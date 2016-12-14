

December 13, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour on Tuesday has held discussions with a visiting delegation from the United States within the framework of the ongoing dialogue between the two countries, said Sudan’s Foreign Ministry.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said Ghandour on Tuesday has met with a delegation representing several institutions from the US administration.

He pointed the delegation is headed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Associate Director Teresa Christopher, saying the meeting comes within the framework of the high-level dialogue between the two nations which covers various domains.

According to the press release, Ghandour welcomed the delegation, reviewing the positive developments in bilateral relations over the last year and a half since the beginning of the dialogue.

He stressed the need to engage constructively in the various bilateral issues, pointing to the importance to continue joint work to preserve environment and wildlife.

For her part, Christopher expressed their determination to continue the existing positive dialogue with the aim of normalizing relations to serve the interests of the two countries.

Sudan is under American economic and trade sanctions since 1997 for its alleged connection to terror networks. However in 2007 Bush Administration strengthened the embargo, citing abuses in Darfur which it labelled as genocide.

Also, Sudan remains on the US list of state sponsors of terror since 1993.

In June 2012, the then U.S. Special Envoy Princeton Lyman said the indictment of President Omer al-Bashir by the war crimes court , International Criminal Court, " hinders the possibility of full cooperation with Western countries and therefore makes Western countries less motivated to provide assistance to Sudan".

Following a meeting in New York in October 2015, Ghandour said that he discussed with his American counterpart John Kerry ways to elaborate a road map to normalize ties between Khartoum and Washington during the coming period.

Since, the two sides held several meetings to that effect but no tangible move has so far been taken.

(ST)