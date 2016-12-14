South Sudan church organizes reconciliation conference in United States

December 13, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese religious leaders and community activists in the United States are organizing a reconciliation conference at which different people with different political orientation would be given an opportunity to speak out.

South Sudan’s foremr second lady, Madam Angelina Teny, addressing the international women’s day in Juba, March 6, 2013 (ST)

Senior government officials, armed non armed opposition are slated to participate in the conference scheduled to take on Saturday. Diplomats representing South Sudan government will be represented by Gordon Buay and other key diplomats.

Angelina Teny, wife of the leader of armed opposition and the former First Vice President, Riek Machar, will represent Machar’s group. Other officials expected to represent non armed opposition will be represented by Pagan Amum Okiech and former Western Equatoria governor Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday from Washington Dc, Ambassador Guay said religious leaders brought him and Angelina Teny together to show commitment for reconciliation.

“I want to tell you Angelina Teny has come here. She is going to attend a conference being organized by Presbyterian Church. The church is organizing a reconciliation conference which will bring together different people from different background. So we were brought together and we greeted each other. We were pictured together which I accepted because I wanted to show our commitment as the government to reconcile as the nation so that we move forward. The country needs peace. It needs reconciliation,” Buay said.

(ST)