December 13, 2016 (JUBA) - The European Union (EU) says it could impose new sanctions against inciters of ethnic hatred and those said to be obstructing the peace process in war-torn South Sudan.

European flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels (Reuters Photo)

In a statement issued on Monday, foreign ministers from the EU countries said they are “disturbed" by the conflict in the world’s youngest nation.

The EU officials urged South Sudan’s coalition government to protect civilians, while calling on all parties to respect international law and to halt all human rights violations.

Renewed outbreak of violence in the South Sudan capital, Juba in July left hundreds dead and displaced tens of thousands of people.

Since the South Sudanese conflict began in December 2013, tens of thousands of people have killed and more than 2 million people displaced in its worst ever from the time it got independence in 2011.

The United Nations recently warned that South Sudan was at risk of genocide and that ethnic cleansing was being carried out in several parts of the nation, claims South Sudanese authorities have dismissed.

(ST)