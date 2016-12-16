December 15, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan president Salva Kiir has ordered the national police leadership to shoot dead any armed person they fail to apprehend.

Southern Sudanese police officers on the streets of Juba (Photo courtesy of the UN)

“You have the responsibility to ensure there is law and order and to protect the lives and the properties of the citizens. This is role provided in the constitution but what is happening now is the opposite. There are people wearing your uniforms and carrying arms, if they are not part of you, you must ensure these people are apprehended. If they refuse to comply, shoot them," Kiir said at a police graduation held on Thursday.

He added, "If you do that, then people will know they are not part of you and there will be security, the people will be safe”.

The South Sudanese leader, who was visibly angry as he spoke on SSBC, directed the police to arrest any person driving a car that does not display a number plate.

He said cars driven without number plates were being used in aiding criminal activities.

Observers have, however, expressed fear that the orders may be misinterpreted to target innocent and government critics by security operatives who often drive tainted and numberless vehicles in town.

(ST)