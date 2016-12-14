 
 
 
EU warns of possible sanctions in war-torn S. Sudan

December 13, 2016 (JUBA) - The European Union (EU) says it could impose new sanctions against inciters of ethnic hatred and those said to be obstructing the peace process in war-torn South Sudan.

European flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels (Reuters Photo)

In a statement issued on Monday, foreign ministers from the EU countries said they are “disturbed" by the conflict in the world’s youngest nation.

The EU officials urged South Sudan’s coalition government to protect civilians, while calling on all parties to respect international law and to halt all human rights violations.

Renewed outbreak of violence in the South Sudan capital, Juba in July left hundreds dead and displaced tens of thousands of people.

Since the South Sudanese conflict began in December 2013, tens of thousands of people have killed and more than 2 million people displaced in its worst ever from the time it got independence in 2011.

The United Nations recently warned that South Sudan was at risk of genocide and that ethnic cleansing was being carried out in several parts of the nation, claims South Sudanese authorities have dismissed.

(ST)

  • 14 December 09:02, by Akuma

    look at this idiots

    • 14 December 15:36, by hamil

      Akuma

      You call them idiots what does that make you? A moron perhaps? At least they have value for humanity unlike your President who slaughtered innocent lives in Dec 2013. The people of EU also think, and evaluate the consequences of any actions unlike your Kiir who is quickly taken by emotions and kill without remorse

  • 14 December 09:40, by Son of Nuer

    Let EU talk to those called themselves Jieng Council of Elders who are blindfold so called south Sudan President

    • 14 December 13:41, by Chang Kuony

      I wonder, world has put blind eyes on genocidal regime who killer her voters and country’s citizens discriminatively on tribal lines. Why EU fear to point their fingers to Salva Kiir’s tribal government and his regional friends who are working hard to destroy hard won independence South Sudan due to their interests and jealousy towards rich oil new State in Africa. Those regionsl warmongers,

      • 14 December 13:49, by Chang Kuony

        Heartless killers and dictators want South Sudan to be at brink of long civil war as to retarded its physical infrastructure developments and economic growth. Those meddlesome leaders remotely control the puppetry President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his tribal Dinka Council of elders with decisive ideas and devilish plans which are dangerous to young nation. They are all bribed by Salva Kiir

