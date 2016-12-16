 
 
 
Friday 16 December 2016

South Sudanese rebel leader not under house arrest in South Africa: official

South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda's capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

December 15, 2016 (JUBA) - The South African government has dismissed as "nonsensical" media reports that South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar is under house arrest in Pretoria.

The South African Government stated that it issued a statement on 13 October announcing the arrival of Machar and purpose of arrival.

"Indeed, Dr Riek Machar is still in South Africa and the South African Government is taking care of him, given his profile", partly reads a statement issued by the South African department of international relations and cooperation.

The South African government, it said, was in constant consultations with the Government of South Sudan and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) countries about the presence of the rebel leader in South Africa.

"South Africa wishes to reiterate her commitment to continue to work with the Government and the people of South Sudan in search of peace, stability and development", it further noted in the statement.

It further added, "South Africa does this through her participation in the IGAD Plus mechanism, as well as the inter-party political dialogue which is facilitated by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Chama Cha Mapinduzi of the United Republic of Tanzania".

Clayson Monyela, an official from the South African department of international relations and cooperation dismissed media reports that South Sudan’s rebel leader was under house arrest.

"What crime has he [Machar] committed to be put under house arrest? This is trash" Monyela told Sudan Tribune on phone from South Africa on Thursday.

He dismissed media that the South Sudanese rebel leader was being held in Pretoria, stressing that he was free to move like any citizen.

(ST)

  • 15 December 19:10, by Duol Gak Guer

    thank You so much for an appropriate report and update,shame back to those criminals celebrating and proclaiming the false arrest of Dr.Machar few days ago,thousands of thanks to South Africa government for their hospitality to mr.machar.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 19:17, by Binen

    Shame to those who celebrated white lie yesterday that Dr Machar is under arrest. Read clearly the statement the spoke person says on this brutality Kir committed that Dr had done nothing from. As he says "What crime has he [Machar] committed to be put under house arrest? This is trash" Shame on you. May the souls of Nuer we remember their innocent death today rest in peace.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 20:10, by Naath

    Clayson Monyela,

    Thank you so much for clearing the contaminated air from IGAD, and Dinka’s council of Evil that spread the real white lies on media. The Dinka’s government in South Sudan has already spoiled IGAD by bribing them. And they want to do the same thing to South Africa. I am glad you clear that Dr. Machar has not committed any crime in South Sudan instead he is a peacemaker.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 20:18, by Naath

    Dinka tribal gangs leader Kiir has been running up and down trying to convince the world to associate Dr. Machar for seeking election to take place in South Sudan. Kiir and his JCE had obstructed election by declaring war on South Sudanese. Dinka gangs leader kiir manufactured a fake Coup as a license to kill those who seek reform and declare war because he knows he would loose election.

    repondre message

    • 15 December 20:25, by Naath

      Salva Kiir has committed unspeakable crimes in S. Sudan. Because he has bribed the international community, Kiir has not been condemn and hold accountable for the untold crimes he has committed. If Salva Kiir could get away with the severe crimes he committed in South Sudan, then who will be taken to ICC than on this planet?

      repondre message

      • 15 December 21:57, by barbayo

        Naath
        this is political motivation that is philosophy beyond it Raik Machar is under house arrest in South West of Patoria now near the house of former minster of home affair

        repondre message

        • 16 December 17:46, by jubaone

          Barbayo,
          Jienge losers are trying to divert attention to Riak cos they have no reasonable explanation to give as to why 6 months on, no achievements of their bogus peace has been reached. Without plan and direction, Kiir keeps repeating "Taban and I have good working relations" so what? Now illiterate Kiir is desperately asking for national dialogue. Bullshit.

          repondre message

          • 16 December 18:28, by barbayo

            Jubaone ro two
            i know you are very poor of understand things these are facts, this Bari thinking very weak of analysis , Raik Machar under house arrest . Angelina Teny now she was to defected from Raik just wait some days coming you can hear her declaration of joining government

            repondre message

          • 16 December 18:32, by barbayo

            Jubaone
            all rebels who were in Congo are now filled the forms of coming back to their country South Sudan , those equartoria now are criminal in bush may get consequence some of you bitter on it .

            repondre message

            • 16 December 19:59, by jubaone

              Barbayo,
              55 jienges were chased from Lasu and Ombachi and areas around Yei into DRC. We are mopping up all dirty MTNs thugs, goat thieves and rapists. Now we have clean air to breathe. Also along Juba-Nimule road, we shall hunt down MTNs like bushrats until we flush them entirely from Equatoria. Jienge wahd, jabakana wahd.

              repondre message

  • 15 December 20:36, by Naath

    The Dinka extremists have been celebrating delusional news now for three days. Shame on you tribal gangsters. South Sudan had just relieved herself from slavery and humiliation from Sudan. However, Dinka is trying to repeat exactly what the Arabs had done to South Sudanese, but Nuer will not accept colonization and recolonization no matter how many world leaders you bribed to help you kill Nuer.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 20:43, by Naath

    Dinka tribal gangs leader Kiir must understand that the death of Dr. machar and his absence in South Sudan’s politics is not the end of the war in South Sudan. It was not Dr. Machar who started the war, it was not Dr. Machar who burned civilians alive in Juba, it was not Dr. Machar who obstructed election in South Sudan. Salva kiir and hs JCE are the main obstacle to South Sudan peace.

    repondre message

    • 15 December 21:06, by South South

      Only Riek Machar himself needs to come out and speaks to world medias to clear his house arrest, other than that, he is not free.

      repondre message

  • 15 December 21:36, by Dak tak

    The supporters of JCE led government only live on lies and propagandas.the story was just a concocted one, as to entertain their supporters.thanks south Africa for proving them wrong. There is no need for him now to prove it himself, the same argument of proving it himself was only necessary when the regime was celebrating his death.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 21:51, by Eastern

    Folks,

    Can you ask where that loudmouth from Nashville has gone to preach about his rusty knowledge of 1997 KPA? Wasted space.....

    repondre message

  • 15 December 21:52, by Equatoria1

    I repeat, PRESIDENT KIIR LAUNCHES MILITARY CAMPAIGN TO WIPE OUT THE WHOLE HUMANITY IN EQUATORIA, WESTERN B. el GAZAL, UPPER NILE & UNITY STATEs.
    Paul Malong has just completed deploying the occupying militias of Mathaing Anyoor to the above mentioned areas. Yei has reinforcement of 8 more military tanks with order to shot any moving thing in the area for example.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 22:32, by Equatoria1

    ...Continue

    Freedom fighters are ready and more than prepared to destroy these occupying forces and depend the civil populations.

    Stay tune and witness the JCE/Kiir/IGAD planned genocide get beaten off. The world can’t do it but we the sons 7 daughters of this land will do it ourselves

    repondre message

    • 15 December 22:53, by Eastern

      Equatoria1,

      We are more than prepared..........

      repondre message

      • 16 December 07:59, by jubaone

        Eastern,
        Oh Equatorian revolutionaries, be strong like our fathers (Equatoria Corps, Torit). Our fathers resisted, fought off the jellaba successfully. They could NOT defeat our fathers, so they sent their jienge slave Abel Alier to negotiate the 1972 AAA. Today, the jienge slave Kiir wants BUT CANT defeat Equatorians, even with bare hands we WILL fight the jienge, cos he is already falling.

        repondre message

      • 16 December 07:59, by jubaone

        Eastern,
        Oh Equatorian revolutionaries, be strong like our fathers (Equatoria Corps, Torit). Our fathers resisted, fought off the jellaba successfully. They could NOT defeat our fathers, so they sent their jienge slave Abel Alier to negotiate the 1972 AAA. Today, the jienge slave Kiir wants BUT CANT defeat Equatorians, even with bare hands we WILL fight the jienge, cos he is already falling.

        repondre message

  • 16 December 07:02, by Lumaria

    Dr Riek Machar is an important material in South Sudan
    Without him the Country will bleed to dead.

    repondre message

  • 16 December 07:18, by Wau son

    Viva SPLA/M IO,Viva Dr.Riek Machar,Viva South Africa, Fertit lions,Nundri’ Lions,Lanya Lions,Yei Lions,Imatong Lions,Boma Lions,Raja Lions and Viva to every citizen of South Sudan true peace will come soon.

    repondre message

  • 16 December 07:57, by real Dinka

    Am every tired of those fake leaders Riek and Kiir are the real destroyers of this country for their power greediness as they finished their tribal mate indirectly and our people doesn’t understands their doing.

    Kiir And Riek must leave South Sudanese for the better future of the nation, they are the one inciting war both side

    God have MERRCY

    repondre message

    • 17 December 08:30, by Tilo

      Dear Real Dinka,

      I totally Agree with you, Without Riak and Kiir in South Sudan Politics this country could be great as we all wish to build this nation and make it shine. For those who support Kiir and Riak are just bunch of Illiterate people who cannot reason on their own.

      SHAME TO KIIR AND RIAK

      repondre message

  • 16 December 11:53, by Duol Ngony Minyjang

    Very great let those who lies on media, shot their ass.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



