and forgiveness. And I therefore called on the people of this country to embrace one another. We fought together in order to have a country. We didn’t fight together so that when we have got our country in our own hands, we destroy it. That is not the meaning of liberation. If this was the meaning, then I am sure some people like me would not have been part of such liberation”, president Kiir told a group of senior government officials who paid him a courtesy call at presidential palace on Friday.

The group comprising imminent personalities and Like’s advisers congratulated him for launching a national dialogue aimed at resolving differences between people at different levels.

South Sudan’s defence minister, Kuol Manyang said Friday that the government would accept the outcome of the national dialogue; saying it was the only way to end conflict.

“I fully agree with what the president told me recently that war is not a substitute to dialogue. This shows how interested he is in bringing this conflict to an end so that the country returns to peace and stability," Junk told Sudan Tribune in the capital, Juba.

He added, "You can also see that the president has also demonstrated his willingness to the end this conflict by personally accepting those still carrying arms against the government to come and participate in the dialogue, which is the only people resolve their difference."

Violence broke out in South Sudan in December 2013 when the country’s rival leaders disagreed politically. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 December 05:19, by Tilo

    Dear Mr. President I really admire your words for the last week, But words is not what this country need now. This country need action. You have been airing out more convincing speech for the past 10 years or so but note once that you have action any of your promises. Either you action it or better remain quiet

    Action speak louder than words Mr. President

    repondre message

    • 17 December 08:07, by Nyesi Ta

      This idiotic president called Kiir al Awiir is flip flapping again. In fact if he is serious for national dialogue, he would have called for cease fire to stop his carnage against civilians first, but to talk about national dialogue and forgiveness while continuing his tribal war against civilians doesn’t make sense.

      repondre message

      • 17 December 11:18, by Mr Point

        Kiir started civil war in 2013 to avoid political dialogue with SPLM leaders. The FD leaders were falsely accused of planning a coup. Now, What has Kiir done for South Sudan?
        50% of civilians suffer hunger
        20% of civilians are homeless
        Inflation is 700%. Workers don’t get paid. Food is short
        But Kiir family lives well.

        repondre message

    • 18 December 08:12, by Daniel Khuoi Takpiny

      President declared in 2010 and subsequently towards independent that he was driving a vehicle only goes forward to prosperity,equality and development.no reverse but when he took the vehicle to auto-repair and garage for maintenance,the many mechanics pressed a button,pap!pap! it got stuck between the walls of J1 and president’s office.
      We have been hoping against hope,no improvement.act now!

      repondre message

      • 18 December 08:22, by Daniel Khuoi Takpiny

        The passengers are tired waiting to reach their destination but on the receipt is written"once goods sold are not returnable" if not because of ethnic loyalty and tribal inclination we would have voted you peacefully in 2015 or pressure you to improve the principles of the liberation,there are many middlemen,brokers/dealers and alleluia dancers around you who just want money,money and more money.

        repondre message

    • 18 December 08:14, by Daniel Khuoi Takpiny

      President declared in 2010 and subsequently towards independent that he was driving a vehicle only goes forward to prosperity,equality and development.no reverse but when he took the vehicle to auto-repair and garage for maintenance,the many mechanics pressed a button,pap!pap! it got stuck between the walls of J1 and president’s office.
      We have been hoping against hope,no improvement.act now!

      repondre message

  • 17 December 05:35, by jubaone

    An antelope can’t open a hyenas mouth to see if it has teeth. Kiir must be judged by his actions not empty jienge bullshit. Release James Gatdet, get back to ARCISS 2015 and have Riak back, publicly ask forgivesness for all you horribly did to non-jienge communities, be ready to even step down as a sign of sincerity. Otherwise the honest jienge is the dead one cos he can’t talk anymore.

    repondre message

  • 17 December 07:27, by Eastern

    Kiir is a foolish lair. Kiir makes very catchy statements to lure the region and the world to his side but the man doesn’t have any political will to let go some of the power trappings. To achieve peace in South Sudan means, Kiir must cede some powers (as was in the defunct ARCISS), step down from the office of president or the war continues to the detriment of civilians trapped in the country!!!

    repondre message

    • 18 December 06:43, by Gatluak jal

      Dear Mr. Eastern, it seems that you applause and same time you talk about civilians. if you are really concerns about the suffering of people, than don’t endorsed the war. we need this war to end soon and state reconciliations among citizen across South Sudan. Nothing we can gain in the war.

      repondre message

  • 17 December 08:05, by Son of Nuer

    Kiir statement is not true my dear citizens be careful ,today talking about peace and while yesterday order killing what the President is that? shame on him

    repondre message

    • 18 December 07:14, by Gatluak jal

      Son of Nuer,
      You guy craze, can you tell me when did President order the kill of citizen in SS? This is smear campaign which I believe that it will not work in this country. Unite is only solution for problem in SS.You guy need to stop nonsense and embrace Taban and President peace. By saying things that does not have references or evidence to improve your point, some time does not make sense.

      repondre message

  • 17 December 09:45, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Does Kiir know his job? I highly doubt. He might be suffering from the curse of killing innocent people. There we go again with a new drama from a foolish person.

    repondre message

  • 17 December 10:02, by Binen

    He talks now as president but acting as tribal leader for all those words he says are just words with no implementation. Shame is on him now as he is the one God has given a gift of future historical background of his people and his country to deliver but turn back to kill them. After his death the consequence will face his tribe he favors above the state. You are curse because of your actions.

    repondre message

    • 18 December 07:30, by Gatluak jal

      Ben, I have a couples of things that I need to tell you my friend. First of all, you need to back to school and fished high school. Second, Kirr is not the president Dinka, He is the president of South Sudanese. Third, if you are drunk than go to your bed and sleep.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.