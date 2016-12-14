 
 
 
December 13, 2016 (NEW YORK)- The United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon announced on Monday the appointment of David Shearer of New Zealand as his new Special Representative for war-torn South Sudan.

JPEG - 17.6 kb
David Shearer (Getty Images)

Shearer, who will also head of the U.N Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), succeeds Ellen Margrethe Løj, who completed her assignment last month.

Ki-moon said he was grateful for Løj’s “dedication and excellent leadership of UNMISS over the past two plus years, under extremely challenging political, security, humanitarian and human rights circumstances in South Sudan”.

The new UNMISS head, currently a member of New Zealand’s Parliament, reportedly brings on board extensive political and humanitarian experience.

According to the UN, Shearer previously served as the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative, Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator in the U.N Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) (2007-2009).

He also held several senior positions with the UN, including head of its Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, senior humanitarian adviser to the U.N Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and Chief of OCHA in Belgrade.

Author of several published works, Shearer holds an MSc in Resource Management from the University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand.

(ST)

  • 14 December 06:20, by Akuma

    Shit another white again, why not African person to head UNMISS again this time. White has their personal interest over South Sudan

    repondre message

  • 14 December 09:46, by Son of Nuer

    Congratulation to the newly appointed head of UN for war-torn south Sudan

    repondre message

  • 14 December 14:32, by choldit

    Congratulations Mr. shearer! South Sudan is currently a killing zone because of the nature of the govt of the day. NZ is a home for peace loving people that keeps it on the top of the list of peace loving countries in the world. I hope u will make this nation recognize the importance of having a peaceful country. Thanks for accepting the appointment!

    repondre message

