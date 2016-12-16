 
 
 
Friday 16 December 2016

Security situation improves in Wau, says governor

December 16, 2016 (WAU) – The security situation in South Sudan’s Wau state is now stable, its Andrea Mayar Acho said.

JPEG - 30.9 kb
Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

The official was speaking to journalists Tuesday while welcoming the minister for roads and bridges, Rebecca Joshua Okuaci who visited Wau this week.

The minister was in Wau to assess the devastating condition of Jur River Bridge, connecting Greater Bahr el Ghazal region.

“The road is full with people and people are very happy, markets are working, the security situation is very good,” said the governor.

He however described Jur River Bridge as being a regional risk.

“We have only two difficulties, the first is our bridge, our bridge that connects all states is almost to breakdown, as we visited before, and the pole which is in the middle has finished all the big vehicles when they reached on this pole. you can fill with load of the vehicle, if it is not early rescue, this bridge will breakdown and if it breakdown, it is not a setback to only Wau state but a setback to all states which this bridge is serving so am very happy with the visit of the minister. The big problem is Jur River Bridge,” said Acho.

“My message which I have, it is great that the minister is around, she is the here and the eye of the president, we will sit and what we will say and the request. She will forward them to the headquarters and the headquarter will stand with us to find the solution to these roads,” he added.

According to the minister, the bridge, now in a dilapidated state, will be renovated with the help of government funds.

(ST)

