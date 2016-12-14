 
 
 
Wednesday 14 December 2016

South Sudan church organizes reconciliation conference in United States

December 13, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese religious leaders and community activists in the United States are organizing a reconciliation conference at which different people with different political orientation would be given an opportunity to speak out.

JPEG - 50.5 kb
South Sudan’s foremr second lady, Madam Angelina Teny, addressing the international women’s day in Juba, March 6, 2013 (ST)

Senior government officials, armed non armed opposition are slated to participate in the conference scheduled to take on Saturday. Diplomats representing South Sudan government will be represented by Gordon Buay and other key diplomats.

Angelina Teny, wife of the leader of armed opposition and the former First Vice President, Riek Machar, will represent Machar’s group. Other officials expected to represent non armed opposition will be represented by Pagan Amum Okiech and former Western Equatoria governor Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday from Washington Dc, Ambassador Guay said religious leaders brought him and Angelina Teny together to show commitment for reconciliation.

“I want to tell you Angelina Teny has come here. She is going to attend a conference being organized by Presbyterian Church. The church is organizing a reconciliation conference which will bring together different people from different background. So we were brought together and we greeted each other. We were pictured together which I accepted because I wanted to show our commitment as the government to reconcile as the nation so that we move forward. The country needs peace. It needs reconciliation,” Buay said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 December 04:29, by Gatluak jal

    it goods move from South Sudanese religious leader as sign of peace in the country. keep it up and God will help those who tries to promote the peace than those who tries to applause hatred.

    repondre message

    • 14 December 06:29, by Akuma

      Gatluak,

      Angelina Teny is criminal and she will be arrested anytime like her husband. Organizing reconciliation conference outside South Sudan will not hold because those participating are all criminals and all will be charge in court of laws of South Sudan because they kill South Sudanese people. Look at the suffering of citizens now..it is their making. No forgiveness at all

      repondre message

      • 14 December 12:42, by Chang Kuony

        Gordon Buay Malek whose dad was killed by Salva Kiir Mayardit in Torit Town because of 1991 SPLA split became Dinka Haram terroris’s slave boy. Gordon Buay was assigned by his masters Dinka to bark at his Nuer Community and their leaders. Marus Jaangni.Buay is lying no conference organized by Presbyterian Church in US. The powerful lady Angelina Teny is in US to address the peaceful demonstration

        repondre message

        • 14 December 12:52, by Chang Kuony

          Organized by Nuer tribe in US and other South Sudanese nationals there. The big event in Washington will be address by Angelina Teny, Comrades Pagan Amum Okiech, Dr Majak Agot, Reath Muoch Tang, Mr Miyong Kuon and Joseph Bosuro of WES. What kind of reconciliation while genocidal regime of Salva Kiir Mayardit are busy killings non armed civilians, burned them alive and razed down their towns and

          repondre message

          • 14 December 12:57, by Chang Kuony

            Villages,beheaded victims and humiliated their corpses, gang rapings young girls n women, castrated young boys and men to death, bisect babies from their mother’s wombs, hanging elderly people and kids on trees like Pharisees who crucified Jesus Christ at Holy Cross in Calvary. God safe South Sudan under visionless President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his tribal JCE.

            repondre message

Comment on this article



