 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 15 December 2016

Rights body concerned over missing UN staff in S. Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 14, 2016 (NAIROBI) - Amnesty International has called for urgent action over two staffs of the United Nation Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

JPEG - 37.4 kb
Southern Sudanese police officers on the streets of Juba (Photo courtesy of the UN)

Anthony Nyero and James Lual, the right body said, were subjected to forced disappearance by the National Security Services (NSS).

The two, the campaign group said, have not meet with their family members since January and their whereabouts have not been revealed. They are detained along the bank of Nile River in Juba.

“Amnesty International is calling on the South Sudan authorities to reveal the whereabouts of Anthony Nyero and James Lual and ensure unrestricted access to their family members, lawyers of their own choosing, adequate medical care and ensure they are not subjected to torture or ill-treatment,” the statement read.

The right body has calls on the government to end arbitrary detentions by the NSS, particularly in the Jebel headquarters and the riverside detention facilities. It wants prompt, effective and impartial investigations into NSS detention practices initiated by the state.

Amnesty International accused government of failing to notify UNMISS to show credible evidence of a crime committed by either, prior to taking legal action against Nyero and Lual.

The arrest of the duo, it stressed, is a violation of Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) between the UN and South Sudan government.

South Sudanese authorities have not yet responded to the appeal.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 December 08:36, by Maguto

    All will be arrested in the country..people must take caution in making sure that,the security organs are against the citizens or who even has a say in the Republic..they need money from who even is working in the SS..they will demand huge amount of money for the release of those UN wworkers

    repondre message

  • 15 December 13:50, by Dengda

    Why it took so long for UN raise since January, these staff may have been killed and dumped in river at night.

    repondre message

    • 16 December 12:25, by Chang Kuony

      Dinka Haram terrorist NSS are targeting non Dinka Nuer,Chollo, Murle, Greater Fertiit in Wau as well as greater Equatorians ethnic groups. What a tribal mindsets?

      repondre message

      • 16 December 12:28, by Chang Kuony

        Sorry for typo error
        .I mean non Dinka _Nuer etc.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.