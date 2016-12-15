 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 15 December 2016

South Sudanese President launches national dialogue for forgiveness

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 14, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Wednesday launched a national dialogue that encompasses all the country’s rival political parties and groups.

JPEG - 31.2 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (Photo: Reuters)

The dialogue will be led by eminent statesmen that are "trusted, genuine and credible."

Addressing members of South Sudan national legislative assembly one the capital, Juba on Wednesday, President Kiir asked for forgiveness for wrongs committed.

"National dialogue in my view is both a forum and process through which the people of South Sudan can gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhoo, and sense of belonging," the South Sudanese leader told the country’s lawmakers.

"In the light of national endeavor, I am calling upon all of you to forgive one another, enter dialogue with one another in your personal capacities, embrace yourself," he said adding "I am asking you, the people of South Sudan to forgive me for any wrong I might have committed."

A national committee of eminent personalities and persons of consensus will be instituted to steer the process, Kiir said. The committee will work with independent experts from Juba-based think tanks such as the Ebony Center, Sudd Institute and Centre for Peace and Development.

The three institutions will also constitute secretariat work for the committee.

The process will have bottom-top approach with the first phase being "grassroots consultation" to map out grievances unique to each community and the region. Second phase will converge regional peace conferences and the final phase will lead to convergence in Juba for the National Conference.

"The National Conference shall tackle remaining issues that are not addressed in the sub-national processes, which would have direct baring on national cohesion," Kiir said, in what has been described by experts as his first detailed plans to address issues in a tribally divided, war torn country.

The resolutions adopted will aid writing of permanent national constitution. Kiir said experiences has shown that South Sudanese can dialogue. He recalled his disagreement with late SPLM leader John Garang in 2004, return of Riek Machar to SPLM in 2002, SPLM convention of 1994 and Dinka and Nuer communities conference of 1999 as evident of viability of local led peace initiatives.

He promised address all issues and "no grievances will be left undressed in this process."

"More importantly, my comrades [First Vice Presdent] Taban Deng Gai, [vice president] James Wani Igga and I will also do our part in the process of national dialogu," he added.

The president said he will hold peace rallies for the first time peace was signed in August 2015 in main towns of South Sudan.

Armed opposition groups, Kiir said, will be invited to take part in the dialogue. He did not say when the process will start but revealed having instructed the ministry of fiancé to avail funds.

Meanwhile, the South Sudanese leader also called for help from the international community and warned citizens against hate speeches that target Americans and the United Nations.

ECONOMIC CRISIS

President Kiir expressed disappointment with the economic and security situation affecting lives of the people, declaring that peace and reconciliation would be his priorities.

"My comrades, Taban Deng Gai, James Wani Igga and myself will do our part in National dialogue. We will hold peace rallies within Juba and across the Country to educate our people on peace and unity. I have directed the Minister of Finance and Planning to mobilize necessary resources", Kiir told lawmakers.

He said he was particularly concerned with the rise in living costs because of the shrinking economy resulting from effects of war his administration struggles to end.

"I am deeply concerned about the parents who can no longer feed their children because of our shrinking economy". I am also concerned about the growing number of street children and women who have lost everything due to the ongoing political situation. I am deeply concerned that all our citizens are distraught over the current political conflict and drastically declining economy", said president Kiir in a prepared speech he delivered before legislators.

He continued:"At this festive season, I have come before you to share your government’s efforts to end the conflict and to consolidate peace in the Country".

(ST).

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 December 19:27, by barbayo

    Kiir it better to give South Sudan other person to try ,then your says nothing implemented since delivered several your speeches , now your created other project which some people will eat money because of your project national dialogue and reconciliation, and you signed three institutions to run write concept paper which to be fund by National ministry of Finance and Economic planning ,

    repondre message

    • 14 December 19:40, by barbayo

      Kiir Mayardit if you know number of children are increase and women who were lost things during war are suffering so what is your solution as president of country ? Raik Machar is too much stupid suppose people go for election you can be like Yayah Jemmeh president of Gambia, the people around you are destroy the Nation and you too.if you do have new strategy now make sure may not get second term

      repondre message

      • 15 December 06:05, by Akuma

        Barbayo,

        President Kiir love South Sudan and its citizens. He never and will never betray South Sudanese citizens on their aspirations. So let support him in this process of National dialogue, reconciliation and peace-building

        repondre message

        • 15 December 11:29, by Mopedi

          Akuma
          South Sudanese Citizen has known from the beginning of the conflict who was responsible for the collapsed of this great nation, Kiir has made it that he want national dialogue launch in Juba, yes it good but I suggest that Juba should be demilitarized, NSS and all other organized forces be evacuated from Juba so that the diaspora, SS Refugees takes part in the forum.

          repondre message

          • 15 December 11:34, by Mopedi

            This is more than the international supports, Botswana and many other Africa Countries has done the same without supports from America, Norway or superpower nations finally peace and development was realized.the big question is can Kiir delegate JCE to spearhead this? or JMEC. can Kiir willing bring back the tax payer money he has stolen? funny all is joke !!!!

            repondre message

            • 15 December 11:37, by Mopedi

              Why does he allow the country reaches this level?
              South Sudan population is ignorance of their individual rights, knowing our rights is more than a weapons Kiir used to destroyed this mother land, he( Kiir) has placed himselves above the country and the constitution, where is the position of citizens? Can not be defined or just being butchered like Animals

              repondre message

              • 15 December 11:39, by Mopedi

                We can forgive Kiir but not forget him free all these under NSS detention now !Today if Kiir meant real national dialogue, these pre-conditions that may impede successful dialogue be clearly stated by Mayardit so that South Sudanese can decide how to make south Sudan great again;
                All South Sudan political figures are inclusively be part of this forum and should be technocrat led processes,

                repondre message

                • 15 December 11:41, by Mopedi

                  During the discussion, sector recommendations be adapted as the sovereign constitution for which the country shall use as rules or tool to guide the operations of Institutions to be created.

                  We all can take this great nation to the next level or lower it below this level.

                  repondre message

                  • 15 December 14:06, by Chong Thow

                    Mr.President kiir forgive is something important. If you know that you commit atrocitie in this country. First, step down then people will select thier new leader. Mr.president Kir your leadership is not bring peace in southern sudan because you do not have decision by your own. You are tribal leader because you are relying on Dinka elder.

                    repondre message

        • 15 December 21:20, by Mr Point

          Anyone who speaks against Salva Kiir’s national dialogue for forgiveness will be killed by Kiir’s Mathiang Anyoor militia who carried out massacres in Kiir’s fake coups of 2013 and 2016.

          Anyone who calls for elections or democracy will disappear after a visit from NISS.

          repondre message

        • 19 December 07:51, by Chang Kuony

          Salva Kiir el awiir is just mocking and abusing the victims’ relatives/families.Kiir speech doesn’t mean anything and shall not yell any fruit. The President of Mathiang Anyor is just buying time and well prepare for dry season battles with our gallantry SPLA IO. Under Kiir there will be no peace but tribal war,hatreds, bitterness and ignorance. He is not fit to lead RSS.

          repondre message

    • 14 December 20:18, by nakhim

      HE SHOULD BE FORGIVEN????

      repondre message

      • 15 December 07:10, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Nakhim,

        Forgiven?? Even when he knew very well he was committing mistakes that are not mistakes according to him!! Thousands dead while hundreds languishing in ghost houses for speaking out for good governance in the country. Kiir must be tried for treason.

        repondre message

  • 14 December 20:17, by We’re Wau

    President Kiir if you are genuine in your call, starts by releasing those who are in your (NSS) detentions across the country. Reconciliation and forgiveness same as charity, it starts at home.

    repondre message

    • 14 December 20:46, by Native Boy

      You should avoid buying food from restaurant, and after people ate and felt great about the ingredients, then u jump up and clam u cooked it yourself so that the glory will go back to you.
      Yes it will but won’t last. And if its discovered, u’ll suffer trust forever.
      You better be yourself and not by word but start with robust ACTION, start with a great enemy NOT friends like Taban and Wani.

      repondre message

      • 14 December 21:03, by Native Boy

        After ousting a particular king Leopard from the wild forest by burning the dry grass risking his offspring to life threat, does not guarantee their absence forever in the jungle. Worse still you can’t reconcile with all the hyenas and dry-land-crocodiles on leopards behalf and apologize for bush fire.

        This is my piece of advice particularly to President Kiir about peace.

        repondre message

  • 14 December 20:41, by Joyuma John

    National dialog that president has talked about is the best option for South Sudanese ,I would be very happy if those of Naath shall join in their full capacity to embrace this call. I think any one who took arm against government, this is a time.

    repondre message

    • 15 December 11:54, by Mopedi

      Jouma

      The national dialogue and forgivness Kiir is talking about is true but for people to reconcile easily Kiir is to leave head of state seat right from the day one of the dialogue. we can forgive him what about our natural resources being looted, boarders being scrambled by neighbouring countries? people will decide on the day of dialogue if real!!!

      repondre message

  • 14 December 21:59, by Ajongtar

    Mr. Kiir, You first need to ask people of Equatoria region to forgive you before South Sudan as a country.
    Collect all your Mathiang Anyor out from Equatoria Land if you want peace to prevail in South Sudan.
    You’re known for forgiving but not forgotting.

    After all this you will need to consider Federal Goverment to govern ur Goverment.

    repondre message

    • 14 December 22:59, by NyanDengdit

      Good speech from the president Kiir

      repondre message

  • 14 December 23:30, by rumsam

    Mr president I expected you to declare your resignation. You have failed the country right from the day go. No where on earth has a president ordered the massacre of his own citizens. It is absurd that it is only in south sudan that money gets lost in the state house (j1) and nothing is done about it. First visit the malnourished children, and women dying in the IDPS and refugee camps in Uganda an

    repondre message

  • 15 December 02:32, by Naath

    Look at this Dinka gang leader is talk bullshit whenever he wants to. What reconciliation are you talking about? It is you and your tribe that killed other tribes and then other fought back in response to your barbaric killing. So you, JCE and Drinka militia should apologize to South Sudanese for the pain you imposed on them.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 04:44, by Son of Nuer

    Shame to President killer Kiir , Mr.Kiir you killed your own citizens and destroy the country for good three years, who will forgive you, thousand was killed while million of people displaced to the near countries , Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopa, Sudan etc ,

    secondly many people are still in prison under National security like Cde James Gatdet Dak why don,t you release if your words are correct to show

    repondre message

    • 15 December 06:04, by Malakal county Simon

      Dear unwanted President Kiir

      You started this senseless war by killings your voters who have brought you to the power you abused today!! Secondly, your fake calls for so called national dialogues while you still as the president who have killed his voters for no apparent reason, is a wast of time and most importantly is an insult to the victims of December 15/2013....

      repondre message

      • 15 December 06:07, by Malakal county Simon

        Cont...

        Then only way forward is for you to resigns because people’s of this great nation have lost trust in you....

        repondre message

    • 15 December 13:10, by Mapuor

      Congratulations Mr president, we need peace not war .Dr Riek Machar is a prophet of doom.South Sudanese should accept one another this time. SPLA OYee.SPLM Oyeee. South Sudan Oyeeee.

      repondre message

      • 16 December 06:07, by jubaone

        Mapuor,
        Kiir can’t talk of forgiveness if he can’t seek forgiveness from Riak and all the innocent his lives lost by his tribal gangs. Forgiveness will ONLY come when the rest kill equal numbers of MTNs. Either these jienge scoundrels kill all other communities or they will sooner or later face the wrath and retaliation. No peace no forgivess only death will separate us.

        repondre message

    • 15 December 15:40, by yong madhal

      Dean mr son of Nuer you are to have said so becausem our president of the nation Kiir mayardit is your president for good pliz respect his leadership though many lost or perished their life you respect your dignity.

      repondre message

  • 15 December 08:35, by real Dinka

    Dear all

    I have realize that this president is really destroying this beautiful country because how come for him to form they committee that should follow in the national peace process and direct the finance minster to allocate some budget for them while ordinary citizens are not paid for the period of three months plus?

    Kiir and Riek must go to leave peace achance

    repondre message

  • 15 December 08:36, by Dengda

    What I know it was written speech and not spoken policies speeches. Your address to nation and called it National dialogue frame if it true and will be implemented alongside ACRSS carry water, then let be. But trust to matter, even one day after you dropped it and forget as you face steep resistance from within last night.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 08:48, by Awet Awet

    what kiir said about forgiveness ,he should call forgiveness from God first and repent truly and let everlasting peace come in to south Sudan and people should be treated equally and justice for all tribes in South Sudan and let leadership of south Sudan be lead by all people of south Sudan not one tribe and let he give legislature /Assemble freedom of speech and choosing the leadership .

    repondre message

  • 15 December 08:55, by Free South Now

    South Sudanese people will forgive you but the history you have made will never let God forgive you even when you are dead

    repondre message

  • 15 December 08:57, by KoJJi

    Good speech,put what you are saying into action.Release all those innocent people in the blue house then we shall believe that you are now serious with what you are talking about.Allow all those in opposition to come back home including Lam, LukaBiong,Nyandegng, Machar, Pagan etc.Do not listen to tribal elders bad advise they will mislead you.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 09:03, by Free South Now

    South Sudanese people will forgive you, but the history will never forgive you till you will die.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 09:22, by Free South Now

    This speech delivery is the first step toward conflict resolution in S.Sudan but seeing your directives implemented will be harder as some guys within your cabinets are contrary to you in such a way they counteract silently.Ensure that execution is given chance so that everlasting peace is realised in this country.I as indigenous Christian citizen will accept forgiveness to any one who might have-

    repondre message

  • 15 December 10:24, by Geu Kuol Aguto

    Our President make sure no president with out citizens and no citizens with out president.
    No Nation with out citizens
    No Country with out president
    The red time we are all in here in this our country it is a series time to do anything for us not to telling us,
    We are dieng, we don’t even having a time to listen to your political excellence words. We all need to see anything you already done

    repondre message

  • 15 December 10:50, by Nuer is the Same Like Isreal People to God.

    Kiir let him Accounting the Death of Citizens people in South Sudan and he will take him to Courst juice first or let him resign .All peace agreement will come through Dr. machar without Machar there is no National dialogue.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 11:35, by Philosopherking

    Kiir has failed this country for over ten years. He has destroyed the economy, killed people, robbed the central bank, killed journalists, political opponents, alienated non JCE affiliated community leaders, drove a wedge between communities, changed the constituency to suit his personal interests......and then calls for a national dialogue? What will make us trust him? What has he achieved?

    repondre message

    • 15 December 11:38, by Philosopherking

      If he thinks the national dialogue will garner support or his presidency, then he is dreaming! You are talking about national dialogue, forgiveness and reconciliation when you are still holding political prisioners? How do you ask to be forgiven when you destroyed the only agreement that would bring lasting peace to South Sudan_

      repondre message

      • 15 December 11:50, by Philosopherking

        How do you call for a national dialogue when you can´t deal with divergent ideas? How do you call for a national dialogue when the major political opponents have been violently chased out of the country, millions in refugee camps and many more internally displaced? First of all, why does he think a dialogue headed by him and him alone will produce something useful_

        repondre message

  • 15 December 14:26, by du-guecdit

    Good speeches from the people’s president. Forgiveness and National Dialogue indeed, I believed God have forgiven you, but please! Do something as soon as possible to alleviate the shrunk economy. Otherwise the Hungry people will be more angry to adhere to your National Dialogue.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 21:42, by Equatoria1

    Hi guys, I am back & Please allow me to greet my brothers Juba One, Jur, Eastern....& my dear friends in Unity & Upper Nile including Midit as well as Malakal County Simon.
    I think the headline for this article is miss worded. It should be ’PRESIDENT KIIR LAUNCHES MILITARY CAMPAIGN TO WIPE OUT THE WHOLE HUMANITY IN EQUATORIA, WESTERN B. el GAZAL, UPPER NILE & UNITY STATE’.

    repondre message

    • 16 December 18:02, by jubaone

      Equa Toria1,
      Welcome back. We held our ground and fought off these jienge vagabonds and drifters. Takeon where you left bro. Our message is clear, no reconciliation, no dialog until they agree to have Riak in his place. Jienges can’t bully the rest and think the SS is their mother’s territory. No, they want war, we all go for it. No cantonment and no dialog.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.