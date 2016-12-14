 
 
 
S. Sudan rebel leader under house arrest in Pretoria: report

December 13, 2016 (JUBA) - South African authorities have confined the former First Vice-President and leader of the rebel SPLM-IO, Riek Machar, in a residence outside Pretoria in order to prevent him from leaving the country again.

JPEG - 27.7 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a press conference in his private residence in Addis Ababa, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. (Photo AP/Mulugete Ayehe)

Machar embraced the South African government when he reached Khartoum and Addis Ababa on 21 November without their information, while he was hosted there on regional and international demands to prevent the escalation of the fighting in the troubled South Sudan.

According to Reuters "Machar was being held "basically under house arrest" near Pretoria with his movements restricted and his phone calls monitored and controlled.

"If he wants to go to the toilet, he has to hand over his phone and a guy stands outside the cubicle," a well informed source stressed in his to Reuters.

However, South African Foreign Ministry spokesperson Clayson Monyela denied that Machar was being held, adding he is a "guest" of Pretoria to prevent the civil war sliding into genocide.

"Him being our guest here is part of our responsibility as a mediator," Monyela told Reuters, adding that it was "difficult to predict" the duration of his stay. "It’s very hard to put timelines on these peace and security situations."

Last August, Machar left a United Nations base in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo on a Sudanese plane to Khartoum. The UN and the Sudanese government said they intervened on humanitarian grounds.

But in October, following consultations between the IGAD countries Pretoria and Washington it was decided to keep him far from the region to prevent a civil war in the country.

According to Reuters, "the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, an eight-country East African group, had asked Pretoria to make sure Machar did not leave. The United States, Britain and Norway had supported that request".

"He keeps going back and mobilising his people and stirring up problems," a source told Reuters. "It’s best to keep him here for a while."

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 December 20:49, by Native Boy

    The world is running crazy. Keeping Machar away to prevent genocide.
    While allowing the Juba tirany govt to continue with the atrocity of ethnic cleaning and genocide of those who can not support the benydit hiper corruption, gang-rape, killing, looting, kleptocracy, imperialist, etc. shame on those with poor judgement.

    repondre message

    • 14 December 03:24, by Gatluak jal

      Native Boy,
      U are right, keep Rick away from South Sudan because he puts his own interest above S Sudanese interest. A man lost his home town and lost chief negotiator General Taban Deng. He is loser

      repondre message

    • 14 December 04:59, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      The president of South Africa, Mr zuma should cooperate with government of South Sudan and the rests of the World to make accountable of this destabilization on Riek Machar, because South Sudan is in totally mess due Machar struggling on power through force of military.

      repondre message

      • 14 December 05:37, by NyanDengdit

        Hahahaha, Riek Machar will be deported to South Sudan soon. President Kiir is the man of peace in South Sudan and Riek Machar is the enemy of peace. People of South Sudan become to believe me went I say Riek Machar will be hang next month.

        repondre message

    • 14 December 05:04, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Let South Africa authority deport him back to his home land.

      repondre message

    • 14 December 06:11, by Akuma

      Native Boy,

      This is what I had been saying to you guys that Riek Machar is dead politically, Socially, economically and physically. His wife Angelina Teny has denounced rebellion and she will soon join President Kiir gov’t. All of them will be arrested and trail in court for killing South Sudanese citizens. Mark my words boy

      repondre message

    • 14 December 07:21, by Mawienmarko

      You must be crazy,how dare aren you to say Dr. Riek isn’t a murderer.The whole world has learned that Riek is the problem of South Sudan though there are some few elements in his camp.

      repondre message

    • 14 December 08:43, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Native Girl,
      FYI: Why don’t you go to South Africa to "see and believe" that the long-time traitor of South Sudan since 1991 has been put under house arrest for violation of probation? We are dealing mainly with the head, not the tail which is making noise on the internet, social media, Equatoria and Bahr El-Ghazal regions and other forums. The next violation will be perilous. Peace.

      repondre message

      • 14 December 19:57, by Native Boy

        @ Ongee
        I formerly respected you as an author.
        But your comment have got to do with 3 serious personal war within yourself.
        1.You have deep traditionally local gender parity. You thing its only a girl that has nothing to contribute to life
        2.Is the crisis in South Sudan has to do with a region being the cause?
        3. You are tribally coward guy who fears other tribes contribution to meaningful

        repondre message

        • 14 December 20:05, by Native Boy

          unity of purpose and sustainable development of this country whose foundation is laid on sandy river bed foundation.
          I have every reason to spot that in you.
          If truly you are upto the stuff, you would have found out why Riak is aiming at the big seat, why can’t you allow him to make the presidential seat competitive(economics can define that for you)such that politics of world class are exercised?

          repondre message

          • 14 December 20:14, by Native Boy

            Other than referring us back every day every hour about the 1991 incident? Who do you think didn’t know why that split? Do u think u are smarter than Late Dr. John Garang who later reconciled with Riak after parting for long? Why are u so tribal that u can’t understand other tribes strength apart from self belief in ur tribe and region. What do you want to create hereafter, kingdom or cral? Lets c

            repondre message

    • 14 December 13:06, by Chang Kuony

      Dinka’s government bribery practices and their domestic, regional or international lobbying against Nuer nation and SPLM IO under lionhearted 1st Lt Gen Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon wouldn’t material. This revolution is peasant ones and no toothless organization can attempt to destroy it. Dr Machar Teny is a weighful politician in both Sudan. No way to isolate him while commanding almost 50,000 tr

      repondre message

      • 14 December 13:18, by Chang Kuony

        Troops. The report is bias ones and untrue. It was concocted by Dinka’s slave boy Gordon Buay Malek Chuol Owar ( Anuak origin) as to please his masters and breadwinners.Dr Machar is not under house arrest in SA.it is praproganda and pure lies. If Dr Machar and his family are under house arrest, how comes Angelina Teny is in USA now? Madness right?. The brutal regime had failed in all aspects but

        repondre message

        • 14 December 13:25, by Chang Kuony

          Remain with only three options:
          1 widen bribery practices to lure in blinds supporters and foreign allies include their hire mercenaries from Sudan rebels groups and jobless from East African countries.
          2 tribal or clanish politics as to divide civil population so that they maintain power and wealths.

          3 failure tactics of using Tabanist followers to tarnish the good image of Dr Riek Machar Teny

          repondre message

  • 13 December 21:13, by choldit

    Of course this is a lisence for Dinka/Jienge council of elders, their boy Taban and tribal chief Salva kiir to do more killing on SS tribes. But can this be true? Let wait for the response of those bodies accused of supporting that naive ideas. Was the peace agreement real true from its conception? Well, the Nuer and the rest of the tribes have to face the world squarely else this is last.

    repondre message

    • 14 December 04:02, by Gatluak jal

      Choldit, I have to tell you two things. First of all, there is no Nuer which has been killed recently in Juba or where around the country. I am from Nuer, if there is killing of innocent Nuer in this Country, we Nuer who are in SS Army will not accept that. Second, I am so sorry to be the one who admits this new of Dr. Marchar house arrest. it true that Dr Marchar is arrested

      repondre message

      • 14 December 12:22, by Resolution

        hi gatluak jal,

        FYI; Nuer took arms not because they are supporting Riak Machar, it because their innocents civilians were targeted in Juba 2013. I don`t understand your point by saying no target killings against Nuers in Juba, even if you are hired like what still u `re a nuer

        repondre message

        • 14 December 12:30, by Resolution

          celebrating Machar house arrest will not increase your salary and will not iron out the insecurity its will worsen everything to all south Sudanese since war field commanders are there doing their best to fight the government of self services(GOSS)

          repondre message

        • 15 December 06:32, by Gatluak jal

          Dear Mr. Resolution
          That is the problem with Southern Sudanese, I am not hired by anyone nor do I think I will be hire. I know that there was killing in Juba but we not going to bring those people back. However,I believe that the only to bring the country together is forgiveness to one other and move on.
          Mary Christmas and thank you brother
          wish you all the best

          repondre message

          • 15 December 07:03, by Resolution

            Mr Gatluak Jal

            you had really touch my heart, in fact our young nation need forgiveness for real not the way our president put it last yesterday it need action by taking those committed atrocities during crisis to court thereafter the families of the victims will be able to forgive and reconcile with their family members perpetrators. in actual sense you a point that the country must have peace.

            repondre message

        • 15 December 06:53, by Gatluak jal

          Dear MR. Resolution
          You used necessary language here (FYI). Let us not act like kids. I am anger with you because the language you used already shown me the lack of understanding of global issues. let us get out of tribes and just bring South Sudan that we all love.

          repondre message

  • 13 December 21:14, by South South

    This is very good decision from Africa’s leaders. Keep him there for awhile until peace is realized in South Sudan, then allow him to come during election. He can decide to run for presidency if he wants, but for now, he needs to be away so that South Sudan can focus on bringing real peace to our country. We need peace.

    repondre message

    • 13 December 22:09, by choldit

      Are u really a south Sudanese and that u are telling these words from the bottom of ur heart. Dr. Riek is the only one who can unite south Sudanese from this situation my dear. If u really love south SS know z their real chance for peace is dead if this article is true! Bear in mind that those of Gatdet and the rest defected from him becoz they choose the war over that agreement.

      repondre message

      • 13 December 22:31, by South South

        choldit,

        I do not like to make arguments with my brothers from South Sudan, that’s is not my nature. I love peace in my country. We have to support our leaders when they are right and we have to tell them the truth when they are wrong, Reik Maracher is on the wrong side of our history. He needs to denounce the violence immediately and wait for election if he wants to be a president.

        repondre message

        • 13 December 23:15, by choldit

          What violence to denounce cde? U may be in Juba during those days leading to fight in j1 and subsequent fights in jebel kujur. Was it Dr Riek who invited president kiir to J1 or ordered general Malong to attack SPLA IO in jebel kunyjur? Remember the man was chased thru CE to DRC for 41 days, using the America mercenaries the black Water group with their project, the "iron fist. Let talk on fact

          repondre message

          • 13 December 23:30, by South South

            Back and forth is a wasting of time. You can not see the truth because your mind is totally blocked to one side. I am out here.

            repondre message

          • 14 December 06:16, by Akuma

            Choldit,

            Riek Machar is politically dead and he will be soon be deported to Juba soon

            repondre message

  • 13 December 21:31, by Duol Gak Guer

    Dr.machar is absolutely not under house arrest,he is now moving freely in south Africa not insecure.he is going to come to south sudan in a short time.my message to the whole world is that play an immediate role to save the innocent civilians of south sudan who are always under execution and thread of Kiir ’s regime.why world abandoned the people of south sudan like this?we need you to save our

    repondre message

    • 14 December 05:25, by barbayo

      Duol gak
      you are out of network Machar already arrested during time he escaped from South Africa , since he was backed by Ethiopia government ,the good thing we can do let us implement peace as South Sudanese , Raik Machar become like now Emin of Uganda , Mangistu Marim former prime minister of Ethiopia machar will be come back South Sudan during his burying body

      repondre message

    • 14 December 08:42, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Duol Gak Guer, et al

      FYI: Why don’t you go to South Africa to "see and believe" that the long-time traitor of South Sudan since 1991 has been put under house arrest for violation of probation? We are dealing mainly with the head, not the tail which is making noise on the internet, social media, Equatoria and Bahr El-Ghazal regions and other forums. The next violation will be perilous. Peace.

      repondre message

  • 13 December 21:42, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Thank you South Africa for a great decision. Let Machar stays there until we setup intern government this coming year. Thank you for keeping the peace process a live. Machar and his supporters are crazy and need to stay out the country. Remember what I told you last week guys. This coming year will be different from previous years since I got involve in politics.

    repondre message

    • 13 December 22:15, by choldit

      Is really gonna be different Dinka general without obama and John Kerry helping u kill innocent SS Sudanese. I wonder how many pple can be happy with that article in Juba right now giving that insecurity in that poor city. Just the world is happy seeing us killing each other. Isn’t it?

      repondre message

  • 13 December 22:23, by dinkdong

    That does not sound legit. I am pretty sure they (The IOs) will deny it tomorrow.

    repondre message

  • 13 December 22:56, by Mawienmarko

    Dr.Machar has to be deported to Juba.why does he cause more havoc and more death in the country?Politics are very funny.
    No permanence elite in politics,Machar has to know that.

    repondre message

    • 14 December 05:40, by NyanDengdit

      No, thanks to South Africa yet we are going to thank South Africa after the deported Riek Machar to Juba.

      repondre message

      • 14 December 06:15, by Akook

        IGAD, AU and Troika will now understand that Machar has never been the problem but Salva Kiir regime is the culprit! I like the idea of keeping Machar in Pretoria and then they watch to prove whether Machar was in fact the cause for endless war?

        Now they will continue to witness war still going on. Civilians as we speak in absence of Machar are being butchered in Equatoria and Upper Nile regions

        repondre message

  • 14 December 07:25, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Kiir Mayardit, is just strong in foreign policy.
    Therefore no more problem again.

    repondre message

  • 14 December 07:30, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    I definitely thanks God and His Excellency, the president Kiir for theirs hard task against SPLM-IO, under Riek Machar.
    The down fall of Riek Machar movement marked the new the day of peace and quiet living of South Sudanese and their alliance in the country.

    repondre message

  • 14 December 08:04, by Dengda

    None of you commented here not patriotic, all I head is Riek, Riek. Undermine fighting in Yei, Greater Upper Nile, Eastern and Western Equatoria. Assume that Riek is dead today. Will it be solution? IGAD, Troika are talking of inclusive government, deployment of RPF which IO supporting too, whether Riek is good or bad he is leading armed group. Solution ACRSS with Riek and not shortcut with Taban

    repondre message

  • 14 December 08:11, by KoJJi

    When any situation in life become complex and difficult to solve; you have to look for a trial and error methods. May be this step the world is taking will bring peace and stop unnecessary killings and detention of innocent people.

    repondre message

  • 14 December 10:08, by Maguto

    dear all

    what u discussing is not the option, being Riek under will not be an options to the problems...those in bushes will not surrender coz of RIEK BEING UNDER ARREST

    repondre message

    • 14 December 11:11, by Redeemer

      Our interest as a nation is to have peace and then he will come and contest as other people have mentioned above. No less no more, the world have come to know the real problem in SS

      repondre message

  • 14 December 13:57, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The move for Machar’s home arrest is bold and serves the interest of the people of south Sudan as it will not allow incitement to armed resistance.Thanks to South African government,Norway,UK and those supporting the decision.

    repondre message

  • 14 December 14:29, by du-guecdit

    South African authorities have confined the former First Vice-President and leader of the rebel SPLM-IO, Riek Machar, in a residence outside Pretoria in order to prevent him from leaving the country again. What a good news for the people of South Sudan? Thank be to the Almighty God, at least the whole world have now understood that the problem of South Sudan started with Dr.Riak and End with Riak.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 06:32, by Wau son

    who is doing genocide on who? Now we know that Dr. Riek Machar is in the house arrest in South Africa, in order to prevent the escalation of war against people of South Sudan. Then who will stop the war monger and criminal Kirr mayar from killing his people in his upcoming genocide plan against Equatoria people in order to settle his relatives of Dinka ethnic tripe.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



