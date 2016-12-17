 
 
 
S. Sudan minister resigns over lack of peace agreement implementation

December 16, 2016 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese minister in the government of national unity has resigned, a decision that has taken many in the young nation by surprise.

First meeting of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) chaired by President Salva Kiir Mayardit and attended by the First Vice President Riek Machar Teny and the Vice President James Wani Igga in Juba on May 6, 2016 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

The Deputy Minister for Labour and Public Service, Nasike Allan Lochul, cited lack of political will on the part of President Salva Kiir and members of his administration to implement the 2015 peace agreement, which he signed with armed and non-armed opposition groups to terminate the over two-year war in the country.

The minister said political "unwillingness" to implement the peace deal and incitement of hate speech by the president and senior members in government forced her to quit.

“As a politician who have interest to serve my people, I have decided to leave the fake TGONU (Transitional government of national unity) for unwillingness to implement the resolution on the agreement of the conflict in the republic of south Sudan and incitement of hate speeches by the president and many senior government officials in politics and in the army”, Lochul wrote in the letter, which Sudan Tribune also obtained.

The official declared her allegiance armed opposition faction under the leadership of the former vice president Riek Machar, saying it has the vision to transform and unity the country than president Kiir.

“I am declaring my allegiance to the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement, SPLM-IO, that is working tirelessly to help avert a catastrophic collapse of our nation, by relying on grassroots for support and that has a vision and make this country for all 64 tribes of South Sudan," the deputy minister said in her resignation letter.

"I, therefore, quit the current tribal and tyrant regime in Juba to join the voices of freedom and democracy, the SPLM-IO to protect the innocent and humble people of South Sudan”, she addes.

Lochul, until her resignation, was a member of parliament representing Eastern Equatoria at the national legislative assembly, a position to which she was selected by her people in 2005 and retained during the 2010 and after secession from Sudan in 2011.

  • 16 December 19:37, by jubaone

    Nasike,
    Congratulations to you. You come from a family of great Equatorian people who have a clear conscience and tirelessly work for justice. We encourage all Equatorian sons and daughters to quit this rotten jienge system that is bent on committing genocide in Equatoria. We will NEVER forgive them until we destroy them. Soon or later.?

    • 17 December 03:01, by Joyuma John

      Jubaone ,God is the hatred God, He can not pay those who did contribute any thing in term of physical, mental or in any another form during liberation struggle, Nasike resigned because she was enjoying a cake she did contribute any thing toward it. Let here fuck up to give chane to natives who have really suffered during liberation struggle, while those of Nasike and Jubaone were enjoying fresh

      • 17 December 05:54, by jubaone

        Joyuma John,
        Our fathers in Equatoria Corps in 1955 started Anyanya 1 when you jienges were running nked after your cows or working as domestic slaves for the jellaba. To this, your masters sent their jienge slave Abel Alier to sign the AAA in 1972. Equatorians allowed parasitic jienges to form regional govt. Now parasitic jienges are claiming "we liberated the South ". Every MTN leave Equatoria

        • 17 December 06:23, by Joyuma John

          Jubaone
          I,m not a Jienge for your information but remember Jienge had never been enslaved by any from creation upto now. For your information sleeping with woman once does mean that the baby is yours. The Torit mutiny of 1955 did not do any impact to liberation of S.sudan and if it did, why did we form the SPLM/A in 1983? And if u equate Equatoria to Dinka, there is no tribe call Equatoria shi

          • 17 December 15:53, by Gatluak jal

            lol
            I like this quote here "For your information sleeping with woman once does mean that the baby is yours".

      • 17 December 05:54, by jubaone

        Joyuma John,
        Our fathers in Equatoria Corps in 1955 started Anyanya 1 when you jienges were running nked after your cows or working as domestic slaves for the jellaba. To this, your masters sent their jienge slave Abel Alier to sign the AAA in 1972. Equatorians allowed parasitic jienges to form regional govt. Now parasitic jienges are claiming "we liberated the South ". Every MTN leave Equatoria

    • 17 December 12:37, by Midit Mitot

      Kiir/Taban government is almost endup, just stay tune.

      • 17 December 15:48, by Gatluak jal

        midit,
        U having been saying this for while now but it still Kirr and Taban seem, they are running the country like any others in African or elsewhere. Being having opposition in the country dose not translated into bad thing. However, the problem with our issues is the way we approach things differently and that is brought us to where we are now. let us bring democracy through non-violence rather

  • 16 December 19:49, by jubaone

    Nasike,
    You’re a great daughter of Equatoria, congratulations. You have a conscience that can’t be compromised with the rotten jienge system that is bent on committing genocide in Equatoria. We encourage all great sons and daughters of Equatoria to quit this evil system cos our fathers in Torit did it. We are proud of you.

    • 16 December 20:13, by barbayo

      Jubaone
      she was quit because she want 45,000 USD for treatment of her HIV which government refused for that amount so high and she took her emotional and resigned ok farewell .why those rebels did done treat her since were in their bush and they supplied her with HIV/AID.

      • 16 December 20:36, by jubaone

        Barbayo,
        These are statements of MTN losers who after being exposed as war mongers go the jellaba way to insult. You make such cheap reasons like a whore who insults the very customer she served last night. Please get some good reason, I don’t buy this jienge crap. She is so bold more than some hopeless men like you that want to kiss Kiir’s a**. Sorry man.

        • 16 December 21:23, by barbayo

          Jubaone

          your sister she has mental problem there are some things she committed (1) she was MP in Eastern Equatoria government and joint rebel(2) she was divorce her husband and stayed with any man (3) she was joint government group of Taban Deng (4) she was deputy minister of Labour ,Public Servcie and human resource development RSS, (5) she is now join Raik Machar again and she declared as reb

          • 16 December 21:25, by barbayo

            Angelina Teny she is on way coming these days joining the government she can take that position .

            • 16 December 22:37, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

              That is pure politics. The people comes above self interest. The people of Equatoria are not like baboons that live in J1 masquerading as humans and leaders while actually they have no purpose to the people of South Sudan. Well done golden daughter of Equatoria. Juba, Torit, Kapoeta, Yambio, and Mundri stand for our land. After this is what we have been doing for centuries. Invaders are in Juba.

            • 17 December 12:34, by Midit Mitot

              Barbayo,
              This is fake dream.

          • 16 December 21:55, by jubaone

            Barbayo,
            I guess you praised her while she and Taban joined the jienge system under Kiir. Now you turn around to pour slurs and insults cos she’s quit that system. That is cheap jienge bigotry. You recall, Gen. Butrous Khalid of Cobra Faction, Gen. Johnson Olony all quit cos Kiir is unpredictable and liar. He is hopeless and has no leadership qualities cos he is illiterate and foolish.

            • 16 December 22:40, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

              Let the baboons still fill their mouths with the lootfrom the country. Do they know how to talk for the good of the country?

            • 17 December 07:06, by barbayo

              Jubaone

              your sister she need man ,be careful she can supply you with HIV/AID

      • 17 December 11:26, by Mr Point

        @barbayo.

        You waste your time posting rubbish. You have no facts. You have no argument worth reading You fail the side of the argument you support by your dumb comments. If you have something worthwhile to contribute, say it.

        • 17 December 12:41, by jubaone

          Mr. Point,
          Thank you. Observing comments from some jienges shows you the shallow mindedness and intellectual incapacitation most have. That is the reason why we have real trouble in SS. I wish I could stop exchanges with such dumbheads, but will continue against all odds, cos not all of us are equally intelligent. It is our duty to educate and civilize these savages.

    • 16 December 20:26, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      The decision taken by Nasik, is a democratic system whereby, she wouldn’t declared her alliance to Riek Machar,
      Nasik would have resigned and stay at his house rather than being with Riek Machar movement.

      • 16 December 22:48, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Ayuiu,

        In life it is good or bad and you can not afford to be in the middle. Nasike has chosen light over darkness. SPLM/A IO projects light and chooses collective, plural representative politics. What do you represent apart from terror, loot, rape and mismanaging of South Sudan? The people will not sit cross-armed but will liberate themselves from internal imperialists and supremacist.

      • 17 December 06:34, by Dean Keak Tegn

        Please leave her alone. As she states, SPLM-IO is a movement that unite all 64 tribes of South Sudan, and that Dr.Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon is a visionary leader unlike Salva Kiiiiir. She is in a good movement now.

      • 17 December 06:37, by Dean Keak Tegn

        I am supporting her move by quited that useless post in useless government in Juba; Jieng Council of Elders government.

  • 17 December 07:04, by gakthon

    Nasik resigned bz she has no a love to her people,if she had a love,she would have not resigned this time becoz now is difficulte time whereby pple who have a love work hard to restore peace but she quit bz things didnot meet her need.which mean she work for her own interest rather than her pple as she claimed.

    • 17 December 07:19, by Eastern

      How do you "work hard to restore peace" when you live in deception? Fooling the world and JMEC is not as easy as fooling a true South Sudanese who actually bear the brunt of this civil war. Festus Mogae of JMEC quickly bought the non-starter idea of "national dialogue" floated by Kiir, knowing very well that no meaningful dialogue can be realised under Kiir!

  • 17 December 11:37, by real Dinka

    let her go!!!

    You deserve leaving this government alone as you always claim bringing democratic while your godly leader is under house arrest

    What if you people join hand with the peace lovers to speak peace only?
    Do your part to betray this country but truth must prevail soon or later

    • 17 December 12:16, by Redeemer

      How is she going to implement the peace in the bush and with whom, she is mad. That is why I was saying Equatorians are being poisoned by Riek.

      • 17 December 17:23, by Eastern

        Enslaved aka Redeemer,

        A peace agreement is implemented with your enemy after a compromise. Kiir refused to compromise to Dr Machar by having two armies claiming that arrangement as required by ARCISS is untenable. Redeemer and likeminded should continue to implement their agreement with Taban in Juba while those striving for a lasting solution should be allowed to go where they want, of course..

  • 17 December 17:25, by Eastern

    .....including going to the bush.

    Nairobi wants to court Kiir so that the four Kenyans languishing in Juba prison are realised. After the Kenyans are out of Juba, Kiir and his henchmen will feel the wrath of Kenyan.

