December 15, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan president Salva Kiir has ordered the national police leadership to shoot dead any armed person they fail to apprehend.

JPEG - 37.4 kb
Southern Sudanese police officers on the streets of Juba (Photo courtesy of the UN)

“You have the responsibility to ensure there is law and order and to protect the lives and the properties of the citizens. This is role provided in the constitution but what is happening now is the opposite. There are people wearing your uniforms and carrying arms, if they are not part of you, you must ensure these people are apprehended. If they refuse to comply, shoot them," Kiir said at a police graduation held on Thursday.

He added, "If you do that, then people will know they are not part of you and there will be security, the people will be safe”.

The South Sudanese leader, who was visibly angry as he spoke on SSBC, directed the police to arrest any person driving a car that does not display a number plate.

He said cars driven without number plates were being used in aiding criminal activities.

Observers have, however, expressed fear that the orders may be misinterpreted to target innocent and government critics by security operatives who often drive tainted and numberless vehicles in town.

(ST)

  • 16 December 07:02, by Mayok

    Kiir, yesterday you said, let’s forgive one another and today is shoot to kill. What is really missing from your ugly cowboy head? Doing that is a open door for your anyoor to kill innocents people and report that he or she was a suspect. God have mercy on our people who are missing treated for indiscriminately tribe junction criminal of evil .

    repondre message

    • 16 December 10:55, by Joyuma John

      Ya Mayok, kiir was not meaning those criminals who use to assault their neighbors to be forgiven. Can we forgive even those who use to robe us with out bags when we are on motorcycles. Never happen like that, kiir is right, but I can differ with kiir is on style of killing them, let us killing them by burning them into ashes like what is happening in East Africans countries .

      repondre message

      • 16 December 12:38, by Nuer is the Same Like Isreal People to God.

        Juyama John, Kiir is already Expaining to Kill Non Dinkas and Non Bareghazal accept Gogrial People. now if you are Educated what Kiir said? Kiir orders polices and Military to Killing all South Sudan citizens Accept Bareghazal . now in my opinion for what I want to tell you. If you thinking like Human life . please we defeating Kiir through fighting, the decision of Kiir Maryardit is that! he want

        repondre message

        • 16 December 14:19, by Maguto

          please if u don’t stop movement at nite then u will be kills...why Do protect thieves if u are not the one supporting them to kills...all be kills

          repondre message

          • 17 December 17:46, by Jena’mama

            Now what dose it mean if we don’t have rights to move at night in our own country. that is shit anyway. moving at night doesn’t mean I am a killer, they should have police who knows the law not those one coming from (mura)
            God have Marcy on us south Sudanese.

            repondre message

    • 17 December 14:44, by Midit Mitot

      Confused president,you had ordered Mathiang anyoor to kill innocents civilians gain, sorry,

      repondre message

  • 16 December 07:03, by dinkdong

    Those thugs of Salva Kiir will use it to kill the educated and non Barh El Ghazal people like they have been doing in the past. Poor South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 16 December 07:40, by Paul Ongee

      Mayok,
      You missed the point. I think you don’t always or often watch SSBC when night robbers are arrested by security forces and paraded in front of TV camera wearing police uniforms with different ranks & weapons. Thieves or robbers have no colors or tribe, most of them are South Sudanese mixed with some foreigners. But in Kenya/Uganda you’ll never find any South Sudanese arrested robbing people

      repondre message

      • 16 December 07:48, by Paul Ongee

        Regarding the point stressed by the President "Let’s forgive each other" is very clear because there are some internet users who often blame the head of state, ministries, institutions or commissions on tribal basis instead of directing the blame (if something is deemed not going right) to particular person. In US racial profiling is forbidden by law, you can blame Obama but never say black/white.

        repondre message

        • 16 December 07:55, by Paul Ongee

          For example, I always direct my criticism to Dr Riek Machar (not Nuer) because he’s the cause of this senseless war of violent transfer of power since 1991 when we were still fighting Jellaba. His supporters know little or nothing about Dr Riek Machar and his political record. Most of his supporters make comments or write whatever pleases them by generalizing that it’s Dinka. Why?

          repondre message

          • 16 December 08:05, by Paul Ongee

            I think our SSNLA has to table a bill of "hate crime" which the President has emphasized in his speech in the Parliament last Wednesday. National Dialogue is very vital because the committee will be comprised of influential intellectual, experts and think-tanks from all communities across South Sudan.

            repondre message

            • 16 December 08:14, by Paul Ongee

              If you’re on govt. side and often use derogatory remarks against "Nuer", how would a Nuer man/woman working or living in government controlled areas feel about you? Likewise, if you’re supporters of Riek’s rebellion in RSS, neighboring countries or Diaspora n often use such derogatory comments against de President by associating him with his tribe, how will a non-Nuer feel about it?

              repondre message

              • 16 December 08:22, by Paul Ongee

                President Salva Kiir is a Dinka by tribe but not all Dinka people are the one ruling this country. First of all, there are more Nuer people living or working in government controlled areas than Dinka or none-Nuer working or living in Pagak or other rebel controlled areas. Can we see this difference percentage wise? Why? Bcoz there is a difference between Kiir & Riek’s violent political ambition.

                repondre message

                • 16 December 08:28, by Paul Ongee

                  A Bill of " hate crime" needs to be tabled and passed in the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) and replicated in the Sates’ Assemblies such that we live in unity of purpose, not divided and fall. A Dinka, Nuer, Acholi, Bari, Latuka, Azande, etc has every right to live and work in any state across the country as witnessed in USA where you can move to another state of your choice, work and rent.

                  repondre message

                  • 16 December 08:37, by Paul Ongee

                    We can move, work and rent houses or apartments (we still don’t have Apts. in major towns/cities) freely to preserve unity and avoid tribal sentiments. We need to pick up the good aspects of western political system where South Sudanese can live together in the same neighborhood, love themselves and defend their beloved country. Not as BBC said this morning that Riek’s war pitted tribes against...

                    repondre message

                    • 16 December 08:46, by Paul Ongee

                      ...tribes. That’s why thieves/robbers pose as policemen on duty n rob innocent citizens at night. Can a real policeman or policewoman do that? No. Unless he/she is influenced by those night robber because they see it as a means of getting mobile phones, money, lap tops, you name it. I agree with some comments that it shouldn’t be misinterpreted by real policemen whose duty is to enforce Law & Orde

                      repondre message

                      • 16 December 09:20, by Mopedi

                        Ongee
                        None of your commence will not work in SS as long as Kiir is the President, he lost the trust bestowed upon him during the election of 2011, he has involved himselves in a plan to wipe out the opposition without knowing the important of opposition, what do you think he can do different now that he do not do? his term has expired through this national dialogue can Kiir accept the decision of

                        repondre message

                        • 16 December 09:26, by Mopedi

                          ...correction none of your commence will work here... can Kiir accept the will and decision of the people of SS as may come from the result of the dialogue? all is fishy , what is wrong with police if caught wearing uniform and carry weapons? is just bcoz they are not being paid for periods, this order in not important apart from directing guns on Equatorian in the name of hunting the robbers

                          repondre message

                          • 16 December 09:32, by Mopedi

                            There are wide range of policies to be put in place than ordering police to shoot any body who may not comply.. South Sudanese are not arrested in any neighboring countries becoz their entry were verified and their locations are well identified for security purposes, where is you government brains to think about all these rather reflecting on your past days in the bush for solving current solution

                            repondre message

                            • 16 December 09:39, by Mopedi

                              Regarding his(Kiir) point of forgiveness, how can i forgive the murder when my tears is still rolling down my chest and the person being killed is not yet rotten? which tradition and conflict resolution strategy Kiir is using in this case? this is not about metal challenged but seems he has reach the stage of inability

                              repondre message

                  • 16 December 09:52, by Mopedi

                    USA do not have problem with social identities and they have placed it for national pride, can the Dinka remember the word born to rule? what is it impact to the current conflict? yes our identity rest and work best along tribal lines-bcoz we lost patriotic to our tribal leadersn in the expenses our countries.. can this problem be address just as simple as Kiir is thinking? to me no

                    repondre message

                    • 16 December 15:45, by jubaone

                      Ongee,
                      The people terrorizing civilians are the armed and unpaid jienge thugs and criminals from Gogrial and Aweil known as the "unknown gunmen" or "nyors". Juba used to be very peaceful till these tailless monkeys invaded us. Now they loot, kill to survive. We have to get the secret weapon to get them out coz they are infectious.

                      repondre message

      • 16 December 13:09, by Nuer is the Same Like Isreal People to God.

        Paul Brother Don’t defend your Father Kiir Kuethpiny Lual We are all know what Kiir Did Since 2013 Up to now , kiir was Killed Nuer Door to door in Juba started in 2013.the rest of South Sudanese Citizens they was not expected that! Kiir want to Killed All South Sudanese right now is very Clear message to all South Sudanese Citizens that! Kiir want to Killing all citizens in South Sudanese Accept

        repondre message

        • 16 December 15:10, by barbayo

          Nuer in the same
          Kiir killed criminal like you not all nuer been killed those outlaw are given a lesson and still continuous if outlaw are not obey the constitution of country

          repondre message

      • 16 December 16:32, by Mayok

        Mr. Paul
        You believe there is robbery wearing uniform and ranks and still calls them robbery, that is not true. These are malong and kiir private mathiang anyoor whom try to build their wealth through robbing innocent people and kill them at the same time because they new no one will prosecuting them since theirs masters kiir and malong are still running the nation.

        repondre message

  • 16 December 07:28, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Dear All
    There’s nothing fishy about this order.It’s normal and constitutional to quell crimes.If you’re not part and parcel of such crimes,then you can not be worried.The move is bold and commendable.

    repondre message

  • 16 December 07:35, by Eastern

    .....Kiir is a very desperate man; he can resort to anything to remain in power...!

    repondre message

  • 16 December 08:00, by Dengda

    Whether there criminal or not, it not right for president of the nation to give green to killed. E.g. Rape aid worker came out of order of president and Chief of General staff but was committed. But about order came from last person who should condemned, the worst is to come. President once said he would moved his headquarter to Yei, in few weeks atrocities, committed in Yei and Malong went there.

    repondre message

    • 16 December 09:00, by Redeemer

      People have been dying killed by the group name unknown gunmen, if this group is targeted this time why trying to twist the story and how did the media conclude that oppositions and critics are the ones driving numberless cars in Juba?

      repondre message

  • 16 December 10:57, by Son of Nuer

    My dear people be careful, Kiir order police to killing any one who wear police uniform that is not true, he just give order to killing Nuer and later the will say that those are people with police uniform be careful wherever you are in south Sudan and he ask forgiveness from the people yesterday and today he order killing sorry for President Kiir

    repondre message

    • 16 December 12:00, by Redeemer

      Son of Nuer
      I have come to know that Riek has damaged the country, it will take 50 years to make people like you understand better, President did not say kill anyone in uniform but he said, those killing and looting civilians are in uniform like you, so the only way to convince citizens is capture them or kill them

      repondre message

      • 16 December 12:06, by Redeemer

        Son of Nuer
        the world know that, unknown gunmen are tools of Riek IO according to some few who are captured alive and that is why no Riek supporter will like it but it is a done deal, they either stop it or face shoot to kill

        repondre message

        • 16 December 12:53, by Son of Nuer

          Redeemer

          Brother, those who are looting and shooting at night in Juba are government personal believe me and take example those civilians under IO control are safe while government destroyed and killing innocens citizens day and night and your liar minister called Michael Makuei Lueth give them names call them unknown gunmen

          repondre message

    • 16 December 12:09, by Akook

      Kiir gave a good speech yesterday and he left out one vital need of the current situation HIS RESIGNATION!

      He is the cause for war and war is the cause for everyone’s suffering in the country. Kiir needs to be patriotic enough and hold people of S Sudan at heart by declaring his untimely long overdue RESIGNATION.

      You would see even Dr Reik in South Africa asking to go home and live as elder!!

      repondre message

      • 16 December 12:14, by Akook

        Kiir must and his very few cliques surrounding him must have people of this country as a priority and do the right thing.

        The fact that South Sudanese are largely illiterates and backward must NOT be taken advantage of!

        They are innocent uneducated who deserve to live better lives. We had enough mess with Kiir and how he chooses to address his political opponent Dr Riek. Time to leave us alone

        repondre message

        • 16 December 13:22, by Dengda

          @ Akook you are right, I came to learned those quick jump on-board of defend, when Kiir is criticise of making bad decision. That why Kiir never learn. People should know that Kiir head of state and should be criticise or praise of any decision regarding public. If he is out of the public no one touch him, even if do bad things. Unknown gunmen are NSS, MI and CID. 11 people were caught, 3 Eritrean

          repondre message

          • 16 December 13:28, by Dengda

            6, South Sudanese, 2 Ugandans, among 6 South Sudanese caught 4 of them were Manyanganyoor, who abundance the war in Bentiu and came with guns hired to those gangs that includes foreigners. Better treat, army and police well to avoid hiring out their guns. Make it worse you dispersed all armed soldiers into community, do you know what they do with them at night?

            repondre message

  • 16 December 14:16, by Maguto

    Dear all

    Those who are against this orders are dogs..damn to your idiots thoughts

    repondre message

  • 16 December 22:15, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Finally, P. Kiir agreed with me. I have been trying to tell you this principle long times ago, but you refused to listen to me. Now, you agreed. I told criminals will never listen unless they see punish and everything will be quite and in order. This is law and order and I support you 100%.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



